Unparalleled Versatility: The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 & 950 S

Ducati’s sport-touring and Supermoto inspired Multistrada 950 returns for 2020, bringing big Multistrada fun into a smaller and sleeker package. Available in two flavors, the standard Multistrada 950, and the more exclusive Multistrada 950 S, this sleek and sporty v-twin blurs the lines between enduro handling and sports performance like no other motorcycle on the market.

The latest Multistrada 950 is powered by Ducati’s classic 937cc 11-degree Testastretta v-twin engine, which produces 113 horsepower and 71 lb-ft of peak torque. The engine delivers power exactly when and where you need it, whether you’re cruising through the twisties or facing the stop and go grind of the city streets. To make the Multistrada even more fun to ride, Ducati has given it advanced slipper clutch technology for effortless gear shifting.

In terms of rider aids, there’s more to the new Multistrada than a quickshifter. The full electronics suite includes an advanced Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit that controls the Multistrada’s Cornering ABS and traction control, multiple rider modes, selectable power modes, and a special Vehicle Hold Control function that assists hill starts.

For 2020, the Multistrada is available in Ducati Red, with prices starting from $14,495.

If you’re looking for a more exclusive option then you might like the Multistrada 950 S. It features a number of premium features that includes Ducati’s impressive Skyhook Suspension system, Evo System, Bi-directional quickshifter, LED lighting (including cornering lights), hands free ignition, cruise control, and spoked rims. The 2020 Multistrada 950 S is available Ducati Red or Glossy Grey, with prices starting from $17,595.

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 / 950 S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937 cc, Ducati Testastretta, L-Twin cylinder, Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, Liquid cooled Power 113 HP Bore x Stroke 94 mm x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12.6 : 1 Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel single muffler, Catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Suspension Rear Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, Aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, Radial Master Cylinder, Bosch Cornering ABS Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, 2-piston Brembo floating caliper, Bosch Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19 Tires Rear Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 l (5.3 US Gal) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1,594 mm (62.8 in) Trail 106 mm (4.2 in) Seat Height 840 mm (33.1 in), 860 mm (33.9 in) with high Dry Weight 204 kg (450 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 / 950 S Features

Engine Testastretta 11° The engine on the new Multistrada 950 is a 937 cm³ twin cylinder Testastretta 11° with Desmodromic valve. Euro 4 compliant (in Countries where the Euro 4 regulation is applicable), it features four valves per cylinder, a liquid cooling system and bore and stroke values of 94 mm and 67.5 mm respectively. Ducati QuickShift (DQS) The new Multistrada 950 S comes standard with Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS), the system that lets you shift gears up and down without using the clutch, which translates into superior riding pleasure, greater ease handling off-road trails and a more relaxing ride in the city. Hydraulic clutch The new Multistrada 950 is equipped with a wet clutch with self-servo action and anti-hop function. Its new hydraulic control system with adjustable lever help reduce lever effort. Because of this, the new Multistrada 950 is easier on the gears, especially on city streets where acceleration and downshifting are more frequent. Exhaust system The exhaust system layout consists of two primary manifolds converging directly into the 2-chamber muffler that acts as a union, houses the catalytic converter and ends with a single side tailpipe, which was redesigned and made smaller in order to optimize performance and noise output. Chassis Frame The “layout” adopted for the frame of the new Multistrada 950 consists of a front trellis with large diameter tubes, two cast side subframes enclosed by a rear support element made of fiber loaded engineering plastic for maximum torsional rigidity. Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evo The new Multistrada 950 S suspension is semi-active, controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evo system and, thanks to complete adjustability using the new intuitive HMI interface, it can be set to 400 different configurations. No other bike in the class allows such precision. Tires and rims The new Multistrada 950 is fitted with aluminum alloy rims, which were redesigned after the previous model and are approximately 500 g lighter in total. The sizes are 3.0” x 19’’ on the front and 4.5” x 17” on the rear, with Pirelli Scorpio Trail II tires in sizes 120/70 ZR19 on the front and 170/60 ZR17 on the rear. Safety Bosch ABS Cornering The new Multistrada 950 is equipped with the Brembo braking system fitted with the ABS 9.1ME Cornering device, an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP) together with Traction Control. Ducati Traction Control (DTC) The Ducati Traction Control (DTC) on the new Multistrada 950 is able to detect and subsequently control the sliding of the rear wheel, helping to increase the bike’s performance and safety. Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) The ABS that is installed on the new Multistrada 950 is equipped with the Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) system. When activated, the system keeps the vehicle still by activating the rear brake (and automatically deactivates after a few seconds).

Outfit Human Machine Interface (HMI) The Multistrada 950 S is equipped with a high-resolution color TFT instrument panel that is easy to read even in sunlight. Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) The full-LED headlight of the Multistrada 950 S guarantees great efficiency and excellent stability (unaffected by voltage variations) compared to a traditional lamp-type headlight. Ducati Link App The new Multistrada 950 is compatible with the Ducati Link app, thanks to which it is possible to simply and intuitively set the travel mode (combination of Load and Riding Mode) and customize the parameters of each Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.) using your smartphone. Connect your Ducati and experience a new way of traveling, record performance and itineraries, find new friends. This and so much more in one unique app. Cruise Control and Hands-Free In order to ensure the highest riding comfort during long trips, the Multistrada 950 S is equipped with a Cruise Control system, handled by backlit controls on the handlebar.



