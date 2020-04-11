The Icon Goes Dark: The 2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark
While it might look like the classic Ducati Scrambler Icon with a new paint job, the new Scrambler Icon Dark is an entirely new beast. It shares plenty of classic Scrambler DNA but it has an entirely new character, with a whole host of exciting updates that set it apart from the rest.
It’s not just a regular Scrambler Icon painted black, but the new look is one of the most interesting features. The muted, blacked-out aesthetics, and brushed aluminum accents, make it an understated and unconventional choice for a city-commuter, but it looks the part and serves as the perfect platform for aftermarket customization.
Underneath the Icon Dark’s cool exterior, it features an 803cc air-cooled desmodromic L-twin engine—the same unit found on most Ducati Scrambler models—which produces 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, and 49 lb-ft of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It packs more than enough power, and promises a top speed somewhere in the region of 125 mph, which is plenty.
The new Icon Dark boasts a number of exciting upgrades as well as the new color, including a premium LED lighting suite, a brand new seat for greater rider and passenger comfort, compatibility with Ducati’s Multimedia System, new hydraulic clutch control, new switch gears, and dual-channel cornering ABS from Bosch.
Understandably, the 2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is only available in one color: matt black. However, it does feature some eye-catching aluminum touches to accentuate the black finish. Prices for the Icon Dark start from $8,795.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 8,795
- Key Features:
- LED Lighting
- ABS
- Fuel Injection
Key Specs
- Engine type: 803 cc, L-Twin cylinder
- Power: 73 HP
- Dry weight: 173 kg (381 lb)
- Seat height: 798 mm (31,4 in)
Key Competitors
- Harley-Davidson Street 750
- Ducati Scrambler Icon
2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
|Power
|73 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 mm x 66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Exhaust system with single stainless steel muffler, aluminium silencer cover, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork
|Suspension Rear
|Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable.
|Brakes Front
|Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18
|Tires Rear
Pirelli MT 60 RS 180/55 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US)
|Color
|Matt Black
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.100 – 2.165 mm (82.7 – 85.2 in)
|Overall Width
|855 mm (33,7 in) (mirrors)
|Max Height
|1.150 mm (45,3 in) (brake reservoir)
|Wheelbase
|1.445 mm (56.9 in)
|Trail
|112 mm (4,4 in)
|Seat Height
|798 mm (31,4 in) – low seat 778 mm (30,6 in) available as accessory
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381 lb)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Features
Premium LED Lighting
Headlight with glass lens and DRL.
Improved Riding Experience
Ducati Multimedia System ready. Selected gear indicator and fuel level. Handlebar switch controls. Hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever.
Style Details
New Matt Black colour. Machine-finished aluminium belt covers. Interchangeable aluminium side panels for the highest degree of personalization.
Riding Comfort
A brand new seat, flatter and comfortable for the rider and the passenger. Improved suspension set-up.
Engine
New finishing touches to the engine: black cylinder heads and brushed aluminium fins.
Improved Safety
Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS.
