2020 Is A Great Year for Ducati Motorcycles

Ducati has been killing it lately. The company ended the 2019 year on a high note, and it’s 2020 lineup looks equally impressive. Even more so, if I’m being honest. The company keeps adding the kind of bikes that folks want to buy and ride, and that’s the recipe for success in this business. Here’s what’s on sale in 2020.

Diavel

2020 Ducati Diavel 1260 / 1260 S

The Italian power cruiser is unlike any other bike out there. Yes, you can lump it in with Triumph’s Rocket 3 and some of the other super high-powered cruisers, but the Diavel 1260 is really a different animal. The base 1260 is a beast of a machine and then there’s the 1260 S that takes things up a notch with more advanced features and additional amenities.

The powertrain on this bike consists of a 1,262cc DVT L-twin that puts out 159 hp and 95 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The bike also gets cornering ABS, traction control, and Ducati Wheelie Control, among other features.

2020 Ducati XDiavel / XDiavel S

The Ducati XDiavel is more of the same Diavel bike but with a slightly different formula. The XDiavel (and XDiavel S) are slightly less powerful and a little sleeker to look at. The bike is still a serious powerhouse and something that’s hard not to enjoy.

The bike features a 1262cc twin engine that makes 152 hp and 93 lb-ft of torque. The throttle is a ride-by-wire system and there’s the Ducati Power Launch allowing you to, well, launch powerfully. This is the Dragster of the Ducati lineup with that system. The bike also gets a host of tech features much like the Diavel shown above.

Hypermotard

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 / 950 SP

Not a fan of the whole power cruiser thing? Want something more capable and ready for anything you can throw at it? The Hypermotard 950 (and 950 SP) are for you. This is a bike designed for the hooligans of the world. It’s sporty, powerful, and ready to deliver unlimited excitement.

The motorcycle features a 937cc engine that makes 114 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque. The bike also comes with modern technology like ABS and powered USB socket. The SP version of the bike gets a Ducati Quick Shifter some upgrades suspension and some other goodies that the base model misses out on.

Monster

2020 Ducati Monster 797

The Ducati Monster has been a staple in the brand’s lineup for decades and it shows no signs of slowing down. The Monster is aptly named and the 797 version is the bottom of the ladder. It’s a bike positioned as an entry to the Ducati brand and what an entry-level machine it is.

The motorcycle features an 803cc engine that pumps out 73 hp and 49 lb-ft of torque. Is it the most extreme Monster out there? Of course not, but it’s more than adequate to give you Ducati fever. This bike is a killer machine.

2020 Ducati Monster 821 / 821 Stealth

Take a step up from the Monster 797 and you’ll find the Monster 821 (and 821 Stealth) waiting for you with open arms. This bike is a little beefier. Ducati says its there to pay homage to the Monster 800 that revolutionized things more than 25 years ago. I see the resemblance. There’s also a blacked-out Stealth version you can buy.

The motorcycle offers up 109 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque thanks to an 821 cc engine. Other notable qualities to this bike are the various ride modes and power modes, Bosch ABS, and traction control.

2020 Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S

Want the most monstrous Monster? That’s the Monster 1200 (and 1200 S). The 1200 sits at the top of the heap and does so as one of the sportiest naked bikes out there. The motorcycle is built for tearing up streets and curvy roads and is equally happy on a track. The 1200 S version of the bike adds some better equipment and some aesthetic upgrades.

The engine is a 1,198cc mill that puts out 147 hp and 91 lb-ft of torque. The bike comes with extra goodies like Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control (fun!), and various riding modes.

Streetfighter

2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 / V4 S

Do you love sportbikes but also love the openness and the wind on you like with a naked machine? Well, the Streetfighter is for you. This bike is basically a Panigale V4 that has been stripped of its fairings. The bike then got some wide-set handlebars. It’s a naked bike unlike any other and it’s ready for action.

The engine is a 1,103cc powerhouse producing 208 hp and 90.4 lb-ft of torque. That makes for a blurringly fast machine. This warp-speed rocket also comes in V4 S trim, which adds better suspension, wheels, and more.

Multistrada

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 / 950 S

The Multistrada is a sport-touring machine that also competes with some of the ADV bikes out there. It’s street-oriented, but Ducati has some more off-road-ready models I’ll discuss below. The Multistrada 950 and 950 S are the bottom rungs of the ladder for this design, but even that is a pretty high bar. The Multistrada is an impressive bike perfect for a wide variety of riding duties.

The engine in the Multistrada 950 is a 937cc twin-cylinder one that produces 113 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque. The bike comes with ABS and many other electronic goodies. The 950 S version of the bike gets spoked wheels, a quick-shifter, and some other unique equipment.

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 / 1260 S / Pikes Peak Edition

If the 950 version of the Multistrada piqued your interest, but you want more power, then look no further than the Multistrada 1260. This bike, and the 1260 S, Take the design to new levels adding power, features and more. There’s also a Pikes Peak Edition version of the motorcycle that gets some performance parts to commemorate Ducati’s winning heritage at the event.

The motorcycle gets a 1,262cc engine that makes a strong 158 hp and 95.5 lb-ft of torque. That’s more than enough for any adventure. There are plenty of features, but if you’re a performance junkie, the Pikes Peak edition is the one to get with a performance exhaust system and Ohlins suspension.

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro

Need the off-roader of the bunch? Check out the Multistrada 1260 Enduro. The bike is designed to goo off the beaten path while still being a winner on the road as well. The motorcycle gets tons of handy features, too, including Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, riding modes, power modes, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Cornering Lights, and Vehicle Hold Control.

The engine in the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is a 1,262cc mill that puts out 158 hp and 94 lb-ft of torque. This is the Ducati to get if you plan on going anywhere and everywhere. There are also plenty of accessories to make your adventures possible.

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour

The Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour is exactly what it sounds like a truly grand touring motorcycle. The bike takes the Multistrada to all new heights. It adds premium features, some luggage, and high-quality materials to every inch of the Multistrada line. This is a bike built for the open road.

The Grand Tour Multistrada gets a 1,262cc engine that makes 158 hp and 95 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle also comes with all kinds of goodies, including ABS Cornering, cornering lights, LED lights, Ducati Wheelie Control, and different ride and power modes.

Panigale

2020 Ducati Panigale V2

New for 2020, the Panigale V2 is a killer high-performance machine that takes the idea of the Panigale and makes two-cylinder sporty madness out of it. The motorcycle features sophisticated electronics based on a 6-axis inertial platform. It’s been a while coming and people are pumped for it.

The bike is no joke. It has a 955cc twin engine that makes 155hp and 76.7 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with the fact that it looks as sharp as a knife and as beautiful as an Italian supermodel and you have a motorcycle that’s unforgettable.

2020 Ducati Panigale V4 / V4 S / Corse

With the V2 out of the way, we can get into the Panigale V4 models. The base V4 (and V4 S) received updates for 2020. The motorcycle is a track-day fiend and a truly scary sportbike. The motorcycle gets the new Aero Pack that improves airflow overall vehicle stability. This is the best V4 Ducati has ever made.

The motorcycle has a V4 engine with a displacement of 1,103cc. The engine makes a whopping 214 hp and 91.5 lb-ft of torque. The V4 S version of the bike gets some suspension and wheel upgrades as well as some other special equipment. The Corse version of the bike adds even more stuff and a unique livery.

2020 Ducati Panigale V4 R

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is the maximum expression of Ducati’s sportbike efforts. The bike offers style, sophistication, and wildly impressive performance. This bike is the sharp end of the stick and anyone who needs a racing bike will find few to match this amazing machine.

The bike features a V4 engine with a displacement of 1,103cc and a power output of 234 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle is built to do one thing really well, and that’s to go around racetracks really quickly.

SuperSport

2020 Ducati SuperSport / SuperSport S

Feast your eyes on a thing of beauty. The Ducati SuperSport is a unique blend of comfort, versatility, and performance. The bike is visually compact and lightweight. It’s sleek and sharp and very sporty. In my opinion, it’s the best-looking Ducati out there right now. Like a super-sporty shark ready to make a kill.

The bike is powered by a 937cc engine that makes a strong 110 hp and 69 lb-ft of torque. It’s not the most powerful Ducati, but that’s not the point of this machine. It’s designed to be sporty and comfy and just generally awesome. It delivers.

Scrambler

2020 Ducati Scrambler Sixty2

Oh, Ducati and your scramblers. The company has many, and to kick us off, we’ll look to the Sixty2. This bike is the most basic and features a modest powerplant that more than gets the job done for a lot of folks. Pair that with modern classic styling and you have an awesome bike.

The Sixty2 gets a 399cc L-twin Desmodromic air-cooled engine that makes 40 hp and 24 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle isn’t a wildly fancy thing. It’s just a good scrambler motorcycle that leans more towards the street.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2020 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Need a bike with more displacement and a penchant for the off-road? The Desert Sled is here to save the day. The scrambler blends old-school off-roading style with new-school technology and power. This is a killer bike and it’s happy pretty much anywhere you want to take it.

The motorcycle gets an 803cc L-twin Desmodromic engine that makes 73 hp and 49 lb-ft of torque. The thing I like about this motorcycle is its looks, but Ducati as endowed the motorcycle with plenty of good content, too.

2020 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Need a Ducati cafe racer? Well, you can go back in time and buy yourself a Ducati Sport Classic, or you can just get the Scrambler Cafe Racer. This bike is a good looking machine. It blends the middleweight Scrambler platform with cafe racer styling well.

The motorcycle, as you can probably expect, gets an 803cc L-twin Desmodromic engine that makes 73 hp and 49 lb-ft of torque. While the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer isn’t quite as lean and beautiful as some other cafe racers out there, it does a good job of getting close and is worthy of some consideration.

2020 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle looks like an angry bee in scrambler form. It’s a yellow and black hornet that’ll kick up dust with the best of the other middleweight motorcycles out there. This bike is handsome and knows it. It’s also a good performer.

The bike features an 803cc L-twin Desmodromic engine that makes 73 hp and 49 lb-ft of torque. Yep, mechanically it’s not all that different from many of the other Scramblers out there but just look at it and its two-tone paint job. Fantastic.

2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon

The Scrambler Icon is another middleweight variant of the Scrambler lineup. This bike harkens back to the Scramblers of old with a large seat perfect for two-up riding. The motorcycle also gets a killer two-tone, retro-inspired paint job.

The bike has the obligatory 803cc L-twin Desmodromic engine that makes 73 hp and 49 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with a fancy exhaust system with what looks like a futuristic fart cannon on the end of it and you have a bike that’s easy to love.

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is the first step up to the big-boy ranks and the bike is worthy of your attention. The steel teardrop tank, the yellow, silver, and black colors (you can also get black, Brembo brakes, and modern retro style. This bike is excellent.

The Scrambler 1100 has a 1,079cc L-Twin Desmodromic engine that makes 86 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque. The bike also gets a 2-1-2 exhaust system that sounds quite nice.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport

Looking for the next step up from the standard 1100? Take a gander at the Scrambler 1100 Sport. The bike takes what the standard 1100 has and then takes things up a few notches by adding a good number of sporty upgrades to the model.

The engine on the bike is the same. The bike gets the 1,079cc L-twin Desmodromic engine that makes 86 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque, but the good news doesn’t end there. The bike also gets Ohlins suspension at the front and rear, digital LCD instrument display, and Brembo brakes.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special

The Scrambler 1100 Special is another motorcycle that is hard to look away from. This version of the Ducati Scrambler takes the bike to new levels with even better equipment and sharper looks. It’s the bike to get if you want to get noticed.

The motorcycle has the same 1,079cc engine as the other 1100 Scramblers. It makes 86 hp and 65 lb-ft of torque again, no surprise. The bike also gets Brembo brakes, aluminum fenders, Marzocchi fully-adjustable front suspension, and Kayaba monoshock adjustable rear suspension. It’s a heck of a machine.

Company Website

See Specs, Photos, & More

2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro / 1100 Sport Pro