The 2020 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

The latest Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is more than just nostalgia. While it takes its inspiration directly from the golden age of scrambling during the 1960s and 70s, the modern Desert Sled features more than enough of its own character to be a legend in its own right. It’s a modern off-road bias scrambler.

Ducati’s Desert Sled version of the Scrambler comes complete with a special frame that has been reinforced for real off-road use, with a number of other off-road practicalities. There’s a higher front mudguard, an extended rear fender, a higher-positioned license plate holder, and a more practical handlebar position. It features a higher riding position too.

The latest iteration of the Scrambler Desert Sled comes equipped with the same engine found on most Ducati Scrambler models: an 802cc air-cooled L-twin engine that produces up to 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, and 49 lb-ft of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It’s a potent powerhouse for a motorcycle with an off-road bias, but the power is delivered right where you want it without being overwhelming.

Other cool features of the Desert Sled include premium LED lighting, new switch controls, hydraulic clutch control, adjustable Kayaba suspension, Pirelli Scorpion Rally ST tires, and Bosch cornering ABS.

For 2020, the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled gets a new color scheme called “White Mirage,” a white color scheme over a red frame, with black spoked wheels. Prices for the 2020 Desert Sled start from $11,995.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 11,995

11,995 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel Injection

Key Specs Engine type : 803 cc, L-Twin cylinder

: 803 cc, L-Twin cylinder Power: 73 HP

73 HP Dry weight: 193 kg (425,5 lb)

193 kg (425,5 lb) Seat height: 860 mm (33,9 in) Key Competitors Indian FTR 1200 S

BMW R nineT

Triumph Scrambler 1200

2020 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Specifications

From Ducati Scrambler

ENGINE Engine 803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Power 73 HP Bore x Stroke 88 mm x 66 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm fully adjustable usd forks Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock, pre-load and rebound adjustable. Aluminium double-sided swingarm Brakes Front Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 120/70 R19 Tires Rear Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY STR 170/60 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US) Color White Mirage ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.200 mm (86,6 in) Overall Width 940 mm (37,0 in) (mirrors) Max Height 1.213 mm (47,8 in) (brake reservoir) Wheelbase 1.505 mm (59,3 in) Trail 112 mm (4,4 in) Seat Height 860 mm (33,9 in) – low seat 840 mm (33,0 in) available as accessory Dry Weight 193 kg (425,5 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Features

Premium LED Lighting Headlight with glass lens and DRL. LED turn indicators.

New Red Frame Reinforced for offroad use.

Offroad setting High front mudguard. Extended rear fender. High plate holder. Variable cross-section handlebar. Adjustable Kayaba Suspensions with 46mm fork and 200mm excursion.

Pirelli SCORPION™ RALLY ST Tyres Front 120/70 R 19 M/C 60V M+S TL and rear 170/60 R 17 M/C 72V M+S TL tyres, for the right balance between off-road and enduro street performance.

Brand New Seat 860mm, with dedicated riding position.

Improved Riding Experience Ducati Multimedia System ready. New selected gear indicator and fuel level. New handlebar switch controls. Hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever.

Improved Security Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS.



