The 2020 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
The latest Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is more than just nostalgia. While it takes its inspiration directly from the golden age of scrambling during the 1960s and 70s, the modern Desert Sled features more than enough of its own character to be a legend in its own right. It’s a modern off-road bias scrambler.
Ducati’s Desert Sled version of the Scrambler comes complete with a special frame that has been reinforced for real off-road use, with a number of other off-road practicalities. There’s a higher front mudguard, an extended rear fender, a higher-positioned license plate holder, and a more practical handlebar position. It features a higher riding position too.
The latest iteration of the Scrambler Desert Sled comes equipped with the same engine found on most Ducati Scrambler models: an 802cc air-cooled L-twin engine that produces up to 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, and 49 lb-ft of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It’s a potent powerhouse for a motorcycle with an off-road bias, but the power is delivered right where you want it without being overwhelming.
Other cool features of the Desert Sled include premium LED lighting, new switch controls, hydraulic clutch control, adjustable Kayaba suspension, Pirelli Scorpion Rally ST tires, and Bosch cornering ABS.
For 2020, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled gets a new color scheme called “White Mirage,” a white color scheme over a red frame, with black spoked wheels. Prices for the 2020 Desert Sled start from $11,995.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 11,995
- Key Features:
- LED Lighting
- ABS
- Fuel Injection
Key Specs
- Engine type: 803 cc, L-Twin cylinder
- Power: 73 HP
- Dry weight: 193 kg (425,5 lb)
- Seat height: 860 mm (33,9 in)
Key Competitors
- Indian FTR 1200 S
- BMW R nineT
- Triumph Scrambler 1200
2020 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled
|Power
|73 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 mm x 66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm fully adjustable usd forks
|Suspension Rear
|Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 120/70 R19
|Tires Rear
Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 170/60 R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US)
|Color
|White Mirage
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.200 mm (86,6 in)
|Overall Width
|940 mm (37,0 in) (mirrors)
|Max Height
|1.213 mm (47,8 in) (brake reservoir)
|Wheelbase
|1.505 mm (59,3 in)
|Trail
|112 mm (4,4 in)
|Seat Height
|860 mm (33,9 in) – low seat 840 mm (33,0 in) available as accessory
|Dry Weight
|193 kg (425,5 lb)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
2020 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Features
Premium LED Lighting
Headlight with glass lens and DRL. LED turn indicators.
New Red Frame
Reinforced for offroad use.
Offroad setting
High front mudguard. Extended rear fender. High plate holder. Variable cross-section handlebar. Adjustable Kayaba Suspensions with 46mm fork and 200mm excursion.
Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY ST Tyres
Front 120/70 R 19 M/C 60V M+S TL and rear 170/60 R 17 M/C 72V M+S TL tyres, for the right balance between off-road and enduro street performance.
Brand New Seat
860mm, with dedicated riding position.
Improved Riding Experience
Ducati Multimedia System ready. New selected gear indicator and fuel level. New handlebar switch controls. Hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever.
Improved Security
Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS.
