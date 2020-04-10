The 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro

Ducati’s enduro-focused Multistrada 1260 offering returns for 2020, bringing greater off-road ergonomics and sports-oriented performance to the already popular Multistrada line-up. The 1260 Enduro is rally-esque in design, transforming the Multistrada 1260 into a more off-road ready machine that guarantees exceptional performance on both paved and unsealed roads.

Powered by the latest version of Ducati’s 1262cc 11-degree Testastretta DVT engine, the new Enduro model is capable of delivering a mammoth 158 horsepower and a massive 94 lb-ft of peak torque.

On paper, it’s a real sports bike, but thanks to Ducati’s Desmodromic Valve Timing, that huge power is delivered in a smooth and manageable way, making for confident riding across the rev range, but with a particular focus on the lower and mid-ranges.

The chassis has been revised for nimble maneuvering and improved handling at slower speeds, which is particularly helpful two-up or when laden with luggage. New fully adjustable suspension and Ducati’s Skyhook Evo system makes riding a dream, no matter the conditions.

Other electronic riding aids include Ducati ride-by-wire, traction control, wheelie control, cruise control, and Bosch-powered cornering ABS. Another handy addition is Ducati’s Vehicle Hold Control, which makes for easy hill starts. Fully-electronic instrumentation, hands-free ignition, backlit switch gears, LED lighting, and auto-cancelling signals complete the advanced technology suite.

For 2020, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is available in two color options, Ducati Red, which has a starting price of $22,095, or Sand, with prices starting from $22,295.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 22,295

22,295 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel Injection

Key Specs Engine type : 1262 cc, Testastretta DVT engine

: 1262 cc, Testastretta DVT engine Power: 158 HP

158 HP Dry weight: 225 kg (496 lb)

225 kg (496 lb) Seat height: 840 mm (33.1 in) – 880 mm (34.6 in) Key Competitors BMW R 1250 GS

Yamaha XT1200Z Super Tenere

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1262 cc, Testastretta DVT engine Power 158 HP Bore x Stroke Compression Ratio Fuel System Starter Exhaust DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Suspension Rear Brakes Front Brakes Rear Tires Front Tires Rear Fuel Tank Capacity Color Ducati Red, Sand ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase Trail Seat Height 840 mm (33.1 in) – 880 mm (34.6 in) Dry Weight 225 kg (496 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Features

Engine Testastretta DVT 1262 Thanks to its new displacement of 1262 cm³, the new Multistrada 1260 Enduro engine sets outstanding new riding and performance standards. In developing this engine, used also on the new Multistrada 1260, Ducati engineers focused on guaranteeing the maximum and best possible torque delivery at low and mid range engine speeds. Ducati QuickShift (DQS) The Multistrada 1260 Enduro comes standard with Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS), the system that lets you shift gear without using the clutch, which translates into superior riding pleasure, greater ease handling off-road trails and a more relaxing ride in the city. Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT) Developed and fine-tuned by Ducati engineers, the DVT system optimizes performance and fluidity of delivery at all end speed levels. Exhaust system In order to achieve the performance of the Multistrada 1260 Enduro, the exhaust and intake systems were also redesigned. The exhaust has a new pipe design, a new internal layout of the pre-damper and a new silencer, while the air intake inlet area has also been redesigned. Chassis Chassis and ergonomics The chassis of the Multistrada 1260 Enduro has been redesigned, reducing the suspension travel compared to the 1200 version: the travel of both wheels is 185 mm. This change led to a lowering of the seat height to 860 mm from the ground, making the bike easier to handle for all riders. Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) The Multistrada 1260 Enduro suspension is semi-active, controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evolution (DSS) system and, thanks to complete adjustability using the new intuitive HMI interface, it can be set to 400 different configurations. No other bike in the class allows such precision. Frame The most important chassis dimensions like vehicle wheelbase, swinging arm length and steering geometry (trail and offset) were defined by seeking the best compromise between off-road riding, maneuverability and stability at high speeds. Tires and rims The Multistrada 1260 Enduro comes standard with Pirelli Scorpion™ Trail II tires in sizes 120/70 R19 on the front and 170/60 R17 on the rear.

Safety Bosch ABS Cornering The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with the Brembo braking system fitted with the ABS 9.1ME Cornering device, an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP). Ducati Traction Control (DTC) Ducati Traction Control is a system derived from racing that acts as a “filter” between the right hand of the rider and the rear tire. Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) Adjustable on eight levels, the system analyses the position of the bike (wheelie) and consequently manages torque and power to guarantee maximum acceleration in safety without misalignments. Like the DTC, it has eight levels and has been incorporated in the Riding Modes. Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) The ABS that is installed on the Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with the Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) system. When activated, the system keeps the vehicle still by activating the rear brake (and automatically deactivates after a few seconds). Outfit Human Machine Interface (HMI) The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is equipped with a high-resolution color TFT instrument panel that is easy to read even in sunlight. Besides being nice to look at, the new, completely redesigned HMI (Human Machine Interface) makes menu navigation and changing settings extremely easy and intuitive. Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) The full-LED headlight guarantees great efficiency and excellent stability (unaffected by voltage variations) compared to a traditional lamp-type headlight. Ducati Link App The Multistrada 1260 Enduro is compatible with the new Ducati Link app, thanks to which it is possible to simply and intuitively set the travel mode (combination of Load and Riding Mode) and customize the parameters of each Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.) using your smartphone. Hands Free The Multistrada 1260 Enduro starts without a key thanks to a Hands Free system that raises safety standards. Just get walk towards your bike with the electronic key in your pocket. When you are about two meters away the bike will recognize the key code and allow activation.



