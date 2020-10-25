The 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse is Mysterious and Beautiful

This American-made beast is the jewel in the crown of the 2021 Indian line-up. It’s a big and bold cruiser that’s blacked-out to the max. As the name implies, it’s dark and mysterious, featuring a laid-back stance, slammed bags, mid-rise handlebars, and stunningly beautiful spoked wheels. This is the 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse.

Unlike the regular Springfield, the 2021 Springfield Dark Horse uses the company’s larger Thunderstroke 116 engine. This 1,890 cc V-twin unit produces a muscular 92 horsepower, and an impressive 126 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox.

With all that power, it’s no wonder that the engineers at Indian Motorcycle have fitted the Springfield Dark Horse with plenty of top-shelf riding aids. These include ABS, three selectable riding modes (Tour, Sport, and Standard), cruise control, and rear cylinder deactivation technology.

If that wasn’t enough, the update Springfield Dark Horse also includes keyless ignition, remote locking hard luggage, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a USB charging port.

For 2021, the Springfield Dark Horse is available in Thunder Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, or White Smoke color options. All options come with ABS as standard.

The 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse starts at $21,999 USD / $25,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $21,999 USD / $25,499 CAD

$21,999 USD / $25,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine Premium matte and gloss black finishes Mid-rise handlebars Slammed bags Remote locking hard saddlebags

Main Specs Engine type: 1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin

1,890 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight: 790 lbs (358 kg)

790 lbs (358 kg) Seat Height: 26.0 in (660 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Road King

2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x 113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, White Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Halogen Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 99.3 in (2,522 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 49.6 in (1,261 mm) Wheelbase 67.0 in (1,701 mm) Ground Clearance 5.2 in (133 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (660 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 758 lbs / 790 lbs (344 kg / 358 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Features

THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE Featuring state-of-the-art design producing a massive 126 ft-lb of torque at just 2900 rpm. 6-speed gearbox, throttle by wire and three distinct ride modes tailor the dominating power perfectly to rider needs, while rear cylinder deactivation improves comfort and fuel economy.



STYLED WITH AN EDGE Exacting attention to detail in paint with premium matte and gloss black finishes front-to-back make a bold statement and mean no compromises from a bike that makes its presence known even standing still.



MATTE THAT SHINES The matte paint scheme complements the gloss black accents for a premium look.



MID-RISE HANDLEBARS Adding custom style to the bike, the mid-ride handlebars come standard for a relaxed reach that feels great on the road.



CUSTOM LOOKS Inspired by the look of custom bikes, an open front fender exposes the 19 in 10-spoke contrast-cut front wheel, with the iconic Indian Motorcycle headdress leading the way.



SLAMMED BAGS Slammed remote-locking hard saddlebags provide secure storage for weekend getaways and combined with mid-rise handlebars create a menacing profile.



STOP AND GO COMFORT Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for more comfort in slow-moving traffic. Then when you hit the throttle, the rear cylinder seamlessly kicks back up to full power.



CUSTOMIZABLE RIDE Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s customized to your riding style.



FEATURES MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE The Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes loaded with ride-enhancing features like, tire pressure monitoring, cruise control, and keyless ignition. Model shown with accessories.



2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Photos

2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Videos

