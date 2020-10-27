The 2021 Indian Springfield is a Heavyweight Champ

The Indian Springfield touring cruiser returns for 2021, blending traditional heritage styling with modern performance. No matter which way you look at it, the Springfield is an American-made classic that captures the true essence of Indian Motorcycle’s history and values.

The Springfield’s engine is the Thunderstroke 111 unit that’s shared by many of the heavyweight models in the 2021 Indian line-up. It’s a 1,819 cc liquid-cooled V-twin powerplant that produces 92 horsepower and an impressive 119 lb-ft of torque, delivered via a six-speed transmission.

Rider aids include selectable ride modes (Sport, Tour, Standard), Rear Cylinder Deactivation technology, cruise control, and ABS.

Other impressive features include a lightweight cast-aluminum frame, a quick release windshield, tire pressure monitoring, keyless ignition, Metzler Cruisetec tires, and a USB charging port. And of course, there are plenty of stylish chrome decorations, including the front fender-mounted headdress ornament.

For 2021, the Springfield is available in a combination of Maroon Metallic and Crimson Metallic, or Thunder Black and Dirt Track Tan. Both options come with ABS as standard.

The 2021 Indian Springfield starts at $21,999 USD / $25,499 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $21,999 USD / $25,499 CAD

$21,999 USD / $25,499 CAD Key Features: Powerful Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine Classic styling Lightweight cast aluminum frame Remote locking hard saddlebags

Main Specs Engine type: 1,811 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin

1,811 cc liquid-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin Horsepower: 92 HP

92 HP Torque: 119 lb-ft

119 lb-ft Wet Weight: 831 lb (377 kg)

831 lb (377 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm) Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

Harley-Davidson Road King

2021 Indian Springfield Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,811 cc, Thunderstroke® 116 Engine Power 92 HP Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual 300mm floating rotors with 4-piston calipers Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/80B17 65H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Thunder Metallic / Crimson Metallic, Thunder black / Dirt Track Tan ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Halogen Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 101.7 in (2,583 mm) Overall Width 39.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 56.8 in (1,442 mm) Wheelbase 67.0 in (1,701 mm) Ground Clearance 5.6 in (142 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (660 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 797 lbs / 829 lbs (362 kg / 376 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2021 Indian Springfield Features

THUNDERSTROKE 111 V-TWIN ENGINE Powered by the award-winning Thunderstroke 111, delivering 119 ft-lb of torque for impressive acceleration and passing power.



CLASSIC STYLING The Indian Springfield is covered in chrome and features an illuminated headdress on the front fender.



RIDE YOUR WAY Quick-release clear windshield manages airflow and reduces fatigue but detaches in seconds to preserve the bike’s clean and classic look. Chrome highway bars provide even more comfort on longer trips.



CLASSIC V-TWIN STYLE Classic American style abounds with iconic lit headdress adorning the valanced front fender. Premium, jewel-like chrome details and finishes command attention.



CORNER CARVING HANDLING With its lightweight cast aluminum frame and touring architecture, the Indian Springfield delivers exceptional handling for a nimble and agile ride.



KEEP IT. AND KEEP IT GOING. Remote-locking hard saddlebags provide secure storage for weekend getaways or quick trips around town. The frame is trunk-compatible to add extra storage if needed.



FEATURES GALORE A long list of modern amenities like keyless ignition, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring and USB charging mean no compromises to function in a timeless design.



CUSTOMIZABLE RIDE Customize your ride between three modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport — to tailor the power your needs.



STOP-AND-GO WITH EASE Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for more comfort in slow-moving traffic. Then when you hit the throttle, the rear cylinder seamlessly kicks back up to full power.



2021 Indian Springfield Photos

2021 Indian Springfield Videos

