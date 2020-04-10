Introducing The 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S

Ducati’s fearsome Streetfighter V4 is all you hoped it would be and more. In short, it’s an unfaired Panigale that has been kitted out with all the essential streetfighter parts: wide and high handlebars, an aggressive front end, and an engine that has been re-tuned for unabashed mischief-making. Considering that Ducati’s designers looked to The Joker for inspiration, the Streetfighter is every bit as aggressive and playful as its muse.

The 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine a watered-down Panigale lump at all. It’s big and boisterous, with serious compression. It has 203 horsepower, 90.4 lb-ft of peak torque, and a top speed that’s around 168 mph. It should come as no surprise that Ducati has given the Streetfighter a whole bevy of advanced electronics to keep things sensible.

Traction control, slide control, wheelie control, engine braking control, cornering ABS, power launch, and a bi-directional quickshifter are all standard equipment. Showa Big Piston forks handle the suspension up front, with a Sachs shock at the rear, with Brembo Stylema units providing the stopping power. And that’s just on the standard model.

To make things even more interesting, Ducati has also unveiled the Streetfighter V4 S. The V4 S model is a lighter version than the standard model, weighing 5 lbs less. The weight savings are made by the addition of some top-tier parts, such as the electronically-adjustable Öhlins suspension, semi-floating Brembo brakes, and slightly different rims.

The 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is available in Ducati Red, with a price tag of $19,999. The slightly higher-spec Ducati Streetfighter V4 is also available in Ducati Red, but for a higher price of $23,999. If you want a naked bike with the best power-to-weight ratio on the market, this is the price you have to pay.

ENGINE Engine 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled. Power 208 HP Bore x Stroke 81 mm x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Starter Electric Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes. DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm. Brakes Front 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) 4-piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO. Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 2 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa 2 200/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l – 4.2 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1.488 mm (58.6 in) Trail 100 mm (4 in) Seat Height 845 mm (33.3 in) Dry Weight 180 kg (397 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

Ego Booster The Panigale V4, stripped of its fairings and with high, wide handlebars. This, in short, is the underlying concept of the new Streetfighter V4, a bike that magnifies the thrill of the ride every time it takes to the road. The result? An unrivalled naked bristling with cutting-edge technology and an awe-inspiring design that oozes pure performance.

Joker face The minimalist full-LED headlight captures the spirit of the Streetfighter V4 perfectly. On the one hand, it recalls the front of the Panigale V4 and, on the other, evokes the crazy grin of the Joker (the comic strip character from which the Ducati Style Center drew inspiration for this new Bologna-built naked). Already featured on the Panigale V4 and SuperSport, the V-shaped DRL is another clear Ducati hallmark. The compact headlight is embedded in a meticulously designed dual-layer fairing that incorporates the air-box and LED cooling intakes; a rear deflector, instead, stops flows impacting the tank directly. The headlight is surmounted by a 5″ TFT screen (the same as the one on the Panigale V4) and features a smartly styled front cover that hides connectors and wiring.

High Power The new Streetfighter V4 is powered by a 1103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. In this configuration the 90° V4 delivers 208 hp (153 kW) at 12,750 rpm, an unrivalled power level within the naked segment, perfectly in keeping with the all-out character of the new Streetfighter V4. Maximum torque is 123 Nm at 11,500 rpm, practically unchanged with respect to the Panigale V4. Dedicated engine mapping lets riders safely make the most of Streetfighter V4 performance on the road. The final ratio, shorter than that of the Panigale V4, delivers a wheel torque higher of +10%, which ensures an immediate response to the throttle command. Power and torque can be raised to 220 hp (162 kW) and 130 Nm by fitting the full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovič that also reduces weight by – 6 kg.

MotoGP-derived engine The Desmosedici Stradale was designed around the core of the V4 MotoGP engine – the cylinder heads. With the same dimensions and geometry as the Desmosedici GP, the Desmosedici Stradale offers the same outstanding fluid dynamics. It also has the same engine configuration: 90° V4, rotated rearward by 42°. This solution makes the engine extremely compact, allowing centralization of mass and flawless integration with the vehicle. Braking system with Brembo Stylema® monobloc calipers The Streetfighter V4 range features powerful Brembo Stylema® monobloc calipers, developed out of the already high performance M50 calipers. The dual Brembo calipers, each mounting four 30 mm pistons, bite down on 330 mm discs to give exceptional braking power. Rear braking, instead, relies on a single 245 mm disc clamped by a 2-piston caliper. Braking is aided by the ABS Cornering EVO system, which uses the ultra-light 9.1MP control unit.

Racing tank As on racing bikes, the 16-litre aluminum tank has a section that extends under the seat. Compared to the Panigale V4, the lower section of the tank has been modified to allow installation of a seat with thicker padding to boost rider comfort. Up front, the space not occupied by fuel has been used to house all the electronics, battery included.



