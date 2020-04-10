Ducati’s Sports Cruiser: The 2020 Ducati XDiavel & XDiavel S

The XDiavel is Ducati’s first authentic power cruiser, designed specifically to blur the line between sports performance and comfortable, low-slung cruising. It’s got the horsepower, it’s got the torque, and it offers no compromises whatsoever.

Ducati enters the Cruiser world and does so in its very own way, representing the best of both worlds. The Ducati world: thrilling performance, sporty power, advanced electronics. The cruiser world: long, low, forward positioned footpegs, powerful torque even at low speeds, no compromise in terms of materials and finishes.

Ducati’s XDiavel now sports an updated 1262 Testastretta L-twin engine, with Desmodromic Valve Timing. The 1,162cc engine produces a total of 152 horsepower and 93 lb-ft of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. It might look like a cruiser, but there XDiavel is all performance. It even has a maximum lean angle of 40°!

Designed as a sports cruiser with unparalleled performance that doesn’t compromise on comfort, the XDiavel has everything you need for a smooth rider whilst cruising the highways. The chassis has up to 147 ergonomic configurations, offering a truly tailored ride experience to every rider.

For 2020, the XDiavel comes with a comprehensive electronics suite that includes an advanced Ride-by-Wire system, with selectable rider modes, the full Ducati Safety pack with Bosch cornering ABS and traction control, cruise control, as well as Ducati’s Power Launch function. Other cool features include full-led lighting, and backlit handlebar switches.

The 2020 Ducati XDiavel is available in a Matte Liquid Concrete Grey finish, with prices starting from $20,995.

The S-version XDiavel comes equipped with a front DRL, Brembo M50 monoblock front brake calipers, and exclusive components, such as the engine’s belt covers, wheels, and single-piece rear-view mirrors. The XDiavel S is available in black with prices starting from $24,495.

2020 Ducati XDiavel / XDiavel S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1262 cc, Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing), L-Twin, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, Dual spark, Liquid cooled Power 152 HP Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13:1 Fuel System Bosch fuel injection system, Full ride-by-wire system, Øeq 56 oval throttle bodies Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel exhaust and muffler with dual oval exits, Catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Belt, Front sprocket Z28, Rear sprocket Z80 CHASSIS Suspension Front Adjustable Ø 50 mm (Ø 1,97 in) usd fork Suspension Rear Single shock absorber, Adjustable preload and rebound, Remote reservoir, Single sided swingarm, Cast/trellis frame Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm (12,60 in) semifloating discs, Radial Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4-32 callipers and radial master cylinder, Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear 265 mm (10,43 in) disc, 2-piston floating calliper, Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso II, 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso II 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18 l (4,75 US gal) Color Matt Grey ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1615 mm (63,58 in)

Trail 130 mm (5,12 in) Seat Height 755 mm (29,72 in) Dry Weight 220 kg (485 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati XDiavel / XDiavel S Features

Engine Testastretta DVT 1262 The twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 is a completely new and Euro 4 approved engine which uses the Desmodromic Variable Timing system. Exhaust system The exhaust of the XDiavel is a 2 in 1 with a chamber body and two terminals. The exhaust pipes have been designed to leave the engine visible and also the central body has been positioned in front of the rear wheel so as to be almost invisible.

Ducati Power Launch (DPL) The “Dragster” spirit of the XDiavel can be fully expressed thanks to the Ducati Power Launch (DPL). Ride-by-Wire The Ride-by-Wire (RbW) system is an electronic interface between the engine and the Diavel’s fuel grip, which allows the ideal power level to be configured depending on the Riding Mode selected. Chassis Belt transmission The XDiavel is the first Ducati to use belt final drive. Forward footpegs When the designers and engineers started to work on the XDiavel, they started from a basic concept: a relaxed riding position, like a real cruiser, with a low seat and forward footpegs. Adjustable suspension The XDiavel has a 50 mm diameter front fork with black anodized sheaths, which can be completely adjusted in the hydraulic braking in compression and extension and in the spring preload (the S version also has stems with DLC coating). Bosch Brembo braking system The XDiavel is equipped, as standard, with the Brembo braking system with Bosch 9.1ME ABS Cornering as an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP). Equipment Tires and wheels The XDiavel has 14-spoke wheels. At the front the wheel is 3.5″ x 17”, while at the back it is 8″ x 17”. Riding Mode The XDiavel integrates the latest innovations in Ducati technology, such as Riding Modes. Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DTC is a very smart system which acts as a “filter” between the rider’s right hand and the rear wheel. Full LED lighting system with DRL The XDiavel S features a dominant front headlight with Daytime Running Light (in countries where it is allowed).

