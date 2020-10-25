The 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse is Mysterious and Beautiful
This American-made beast is the jewel in the crown of the 2021 Indian line-up. It’s a big and bold cruiser that’s blacked-out to the max. As the name implies, it’s dark and mysterious, featuring a laid-back stance, slammed bags, mid-rise handlebars, and stunningly beautiful spoked wheels. This is the 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse.
Unlike the regular Springfield, the 2021 Springfield Dark Horse uses the company’s larger Thunderstroke 116 engine. This 1,890 cc V-twin unit produces a muscular 92 horsepower, and an impressive 126 lb-ft of torque, delivered to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox.
With all that power, it’s no wonder that the engineers at Indian Motorcycle have fitted the Springfield Dark Horse with plenty of top-shelf riding aids. These include ABS, three selectable riding modes (Tour, Sport, and Standard), cruise control, and rear cylinder deactivation technology.
If that wasn’t enough, the update Springfield Dark Horse also includes keyless ignition, remote locking hard luggage, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a USB charging port.
For 2021, the Springfield Dark Horse is available in Thunder Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, or White Smoke color options. All options come with ABS as standard.
The 2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse starts at $21,999 USD / $25,499 CAD.
2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,890 cc, Thunderstroke® 116
|Engine Power
|92 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x 113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Thunder Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, White Smoke
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Halogen Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|99.3 in (2,522 mm)
|Overall Width
|39.4 in (1,000 mm)
|Overall Height
|49.6 in (1,261 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.0 in (1,701 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.2 in (133 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.0 in (660 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|758 lbs / 790 lbs (344 kg / 358 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2021 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Features
THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE
Featuring state-of-the-art design producing a massive 126 ft-lb of torque at just 2900 rpm. 6-speed gearbox, throttle by wire and three distinct ride modes tailor the dominating power perfectly to rider needs, while rear cylinder deactivation improves comfort and fuel economy.
STYLED WITH AN EDGE
Exacting attention to detail in paint with premium matte and gloss black finishes front-to-back make a bold statement and mean no compromises from a bike that makes its presence known even standing still.
MATTE THAT SHINES
The matte paint scheme complements the gloss black accents for a premium look.
MID-RISE HANDLEBARS
Adding custom style to the bike, the mid-ride handlebars come standard for a relaxed reach that feels great on the road.
CUSTOM LOOKS
Inspired by the look of custom bikes, an open front fender exposes the 19 in 10-spoke contrast-cut front wheel, with the iconic Indian Motorcycle headdress leading the way.
SLAMMED BAGS
Slammed remote-locking hard saddlebags provide secure storage for weekend getaways and combined with mid-rise handlebars create a menacing profile.
STOP AND GO COMFORT
Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for more comfort in slow-moving traffic. Then when you hit the throttle, the rear cylinder seamlessly kicks back up to full power.
CUSTOMIZABLE RIDE
Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s customized to your riding style.
FEATURES MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE
The Indian Springfield Dark Horse comes loaded with ride-enhancing features like, tire pressure monitoring, cruise control, and keyless ignition. Model shown with accessories.
