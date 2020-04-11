The Icon Goes Dark: The 2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark
The latest Ducati Scrambler Café Racer takes the idea of a classic café racer and gives it a modern, Italian twist. It’s smart, sleek, and perfect for conquering the urban jungle. But unlike a lot of modern nostalgia-fuelled factory-produced, out-of-the-box café racers, this Ducati model actually has plenty of room for your own personality and character to shine through.
The 2020 Ducati Scrambler Café Racer shares the same engine as the vast majority of the Scrambler line. It’s an 803cc air-cooled desmodromic L-twin powerplant which produces a 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 49 lb-ft of torque at 5,750 rpm.
The standard equipment of the Scrambler line includes a full LED lighting system, LCD instrumentation, USB power sockets, machined aluminum features, and cornering ABS. However, the Café Racer enjoys special café-inspired components, such as clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, sporty mudguards, a side number plate, a café racer seat with a passenger cover, spoked aluminum wheels, and a stylish front cowl.
For 2020 the Ducati Scrambler Café Racer is available in a new color scheme. The new Silver Ice Matt scheme features a blue frame, with silver and white accents. Prices for the new Scrambler Café Racer start from $11,995.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 11,995
- Key Features:
- LED Lighting
- ABS
- Fuel Injection
Key Specs
- Engine type: 803 cc, L-Twin cylinder
- Power: 73 HP
- Dry weight: 180 kg (396,8 lb)
- Seat height: 805 mm (31,7 in)
Key Competitors
- Triumph Street Cup
- Moto Guzzi V7 III
- BMW R nineT Racer
2020 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
|Power
|73 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 mm x 66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
|Suspension Rear
|Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable
|Brakes Front
|Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III – 120/70 R17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III – 180/55 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US)
|Color
|Silver Ice Matt
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.090 – 2.160 mm (82,3 – 85,0 in) (with optional)
|Overall Width
|875 mm (34,5 in)
|Height
|
1.066 mm (41 in) (brake reservoir)
|Wheelbase
|1.436 mm (56.5 in)
|Trail
|93,9 mm (3,7 in)
|Seat Height
|805 mm (31,7 in)
|Dry Weight
|180 kg (396,8 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
2020 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer Features
Premium LED Lighting
Headlight with glass lens and DRL.
Brand New Graphics
Inspired by the 125 GP Desmo.
With Pirelli DIABLO™ ROSSO III tyres, 120/70 ZR 17 on the front and 180/55 ZR 17 on the rear.
Aluminium Handlebar
With 60’s racing-style bar-end mirrors.
Brand New Seat
New dedicated blue seat with passenger cover.
Improved Riding Experience
Ducati Multimedia System ready. New selected gear indicator and fuel level. New handlebar switch controls. Hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever.
Improved Safety
Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS.
