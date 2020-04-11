The Flat Track Inspired Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle!

The new Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle takes its inspiration directly from the world of Super Hooligan flat track racing, mixing the best features of American run what you brung attitude with sophisticated Italian design. It’s a dirty Ducati, built for thrill seekers who value speed and style in equal measure.

This updated Scrambler features all of the accoutrements you’d expect to find at the oval: a flat track inspired seat (with removable passenger cover), racing number display boards on the side, new 10-spoke wheels made from machined aluminum, low stance handlebars, and sporty fenders.

Powered by Ducati’s 802cc air-cooled desmodromic L-twin engine, the Scrambler Full Throttle boasts 73 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, and 49 lb-ft of peak torque at 5,750 rpm, which is more than enough grunt for such a light and nimble machine. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a hydraulic slipper clutch for fast and seamless gear shifting.

Other top-level equipment includes full LED lighting, front and rear suspension from Kayaba, Pirelli MT 60 tires, an LCD dash display, and dual channel cornering ABS from Bosch.

The 2020 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is available in an eye-catching two-tone yellow and black color scheme, with prices starting from $10,995.

2020 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Specifications

From Ducati Scrambler

ENGINE Engine 803 cc, L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air cooled Power 73 HP Bore x Stroke 88 mm x 66 mm Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection, 50 mm throttle body Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, aluminium tail pipes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, front spocket 15, rear sprocket 46 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside down Kayaba 41 mm fork Suspension Rear Kayaba rear shock, pre-load adjustable. Brakes Front Ø330 mm disc, radial 4-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear Ø245 mm disc, 1-piston floating calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli MT 60 RS 110/80 R18 Tires Rear Pirelli MT 60 RS 180/55 R17 Fuel Tank Capacity 13,5 l – 3,57 gallon (US) Color Yello, Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.100 – 2.165 mm (82.7 – 85.2 in) Overall Width 855 mm (33,7 in) (mirrors) Max Height 1.150 mm (45,3 in) (brake reservoir) Wheelbase 1.445 mm (56.9 in) Trail 112 mm (4,4 in) Seat Height 798 mm (31,4 in) – low seat 778 mm (30,6 in) available as accessory Dry Weight 173 kg (381 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Features

Premium LED Lighting Headlight with glass lens and Daytime Running Light. LED turn indicators.

New Black and Yellow Tank Enriched with white line and dedicated logo.

New Side Number Holders Yellow, with white border.

New Spoke Wheels New machined aluminium 10-spoke wheels.

Brand New Seat Flat track inspired, with passenger cover.

Improved Riding Experience Ducati Multimedia System ready. New selected gear indicator and fuel level. New handlebar switch controls. Hydraulic clutch control with adjustable lever.

Improved Security Dual-channel Bosch Cornering ABS.



