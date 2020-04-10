The 2020 Ducati Supersport and Supersport S

The Ducati Supersport first broke cover in 2017, designed as the missing link in the evolutionary chain between Ducati’s Monster and Panigale models. It has all the characteristics of an aggressive sports machine, but with the calmer and more practical nature of an upright, every day motorcycle. It’s the perfect mix of comfort and versatility, with enough sporting DNA to appeal to knee-dragging enthusiasts.

Powered by Ducati’s tried and tested 11-degree 937cc Testastretta engine, the Supersport produces an impressive 110 horsepower, with 69 lb-ft of peak torque on offer too. It’s more potent than you’d expect, and that’s why Ducati has treated it with all the necessary bells and whistles to keep that power in check, and make for an easy ride experience.

The electronics suite includes Bosch ABS, Ducati Traction Control, multiple ride modes, and a bi-directional Ducati Quickshifter. Suspension duties are handled by a fully-adjustable Marzocchi fork, and an adjustable rear spring from Sachs, while Brembo units cover the brakes. Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires are also fitted as standard.

If that wasn’t enough, Ducati also has the Supersport S on offer, a more advanced model kitted out with top shelf parts. Öhlins suspension replaces the stock units, with a passenger seat cover and other premium goodies.

The 2020 Ducati Supersport is available in Titanium Grey, with a price tag of $13,095. The more advanced Supersport S is available in Stark White Silk or Ducati Red, with a price tag of $15,795.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 15,795

15,795 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Traction Control

Key Specs Engine type : 937 cc, Two-cylinder

: 937 cc, Two-cylinder Power: 110 HP

110 HP Dry weight: 183 kg

183 kg Seat height: 31.9 in Key Competitors Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

Suzuki GSX-S1000

Honda CB1000R

2020 Ducati Supersport Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937 cc, Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled Power 110 HP Bore x Stroke 94 mm x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12,6± 0.5 :1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system, Æ 53 mm throttle bodies with full Ride-by-Wire Starter Electric Exhaust Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and two lambda probes. Twin aluminum mufflers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable 48 mm usd Öhlins fork with TiN treatment Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch ABS Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper, Bosch ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l – 4.2 gallon (US) Color Titanium Gray ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1.478 mm (58.3 in) Trail 91 mm (3.6 in) Seat Height 810 mm (31.9 in) Dry Weight 183 kg (403 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Supersport Features

Design Sporty elegance

The lines of the SuperSport create dynamic shapes, visually compact and light. The design, sporty and elegant, integrates elements typical of Ducati sports bikes such as the single-sided swingarm, sculpted tank and compact lateral silencer with two overlapping exits, which leaves the rear wheel, with its “Y” spoke design, fully visible.

Engine Always ready for excitement

The Ducati Testastretta 11° 937 cc engine unleashes 110 HP at 9000 rpm and maximum torque of 69 ft-lbs at 6500 rpm, of which 80% is already available at 3000 rpm. Sophisticated electronic management ensures full-bodied supply and an immediate, easy to manage response.

Technology The Supersport technology

A first class technological equipment that includes ABS, DTC, Ducati Quick Shift up/down, Riding Modes and a LVD Display that turns the LCD display into a control panel to set and check engine info, setting and more.

Safety Advanced active safety

The SuperSport presents a rich electronics package that increases the level of active safety. The Ducati Safety Pack (DSP), which includes Bosch 9MP ABS and Ducati Traction Control, enhances the bike’s performance and optimizes control even on surfaces that offer less grip.



2020 Ducati Supersport Photos

2020 Ducati Supersport Videos

