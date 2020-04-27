The Triumph Lineup Only Gets Better in 2020

Triumph is the British motorcycle company that most North American folks think of when they think British bikes. The company has a very robust lineup. The Bonneville lineup alone is one worth considering no matter what you’re using your bike for.

Add to the Modern Classics lineup and you have some amazing bikes like the Triumph Tigers, the Rocket 3, and more. The lineup culminates in the Triumph Factory Custom motorcycles, which take the brand’s bikes to all new levels in ultra-premium limited-edition machines.

Modern Classics

2020 Triumph Street Twin

The Street Twin is the lowest-priced of the Modern Classics line of motorcycles from Triumph, AKA the bikes-based-on-the-Bonneville line. The motorcycle is handsome. It has a timeless style and is built for all-around street use. It brings high quality-components and specifications at a very fair price.

The engine is a 900cc twin that offers 59 lb-ft of torque and 65 hp. That’s not going to rocket you to the moon, but it’ll more than move you around the concrete jungle with ease. There are also over 140 accessories for you to buy to make your Street Twin unique.

2020 Triumph Bonneville T100

The 2020 Triumph Bonneville T100 is the true base-Bonneville. It’s a step above the Street Twin on the pricing scale and offers the classic Triumph Bonneville look but with a modern engine, features, accessories, and ergonomics. If you want the Bonne experience but not a crazy-high price, this is it.

The motorcycle features the same lovely 900cc twin engine that many of the Modern Classics models get. It makes 59 lb-ft of torque and 65 hp. Again you’re not going to blow the doors off the cars around you, but it’s a more than competent engine both in town and on the highway. There’s also a Blacked out edition if you want to go full sinister.

2020 Triumph Bonneville T120

If you feel that the regular Bonneville isn’t enough bike for you but you love the style of the classic British machine, then you should look to the Bonneville T120. The motorcycle gets a larger engine and some additional features and some styling tweaks.

The big-boy Bonne features a more robust 1,200cc twin engine that makes a hearty 77 lb-ft of torque and 80 hp. This is all good news for the rider who thinks the 900cc engine is a little too wimpy. All of this comes at a higher price, though, so you pay for the power. Triumph also has some special editions of this bike like the Black edition and the Bud Ekins Special edition. They’re the same bike but with some minor aesthetic updates.

2020 Triumph Street Scrambler

Do you like the classic Triumph Bonneville style but want something a little more rugged and badass? That’s the Street Scrambler. The Street Scambler combines the smaller-displacement engine with scrambler styling, a higher exhaust and some more dirt-road-ready tires with the Bonne styling.

This motorcycle gets the same 900cc twin engine that’s found in other Modern Classic motorcycles in Triumph’s lineup. The bike’s engine makes 59 lb-ft of torque and 65 horses. That’s plenty for pretty much any on or off-road duties you may ask of this machine.

2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC

Are you a fan of the bike I just discussed but not in love with the idea of a 900cc twin engine? Never fear. As you might imagine, Triumph was pretty smart and decided to toss in a bigger engine and take the whole Scrambler thing to a new level with the Scrambler 1200. The 1200 XC is the more street-ready version of the bike.

The bike has the 1,200cc twin engine from the Bonneville T120. That engine is good for 81 lb-ft of torque and 89 hp. That’s more than enough for the mild off-roading this motorcycle is designed and built for.

2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE

Triumph sells another version of the Scrambler 1200. It’s the Scambler 1200 XE is the more hardcore version of the Scrambler. Triumph even raced the motorcycle in the Mexican 1000 Rally. The XE model gets some special Öhlins long-travel suspension and some other premium components. It’s the best Modern Classic for off-roading.

The bike has the same 1,200cc twin engine that’s in the XD version of the scrambler. The engine makes the same 81 lb-ft of torque and 89 hp. With this bike, you can do more than just a little off-roading.

2020 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

For the folks out there who want the customized bike look but the ease-of-use and reliability of a factory model, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber is for you. This bike is designed to look stripped down and badass, and if it tickles you where you itch, then it’s the perfect bike.

The motorcycle features the 1,200cc twin engine that is found in other Bonneville models. Here, the engine makes 78 lb-ft of torque and 77 hp. There’s also a Black version of the Bobber if you feel like you want to get really bad-ass.

2020 Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin

The Bonneville Speed Twin re-introduces the name to the Triumph line-up. The motorcycle is a sporty model and a special machine. It combines high-performance and modern technology with some modern classic styling.

The bike has Triumph’s 1,200cc twin engine. In this bike, the engine makes 82.6 lb-ft of torque and 96 hp. There are also over 70 accessories so you can customize your ride. This bike is one of the coolest in the lineup.

2020 Triumph Thruxton

Looking for a cafe racer? Triumph has one of those, too. The Thruxton is it. This bike is a killer bike, and it takes the basis of the Bonneville and transforms it into a bike that you’re going to love if you want to do the ton and look the retro-inspired part.

The motorcycle features the 1,200cc twin engine that’s found in other parts of the Triumph line-up. In this bike, the engine makes 82.6 lb-ft and 97 hp. The bike is ready for the mean streets and will keep you looking good.

2020 Triumph Thruxton R

The Triumph Thruxton R takes what the Thruxton has and decides to turn it up a notch or maybe a couple of notches. The bike features more of a kicked-up rear end, a hard seating cowl, better brakes, smaller diameter handgrips, and improved tires and suspension.

The motorcycle features the same 1,200cc twin engine that’s in the Thruxton. The engine in this bike makes the same horsepower and torque. If you like the Thruxton but want something more hardcore, the Thruxton R is it.

2020 Triumph Thruxton RS

If the Thruxton R is still a little not quite what you’re looking for but you want something similar and, well, better, then you, my friend, need the Thruxton RS. This model is the sharp end of the Thruxton stick. And quite handsome if I do say so.

The motorcycle features the same 1,200cc twin engine that proves to be one of the strongest of its kind out there. The motorcycle’s engine makes 83 lb-ft of torque and 104 hp. The motorcycle also features some Showa suspension and switchable ABS. The motorcycle is also offered with over 80 accessories for customizing your ride.

2020 Triumph Speedmaster

The Triumph Speedmaster is one of the most beautiful motorcycles on sale today. It takes the Bonneville design to all-new levels. It’s a bike that offers a more laid-back, cruiser style than some of the other machines in the company’s Modern Classics lineup. It has some true retro-inspired styling that will catch some eyes.

The motorcycle features the same 1,200cc twin engine that is in many of the other motorcycles. The bike’s engine makes 78 lb-ft of torque and 77 hp. The Speedmaster is offered with over 130 optional accessories so that you can really make it your own.

Adventure

2020 Triumph Tiger 800 XC

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 800 XC is the adventure motorcycle that starts the company’s line of bikes. There are two different versions of the bike. The XCx is the base version with plenty of features and tech. If you feel you need some more gizmos to go off-roading, then you should get the XCa. The XCa adds a ride mode, LED lights, heated grips, and some extra guards.

All versions of the bike feature an 800cc three-cylinder engine. That engine makes 95 hp and 58 lb-ft of torque. The bike has Showa suspension. It’s ready for just about any off-road and on-road trek you can think of.

2020 Triumph Tiger 800 XR

The Triumph Tiger 800 XR takes the Tiger platform and makes a more street-focused adventure touring machine. The bike is offered in various trim levels. They include the base XR, XRx, XRx Low, and XRt. Each different trim packs more technology and equipment, though they all use the same chassis and engine. The bikes are essentially the same with just some new tech and features as you climb the ladder.

Powering the Tiger 800 is the company’s venerable three-cylinder engine with a displacement of 800cc. It is the same engine that’s in the Tiger 800 XC and it makes the same power. If you’re a street-going adventure rider who occasionally goes off-road this bike is for you.

2020 Triumph Tiger 900

The Triumph Tiger 900 is new for the 2020 model year. It’s the most advanced adventure motorcycle that Triumph has put out and it should be a significant improvement over past Tigers. The base Tiger 900 still offers quite a lot in terms of overall capability. It’s a bike designed for everything. It’s a touring machine, ready for some light off-roading, and sporty enough to still put a smile on your face.

The bike features a new 900cc triple engine that puts out 94 hp and 64 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with modern riding technology and advanced features and you have a heck of a good motorcycle for just about anything. The motorcycle can also be fitted with over 65 accessories.

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is a step above the standard Tiger 900. It is built more for a road-going adventure. That means it puts comfort first and foremost. It’s a motorcycle designed for countless hours in the saddle. If you want a long road-trip bike, then the Tiger 900 GT is it. There are three different levels for the GT. There’s the GT, GT Low, and GT Pro. The GT low is just a lower ride height model and the GT Pro offers some features that the standard GT doesn’t.

When it comes to motivation, the bike gets the same 900cc triple that is in the base Tiger 900. You’re looking again at 64 lb-ft of torque and 94 hp. The GT version of the bike also gets more tech, including a seven-inch TFT display, a couple of extra ride modes, and some upgraded suspensions and components.

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally is the best of both worlds. It gets upgraded off-road equipment and upgrades to make day after day easier in the saddle. There’s also the Rally Pro, which is the pinnacle of the tiger 900 line. It puts the best technology and features all on one bike.

When it comes to the engine in the Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro, things don’t change. The engine still has a 900cc displacement and puts out 64 lb-ft of torque and 94 hp. The Rally Pro is the bike to get if you want the very best. It has things like tire-pressure monitoring, shift assist, six ride modes, and more.

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 XC

Triumph’s Tiger 1200 is the big boy of the Adventure lineup. The XC model of the Tiger 1200 line is the more off-road-ready bike. It gets spoked wheels and features that are a little more geared towards the off-road side of things. Still, this bike is a consummate road touring machine. There are two different variations of the motorcycle, including the XCx and XCa. The difference is the level of technology and features.

The motorcycle gets a 1,200cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder inline engine that makes 141 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with the shaft final drive and you have a bike that can run a long time and with few real issues. It’s a big bike built for big adventures.

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR

If you want a more road-focused version of Triumph’s big-boy touring machine, then the 2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 XR is it. This model gets cast wheels and more road-focused features. The bike is offered in several trim levels, including XR, XRx, XRx Low, and XRt. The XRx Low is a low ride height version, and the other steps up add additional features and technology.

The engine in the XR version of the motorcycle gets the same engine as the XC. That means you get all of 1,200cc and three-cylinders. The power output is the same, too, with 141 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque. This bike is ready for any tour you want to to take it on.

Rocket 3

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R

The Triumph Rocket 3 R is the sportier of the two Rocket 3 models. It’s also the less expensive model. The muscle cruiser has much of what’s on the GT version, but it’s a little more stripped down. It’s a giant engine, a seat, two wheels, and some handlebars. Okay, the bike does come with modern features and amenities, but it’s a truly aptly named motorcycle.

Why is that? Well, the Rocket 3 comes with a raucous 2,500cc three-cylinder engine that makes 165 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle should be good for a 0-62 mph time under 2.9 seconds. It’s a beast, and you know you want one.

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

Want your muscle cruiser and want some touring amenities, too? The Rocket 3 GT is here for you. The bike takes the Rocket 3 R’s formula and tweaks things. The motorcycle has some more swept-back handlebars and little backrest for the rear-seat passenger and some other nice features and tech for the long haul.

While there’s quite a bit on the GT version of the Rocket 3 that’s changed, the engine doesn’t change at all. It’s still two and a half liters of pure power. On a two-wheeled machine, that’s a massive engine, and it’ll get you wherever you’re going.

Roadsters & Supersports

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS

Triumph wasn’t going to let its Street Triple RS sit any longer. For the 2020 model year, the company released a new Street Triple model. This one is improved in many ways. Triumph worked hard to give the Street Triple better mid-range power so that not all the power was concentrated on the high end of the rev range. This makes it a better street bike.

The engine on the new Street Triple RS is a 765cc triple engine. This engine is now Euro 5 compliant and makes 121 hp and 58 lb-ft of torque. The bike also gets Brembo brakes and Showa suspension. Altogether, this is one impressive machine.

2020 Triumph Speed Triple S

The Speed Triple S is a super sporty motorcycle with a powerful engine and two angry eyes. It’s much like the Street Triple but with some different lines and a more powerful engine. This bike is a real-deal naked sportbike and if that’s what you’re after, then you’ll find it hard to beat this Triumph.

The motorcycle features a 1,050cc triple engine that makes a super-strong 148 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle is at home on the street or the racetrack. Some folks will say it’s ugly, but I wholeheartedly disagree. Give me the bug-eyed beauty over many other naked bikes any day.

2020 Triumph Speed Triple RS

Are you not thrilled with the fact that the Speed Triple S doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles? Well, then the RS is your bike. This motorcycle takes the Speed Triple S’s formula to all new heights with more technology and features like optimizing cornering ABS, Traction Control, Inertial Measurement Unit, five riding modes, carbon fiber, and more.

The engine on this bike? Well, it’s the same as is on the Speed Triple S, but you know what they say: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Seeing as how this is the best engine ever put into a Speed Triple, I’d have to say Triumph made the right choice.

2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765

The ultimate in legendary multiple Supersport Championship-winning Daytona line. The 2020 Triumph Daytona Moto2 765 is a limited edition sportbike that’s ready for any track in the world. This bike is the sharp end of the stick when it comes to super sporty machines from the British manufacturer.

The motorcycle features a 765cc triple engine that’s been tuned to a strong 128 hp and 58 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle features Öhlins adjustable suspension and Brembo Stylema brakes. A more track-focused Triumph motorcycle, you will not find.

Triumph Factory Custom (TFC)

2020 Triumph Bobber TFC

The Triumph Bobber TFC is the Triumph Factory Custom bad-ass machine. The bike features ultra-premium materials and top-of-the line components. The motorcycle is also built in limited numbers. It’s definitely the Triumph Bobber but in its best form. Triumph will make only 750 units of this motorcycle.

Powering the Bobber TFC is the same 1,200cc twin engine that’s found in the standard Bonneville Bobber, but Triumph takes things to the next level upping power to 86 hp and 81 lb-ft of torque.

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

If Triumph is going to have TFC bikes then the only one I really care about is the Rocket 3 TFC. I’m not the only one either. This bike is already sold out for 2020. The muscle cruiser TFC is taken to all new levels with high attention to detail and more premium features and components than ever before.

If you thought the regular Rocket 3 was powerful, then you need to mee the Rocket 3 TFC. This bike makes 179 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. It’s also equipped with new Arrow silencers with carbon fiber end caps that are exclusive to this bike.

2020 Triumph Thruxton TFC

Triumph went all in on the cafe racer thing with the Thruxton TFC, and it did it in the best way possible. Just look at that awesome fairing. Pair that with top-of-the-line suspension components, uncomparable attention to detail and an overall beauty that’s unrivaled, and you have a heck of a bike. The Rocket 3 TFC is the most interesting TFC bike but this is the most beautiful.

The Triumph Thruxton TFC isn’t some regular Thruxton when it comes to power either. Triumph took the bike and boosted power a bit. Now the engine makes 109 hp and 84 lb-ft of torque. Triumph did this by using lightweight materials on the crankshaft, clutch, balance shafts, alternator, cam cover, and by making the engine covers thinner.