The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260, 1260 S, & 1260 Pikes Peak

Ducati’s flagship adventure-focused motorcycle is back for 2020, with just enough new features to make it an improvement on last year’s model. If you’re looking for an all-purpose Ducati with a do-anything and go-anywhere character, you can’t go wrong with the Multistrada 1260.

The Multistrada 1260 is powered by the latest generation of Ducati’s 1262cc Testastretta DVT v-twin engine, which produces a hearty 158 horsepower, and a class-leading 129.5 lb-ft of peak torque. It’s a veritable powerhouse, but the power is surprisingly manageable, with smoother delivery, responsive acceleration, and with plenty of torque in the low- and mid-range, making every day riding a pleasure.

All of that power is kept in check with Ducati’s advanced electric suite, which includes an IMU that governs the ABS and cornering lighting, traction control, wheelie control, Skyhook suspension, and the clever Vehicle Hold Control system that facilitates easy hill starts. Other new features include redesigned chassis components, such as Y-shaped 5-spoke wheels, a longer swingarm, and a revised front end.

For 2020, the Multistrada is available in three different configurations. The standard Multistrada 1260 is available in Ducati Red, with prices starting from $18,995.

The more advanced Multistrada S features a number of extra riding aids, including Skyhook suspension, a quickshifter, cornering lights, and a full color TFT display to name a few, is available in Ducati Red or Volcano Grey, with prices starting from $21,295.

Lastly, there’s the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak, which has all of the performance-focused parts found on the Ducati’s Pikes Peak racer. These additions include a Termignoni approved exhaust system, top shelf Öhlins suspension, a Plexiglas windscreen, and carbon fiber parts, The Pikes Peak model is available in a special Pikes Peak livery, with prices starting from $25,795.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 25,795

25,795 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel Injection

Key Specs Engine type : 1262 cc, L-Twin cylinder

: 1262 cc, L-Twin cylinder Power: 158 HP

158 HP Dry weight: 209 kg (461 lb)

209 kg (461 lb) Seat height: 825 – 845 mm (32.5 – 33.3 in) Key Competitors Honda Africa Twin

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Triumph Tiger 1200

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 / 1260 S / 1260 Pikes Peak Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1262 cc, Ducati Testastretta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled Power 158 HP Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13:1 Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection system, elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire, equivalent diameter 56 mm Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminum tail pipes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Light action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 40 CHASSIS Suspension Front Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Sachs monoshock unit. Remote spring preload adjustment. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo callipers, 4-piston, 2-pad, with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear 265 mm disc, 2-piston floating calliper, with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli Scopion Trail II 120/70 R17 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 190/55 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 l (5.3 US Gal) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1,585 mm (62.4 in) Trail 111 mm (4.37 in) Seat Height Adjustable 825 – 845 mm (32.5 – 33.3 in) Dry Weight 209 kg (461 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 / 1260 S / 1260 Pikes Peak Features

Engine DVT system Developed and fine-tuned by Ducati engineers, the DVT system optimizes performance and fluidity of delivery at all end speed levels. Displacement and torque Thanks to its new displacement of 1262 cc, the new Multistrada 1260 engine sets outstanding new riding and performance standards. Exhaust system In order to achieve the extraordinary performance of the new Multistrada 1260, the exhaust and intake systems were also redesigned. The exhaust has a new pipe design, a new internal layout of the pre-damper and a new silencer, while the air intake inlet area has also been redesigned. Desmo appeal The Ducati Testastretta DVT also uses the engine valve timing system that has made Ducati famous throughout the world. Chassis Frame The new Multistrada 1260 chassis is based on the use of a new frame and a longer swingarm. The steering angle has been increased by 1 degree, from 24° to 25° while the swingarm, also new, is 48 mm longer. Suspensions The S version suspensions of the new Multistrada 1260 are of the semi-active type and are controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system. Tires and rims The new Multistrada 1260, 1260 S and 1260 S D|Air are all equipped with light alloy rims with five Y-shaped spokes, 340 grams lighter than those mounted on the previous model. New Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak In addition to the dedicated racing inspired livery, the new Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak is equipped with new forged aluminum wheels, an exceptional 6.6 lbs lighter than those used on the new Multistrada 1260 S. Riding Mode Sport Riding Mode Selecting the Sport Riding Mode delivers an adrenaline powered motorcycle, driven by 158 hp with a torque of 129.5 Nm and a sporting setup of suspensions in the S versions. Touring Riding Mode In Touring Riding Mode the maximum power remains of 158 HP, but the engine delivery is softer and more progressive. Urban Riding Mode The power delivery of the Urban Riding Mode is reduced to 100 hp and in the S versions the suspension setting is ideal for easily overcoming frequent urban obstacles Enduro Riding Mode In addition to long journeys on motorways and city traffic, the new Multistrada 1260 also deals brilliantly with dirt roads. Equipment ABS Cornering The entire Multistrada 1260 family is equipped with the Brembo braking system fitted with the ABS 9.1ME Cornering device, an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP). Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution The Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution system has been tweaked even further, with new forks and new sensors. Vehicle Hold Control The ABS that is installed on the new Multistrada 1260 is equipped with the Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) system. When activated, the system keeps the vehicle still by activating the rear brake (and automatically deactivates after 9 seconds if it is not used). New TFT instrument panel The new Multistrada 1260 is equipped with a high visibility LCD instrument panel with a new information display and simplified menu management.

