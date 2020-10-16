The Sleek and Slammed 2021 Indian Scout Bobber
The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber is one of the most recognizable models in the 2021 Indian line-up. It has an iconic, low-slung, slammed stance that’s paired with aggressive bobber styling. The result is a capable American motorcycle that offers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and attitude.
To complement the bobber silhouette, Indian has given this rebellious Scout bar-end mirrors, blacked-out components, a bobbed rear fender, wide tires, and a genuine leather bobber-style seat. It looks the part, but it also has plenty of bite to match the bark.
The Scout Bobber features an impressive 1,133 cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin that has a maximum power output of 100 horsepower and 72 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a sleek 6-speed transmission, which makes it a perfect highway cruiser.
ABS is available across all models, but if you want the non-ABS model, it’s only available in Thunder Black. ABS models are available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke, White Smoke, and Alumina Jade Smoke.
For 2021, the Scout Bobber is also available in three two-tone options: Indy Red, Burnt Orange Metallic Smoke, and Thunder Black Azure Crystal.
The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber starts at $11,499 USD / $13,999 CAD.
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,133 cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
|Engine Power
|100 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|3.898 in x 2.898 in (99 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|10.7:1
|Fuel System
|Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks
|Brakes Front
|Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Pirelli MT60RS 130/90B16 67H
|Tires Rear
|Pirelli MT60RS 150/80B16 77H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.3 gal (12.5 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Thunder Black, Thunder Black ABS, Thunder Black Smoke ABS, Maroon Metallic Smoke ABS, White Smoke ABS, Alumina Jade Smoke ABS
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|87.5 in (2223 mm)
|Overall Width
|36.5 in (926 mm)
|Overall Height
|41.5 in (1,053 mm)
|Wheelbase
|62 in (157.6 cm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.1 in (130 mm)
|Seat Height
|25.6 in (649 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|534 lbs / 555 lbs (242 kg / 251 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2021 Indian Scout Bobber Features
100 BARELY-TAMED HORSEPOWER
The liquid-cooled, 69 cu in, 100 hp V-twin delivers punchy acceleration and the power to pass anyone, anywhere.
SLAMMED STANCE
Lowered rear suspension, purposeful peg position, and street tracker handlebars provide a low-slung profile signaling the distinct style and attitude of what a motorcycle should be.
LOW-SLUNG, ALL LEATHER
The genuine leather bobber-style seat puts you in an aggressive riding position without compromising comfort.
DISTINCTIVE TANK BADGE
Bold block lettering is a prideful celebration of the Indian Motorcycle legend.
BLACKED-OUT
Attitude is everything. And the Scout Bobber has attitude in spades with blacked-out premium finishes from fender to fender.
ICONIC BOBBER STYLING
A side-mounted license plate flaunts the bobbed rear fender and off-road tires. Bar-end mirrors streamline the silhouette, ensuring the bike looks as good just standing still.
FEATURES MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE
The liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection delivers class-leading horsepower and acceleration, while a responsive 6-speed transmission allows for sporty, aggressive riding.
ALWAYS CHARGING
The hidden USB port makes it easy to charge your mobile devices on the go meaning you don’t have to sacrifice Bobber’s aggressive styling for modern function.
FULL STOP
Eventually, you’ll have to stop. ABS is now available in every color.
