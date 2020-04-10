New For 2020: The Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour

The all-new Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour is Ducati’s first real premium touring motorcycle. Based on the successful Multistrada platform, which has already proven itself as a winning combination of sports performance and touring capability, the new Grand Tour model turns the stock Multistrada up to eleven. It offers so much more than an attractive new livery.

The beating heart of the 2020 Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour is Ducati’s 1262cc 11-degree Testastretta DVT v-twin engine, which produces 158 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, and 95 lb-ft of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It’s a powerful motorcycle, but it’s brought under control using Ducati’s Ride-by-Wire system, in tandem with multiple ride modes and selectable power modes that channel the power into a tailored ride experience. Think of the Multistrada 1260 S GT as four motorcycles in one!

Other impressive electronic riding aids include Ducati Traction Control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, cruise control, a Ducati quickshifter, cornering lights, LED lighting, and Ducati’s advanced Skyhook Suspension EVO system. The Skyhook technology uses Kayaba USD suspension, with a Sachs rear shock.

The GT’s most impressive feature is its full luggage system, which really emphasizes the touring side of this sport-touring motorcycle’s nature. It’s not just for show: the new Multistrada 1260 S GT is built for going places.

This premium sport/touring offering from Ducati is available in a special Grand Tour livery, which features a Sandstone Grey base color with red and black accents. Prices start from $23,295.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 23,295

23,295 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel Injection

Key Specs Engine type : 1262 cc, L-Twin cylinder

: 1262 cc, L-Twin cylinder Power: 158 HP

158 HP Dry weight: 215 kg (474 lb)

215 kg (474 lb) Seat height: 825 – 845 mm (32.5 – 33.3 in) Key Competitors Honda Africa Twin

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Triumph Tiger 1200 XRt

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1262 cc, Ducati Testastretta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled Power 158 HP Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system, Øeq56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminum tail pipes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control, self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, front sprocket Z15, rear sprocket Z40 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø48 mm fully adjustable usd fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) Suspension Rear Fully adjustable unit, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment, electronic spring pre-load adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS), aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo monobloc M50 Evo 4-piston callipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø265 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scopion Trail II, 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II, 190/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 l (5.3 US gal) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1,585 mm (62.4 in) Trail 111 mm (4.37 in) Seat Height Adjustable, 825 – 845 mm (32.5 – 33.3 in) Dry Weight 215 kg (474 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour Features

Engine DVT system Developed and fine-tuned by Ducati engineers, the DVT system optimizes performance and fluidity of delivery at all end speed levels. The Ducati Testrastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine, which varies both the timing of the camshaft that controls the intake valves, and the camshaft that controls the exhaust valves independently, it optimizes performance at high speeds to achieve maximum power, while improving smooth delivery and increasing torque at low and medium range speeds. This means you have an engine that changes its characteristics by continuously varying the rpm without the rider even noticing it, remaining within the Euro 4 approval requirements whilst paying great attention to fuel consumption. Displacement and torque Thanks to its new displacement of 1262 cc, the new Multistrada 1260 engine sets outstanding new riding and performance standards. In developing this new engine, derived from the unit fitted on the new Multistrada 1200, Ducati engineers focused on guaranteeing the maximum and best possible torque delivery at low and mid range engine speeds. 85% of the torque is in fact already available below 3,500 rpm with an 18% increase in the curve at 5,500 rpm compared to the previous model. All this makes the new Multistrada 1260 the motorcycle with the highest torque value in its category, an exceptional 4,000 rpm, i.e. the average rpm rate used when riding. To reach this new displacement level, the piston stroke was increased from 67.9 to 71.5 mm (the bore remains 106 mm). This was achieved thanks to the use of new connecting rods, a new crankshaft and new cylinders. The DVT system was then recalibrated to maximize mid to low range engine torque delivery, leading to a maximum power of 158 hp at 9,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.2 kgm at 7,500 rpm. Chassis Suspensions The S version suspensions of the Multistrada 1260 are of the semi-active type and are controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system. The Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour features a Kayaba 48-mm upside-down front fork with dedicated cast leg, with fully adjustable features (spring preload, hydraulic brake in compression and rebound, all on both forks). At the rear a Sachs shock absorber connects the swingarm to the left cast subframe: once again the features are adjustable – remote spring preload with hydraulic torque and hydraulic brakes in compression and rebound. The spring is progressive, resulting in increased riding comfort even when carrying the maximum load allowed. The S versions of the Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour are fitted with a 48-mm Sachs fork with the sleeves in the characteristic grey ceramic that identifies semi-active suspensions and forged legs. The rear shock absorber is manufactured by Sachs. Both the suspensions are of the semi-active type and are controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system. In addition to adjusting the compression and rebound damping adjustment and rear spring preloading, automatic and integrated in the Riding Mode or customisable via the on-board computer, the semi-active system continuously monitors these elements to ensure the perfect balance of the vehicle. Both suspensions allow a 170 mm front and rear wheel travel, a value that guarantees absolute comfort when travelling even at higher load values, and extra safety when riding on soft off-road tracks. The sensation of pure comfort is further enhanced in the S versions by the DSS Evolution function that allows the rider to quickly and easily adjust the track alignment of the bike according to the various riding configurations and the type of trip: single rider, rider with panniers, rider with pillion rider and rider with pillion rider and panniers. Tires and rims The Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour is equipped with die-cast light alloy wheel rims featuring 5 Y-shaped spokes. The sizes are 3.50” x 17’’ on the front and 6.00” x 17” on the rear, with Pirelli SCORPION™ Trail II tires in sizes 120/70 ZR17 and 190/55 ZR17. Electronics Cornering ABS The entire Multistrada 1260 family is equipped with the Brembo braking system fitted with the Bosch ABS 9.1ME Cornering device, an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP) Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution Multistrada 1260 S standard equipment includes the latest and more performing version of the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) system. TFT display and LED headlight Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour is equipped with a precious high-resolution 5” TFT instrument panel integrating a cutting-edge Human Machine Interface (HMI). Design The Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour can be easily identified thanks to the harmonious and dynamic design characteristic of the Multistrada family ad to the exclusive Grand Tour livery. The smart matte Sandstone Grey colour and the tone-on-tone 1260 logo on the side of the bike, combined with the Ducati red frame and details on wheel rims and fairing, are a refined and yet sporty colour match.

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour Photos

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour Videos

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada

EU Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube