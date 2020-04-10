Iconic Beasts: The 2020 Ducati Monster 821 & 821 Stealth
For 2020, the Monster 821 takes its inspiration directly from the original Ducati Monster 900, which first appeared on the scene some 25 years ago. When it arrived, it caused a sensation that redefined what a naked motorcycle could be: it was practical for everyday use, with outstanding sports performance too. The 2020 model pays homage to that glorious model with two models: the 2020 Ducati Monster 821, and the more exclusive Ducati Monster 821 Stealth.
Both share the same iconic Monster architecture. The 821 twins are both built on top of Ducati’s signature trellis frame, featuring the Monster line’s classic muscular tank, aggressive headlight, and upright riding stance.
Underneath, the Monster 821 boasts the latest 821cc 11-degree Testastretta engine, which produces a massive 109 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of peak torque. The power figures are huge, but the grunt is delivered in steady and manageable way, which makes it the perfect choice for newly anointed Ducatisti and experienced hands alike.
The 2020 Ducati Monster 821 is available in Ducati Red, with prices starting from $11,995.
The more exclusive Ducati Monster 821 Stealth variant, which features Bosch 9.1 MP, a quickshifter, LED lighting, a USB power socket, a passenger seat cover and a fly screen, is available in the special Stealth color scheme, with prices starting from $12,895.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 12,895
- Key Features:
- LED Lighting
- ABS
- Fuel Injection
Key Specs
- Engine type: 821 cc, L-twin cylinder
- Power: 109 HP
- Dry weight: 180,5 kg (398 lb)
- Seat height: 785 mm – 810 mm (30.91 in – 31.89 in)
Key Competitors
2020 Ducati Monster 821 / 821 Stealth Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|821 cc, Testastretta 11°, L-Twin, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, Water cooled
|Power
|109 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|88 mm x 67.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.8:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies, Full Ride-by-Wire
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-1 system, Two lambda probes, Stainless steel muffler with aluminum end cap
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with mechanical control
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain drive, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z46
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Ø 43 mm usd fork
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive linkage with adjustable monoshock, Aluminum double-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|Ø 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch ABS 9.1 MP as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
|Tires Rear
|
180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l (4.36 US gal)
|Color
|Ducati Red
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Height
|Wheelbase
|1,480 mm (58.27 in)
|Trail
|93.2 mm (3.67 in)
|Seat Height
|Adjustable 785 mm – 810 mm (30.91 in – 31.89 in)
|Dry Weight
|180,5 kg (398 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
2020 Ducati Monster 821 / 821 Stealth Features
Design
Iconic design
The volumes, silhouette, tank, and headlight characterize the design of the Monster 821 and remain true to the original lines of the bike born in 1993 while revisiting them with a modern flair. The iconic tank comes with a fastening hook, just like the first Monster. The new stealth version features new graphics and the windshield: elements that give the new Monster 821 a unique and unmistakable character.
Engine
Thanks to high maximum power and torque values, fluid delivery and a full torque curve at all speeds, the new Monster 821’s Testastretta 11° engine can guarantee performance and agility to the rider. The Monster 821 is also available for those with a restricted licence, as a version with 35 kW of regulated power.
Technology
In perfect harmony with the road, the new Monster 821 is capable of conveying pleasant riding sensations, supported by advanced technology and the specially designed ergonomics of this model.
Maintenance
The advanced materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° engine allow for particularly long maintenance intervals and reduced running costs, calling for an oil change every 9,000 mi (15,000 km) or 12 months and valve clearance check (Desmo Service) every 18,000 mi (30,000 km).
