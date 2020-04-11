The Icon Goes Dark: The 2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark

The latest Ducati Scrambler Café Racer takes the idea of a classic café racer and gives it a modern, Italian twist. It’s smart, sleek, and perfect for conquering the urban jungle. But unlike a lot of modern nostalgia-fuelled factory-produced, out-of-the-box café racers, this Ducati model actually has plenty of room for your own personality and character to shine through.

The 2020 Ducati Scrambler Café Racer shares the same engine as the vast majority of the Scrambler line. It’s an 803cc air-cooled desmodromic L-twin powerplant which produces a 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 49 lb-ft of torque at 5,750 rpm.

The standard equipment of the Scrambler line includes a full LED lighting system, LCD instrumentation, USB power sockets, machined aluminum features, and cornering ABS. However, the Café Racer enjoys special café-inspired components, such as clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, sporty mudguards, a side number plate, a café racer seat with a passenger cover, spoked aluminum wheels, and a stylish front cowl.

For 2020 the Ducati Scrambler Café Racer is available in a new color scheme. The new Silver Ice Matt scheme features a blue frame, with silver and white accents. Prices for the new Scrambler Café Racer start from $11,995.

2020 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer Specifications

ENGINE Engine 803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Power 73 HP Bore x Stroke 88 mm x 66 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable Brakes Front Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III – 120/70 R17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III – 180/55 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US) Color Silver Ice Matt ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.090 – 2.160 mm (82,3 – 85,0 in) (with optional) Overall Width 875 mm (34,5 in) Height 1.066 mm (41 in) (brake reservoir) Wheelbase 1.436 mm (56.5 in) Trail 93,9 mm (3,7 in) Seat Height 805 mm (31,7 in) Dry Weight 180 kg (396,8 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer Features

Premium LED Lighting Headlight with glass lens and DRL.

Brand New Graphics Inspired by the 125 GP Desmo.

Accordion Title With Pirelli DIABLO™ ROSSO III tyres, 120/70 ZR 17 on the front and 180/55 ZR 17 on the rear.

Aluminium Handlebar With 60’s racing-style bar-end mirrors.

Brand New Seat New dedicated blue seat with passenger cover.

Improved Riding Experience Ducati Multimedia System ready. New selected gear indicator and fuel level. New handlebar switch controls. Hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever.

Improved Safety Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS.



