Iconic Beasts: The 2020 Ducati Monster 821 & 821 Stealth

For 2020, the Monster 821 takes its inspiration directly from the original Ducati Monster 900, which first appeared on the scene some 25 years ago. When it arrived, it caused a sensation that redefined what a naked motorcycle could be: it was practical for everyday use, with outstanding sports performance too. The 2020 model pays homage to that glorious model with two models: the 2020 Ducati Monster 821, and the more exclusive Ducati Monster 821 Stealth.

Both share the same iconic Monster architecture. The 821 twins are both built on top of Ducati’s signature trellis frame, featuring the Monster line’s classic muscular tank, aggressive headlight, and upright riding stance.

Underneath, the Monster 821 boasts the latest 821cc 11-degree Testastretta engine, which produces a massive 109 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of peak torque. The power figures are huge, but the grunt is delivered in steady and manageable way, which makes it the perfect choice for newly anointed Ducatisti and experienced hands alike.

The 2020 Ducati Monster 821 is available in Ducati Red, with prices starting from $11,995.

The more exclusive Ducati Monster 821 Stealth variant, which features Bosch 9.1 MP, a quickshifter, LED lighting, a USB power socket, a passenger seat cover and a fly screen, is available in the special Stealth color scheme, with prices starting from $12,895.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 12,895

12,895 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel Injection

Key Specs Engine type : 821 cc, L-twin cylinder

: 821 cc, L-twin cylinder Power: 109 HP

109 HP Dry weight: 180,5 kg (398 lb)

180,5 kg (398 lb) Seat height: 785 mm – 810 mm (30.91 in – 31.89 in) Key Competitors KTM 790 Duke

Kawasaki Z900

Yamaha MT-09

2020 Ducati Monster 821 / 821 Stealth Specifications

ENGINE Engine 821 cc, Testastretta 11°, L-Twin, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, Water cooled Power 109 HP Bore x Stroke 88 mm x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 12.8:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies, Full Ride-by-Wire Starter Electric Exhaust 2-1 system, Two lambda probes, Stainless steel muffler with aluminum end cap DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with mechanical control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain drive, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 43 mm usd fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with adjustable monoshock, Aluminum double-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III Tires Rear 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 US gal) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1,480 mm (58.27 in)

Trail 93.2 mm (3.67 in) Seat Height Adjustable 785 mm – 810 mm (30.91 in – 31.89 in) Dry Weight 180,5 kg (398 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Monster 821 / 821 Stealth Features

Design Iconic design

The volumes, silhouette, tank, and headlight characterize the design of the Monster 821 and remain true to the original lines of the bike born in 1993 while revisiting them with a modern flair. The iconic tank comes with a fastening hook, just like the first Monster. The new stealth version features new graphics and the windshield: elements that give the new Monster 821 a unique and unmistakable character.

Engine Testastretta 11° engine

Thanks to high maximum power and torque values, fluid delivery and a full torque curve at all speeds, the new Monster 821’s Testastretta 11° engine can guarantee performance and agility to the rider. The Monster 821 is also available for those with a restricted licence, as a version with 35 kW of regulated power.

Technology The pleasure of a safe ride

In perfect harmony with the road, the new Monster 821 is capable of conveying pleasant riding sensations, supported by advanced technology and the specially designed ergonomics of this model.

Maintenance Endless excitement

The advanced materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° engine allow for particularly long maintenance intervals and reduced running costs, calling for an oil change every 9,000 mi (15,000 km) or 12 months and valve clearance check (Desmo Service) every 18,000 mi (30,000 km).



