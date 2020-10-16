The Sleek and Slammed 2021 Indian Scout Bobber

The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber is one of the most recognizable models in the 2021 Indian line-up. It has an iconic, low-slung, slammed stance that’s paired with aggressive bobber styling. The result is a capable American motorcycle that offers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and attitude.

To complement the bobber silhouette, Indian has given this rebellious Scout bar-end mirrors, blacked-out components, a bobbed rear fender, wide tires, and a genuine leather bobber-style seat. It looks the part, but it also has plenty of bite to match the bark.

The Scout Bobber features an impressive 1,133 cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin that has a maximum power output of 100 horsepower and 72 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a sleek 6-speed transmission, which makes it a perfect highway cruiser.

ABS is available across all models, but if you want the non-ABS model, it’s only available in Thunder Black. ABS models are available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke, White Smoke, and Alumina Jade Smoke.

For 2021, the Scout Bobber is also available in three two-tone options: Indy Red, Burnt Orange Metallic Smoke, and Thunder Black Azure Crystal.

The 2021 Indian Scout Bobber starts at $11,499 USD / $13,999 CAD.

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,133 cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees) Engine Power 100 Hp Bore x Stroke 3.898 in x 2.898 in (99 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks Brakes Front Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli MT60RS 130/90B16 67H Tires Rear Pirelli MT60RS 150/80B16 77H Fuel Tank Capacity 3.3 gal (12.5 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Black, Thunder Black ABS, Thunder Black Smoke ABS, Maroon Metallic Smoke ABS, White Smoke ABS, Alumina Jade Smoke ABS ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Headlight Tail Light Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.5 in (2223 mm) Overall Width 36.5 in (926 mm) Overall Height 41.5 in (1,053 mm) Wheelbase 62 in (157.6 cm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (649 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 534 lbs / 555 lbs (242 kg / 251 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Features

100 BARELY-TAMED HORSEPOWER The liquid-cooled, 69 cu in, 100 hp V-twin delivers punchy acceleration and the power to pass anyone, anywhere.



SLAMMED STANCE Lowered rear suspension, purposeful peg position, and street tracker handlebars provide a low-slung profile signaling the distinct style and attitude of what a motorcycle should be.



LOW-SLUNG, ALL LEATHER The genuine leather bobber-style seat puts you in an aggressive riding position without compromising comfort.



DISTINCTIVE TANK BADGE Bold block lettering is a prideful celebration of the Indian Motorcycle legend.



BLACKED-OUT Attitude is everything. And the Scout Bobber has attitude in spades with blacked-out premium finishes from fender to fender.



ICONIC BOBBER STYLING A side-mounted license plate flaunts the bobbed rear fender and off-road tires. Bar-end mirrors streamline the silhouette, ensuring the bike looks as good just standing still.



FEATURES MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE The liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection delivers class-leading horsepower and acceleration, while a responsive 6-speed transmission allows for sporty, aggressive riding.



ALWAYS CHARGING The hidden USB port makes it easy to charge your mobile devices on the go meaning you don’t have to sacrifice Bobber’s aggressive styling for modern function.



FULL STOP Eventually, you’ll have to stop. ABS is now available in every color.



2021 Indian Scout Bobber Photos

2021 Indian Scout Bobber Videos

