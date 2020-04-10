The Panigale Reborn: The 2020 Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati’s flagship Panigale model has been upgraded with a fancier V4 engine, but the original twin-cylinder Panigale hasn’t been abandoned. In fact, it’s enjoyed something of a makeover, with a redesign and a plethora of performance-enhancing upgrades. For 2020, the legendary Ducati Panigale has been reborn as the Ducat Panigle V2, underlining the models difference from the new V4.

Still powered by the iconic 955cc Superquadro V-twin engine, the new V2 produces 155 horsepower at 10,750 rpm and 76 lb-ft of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. Though it’s not as powerful as the V4, the new V2 is slimmer, with a less-intimidating silhouette, but don’t be fooled: this isn’t a watered-down superbike.

Under the fairings, the Panigale V3 now boasts a 6-axis inertial measurement unit that governs a sophisticated electronics suite that includes cornering ABS, three distinct riding modes, Ducati traction control and wheelie control, engine braking control, and a bi-directional quickshifter. All of these modes are adjustable, and controlled via a new TFT color dashboard.

Other exciting additions to the re-born Panigale include a redesigned seat for improved riding comfort, new air intakes, LED lighting, improved Showa and Sachs suspension, Brembo brakes, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires.

The 2020 Ducati Panigale V2 is available in classic Ducati Red, complimented with blacked out 5-spoke rims. Prices for this gorgeous V2 Panigale start from $16,495.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 16,495

16,495 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel Injection

Key Specs Engine type : 955 cc, L-twin cylinder

: 955 cc, L-twin cylinder Power: 155 HP

155 HP Dry weight: 176 kg (388 lb)

176 kg (388 lb) Seat height: 840 mm (33,1 in) Key Competitors Kawasaki ZX-10R ABS

Ducati Panigale V4 R

Yamaha YZF-R1

2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 955 cc, Superquadro: L-twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled Power 155 HP Bore x Stroke 100 mm x 60.8 mm Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Starter Electric Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes. DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers with Cornering ABS EVO Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l – 4.5 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1.436 mm (56,5 in) Trail Seat Height 840 mm (33,1 in) Dry Weight 176 kg (388 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Panigale V2 Features

Perfect Ducati Style The tail is built on a steel Trellis subframe lined with plastic covers that runs from the vertical cylinder to the tailpiece, of winged, spoiler-like design. The tailpiece incorporates the full-LED tail light, also wing-shaped: while a one-piece assembly, the light has two distinct parts as per Ducati sports bike tradition. The Panigale V2 combines a traditional Ducati Red livery with black 5-spoke wheels of a Panigale V4-inspired design.

"Double Layer" fairing The fairing has a ‘dual layer’ configuration: a main layer that extends upwards and merges into the tank via two sturdy struts, and a secondary layer that also acts as an air vent. This ‘dual layer’ solution revives the clean lines typical of Ducati sports bikes, famed for their full-fairing look. The fairing underside merges visually with the under-engine silencer, which terminates in an extremely compact right-side-only end pipe.

90° Cylinders On the Panigale V2 the engine acts as a stressed member of the frame. Set 90° apart, the cylinders are banked rearwards around the crankshaft axis, resulting in a 21° angle between front cylinder and horizontal plane. The two cylinder heads and aluminum top covers feature a ribbed design to reduce mechanical noise. The crankcases are vacuum die-cast using Vacural® technology to optimize weight saving and ensure consistent wall thickness and increased strength. Crankcase cover, clutch cover and sump are all made of die-cast aluminum.

’Higher Silencer The new silencer has a new internal layout and, back pressure remaining equal, abates noise spikes more easily. This has led to a considerable reduction in silencer bulk. The new silencer also houses two larger. enhanced-impregnation catalytic converters that allow compliance with Euro 5 emissions standards.

Superquadro: The Ducati twin-cylinder The 955 cm³ twin cylinder Superquadro engine complies with Euro 5 standards. Compared to the engine on the 959 Panigale it delivers an additional 5 hp and 2 Nm more of torque. it also features a new compact exhaust silencer, routed entirely underneath the engine. With a maximum power of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm, this twin cylinder engine delivers power smoothly and enjoyably on the road while remaining forceful – yet always under control – on the track.

Monocoque frame The Panigale V2 frame consists of a compact, enhanced-strength die-cast aluminum monocoque structure that uses the Superquadro engine as a stressed member. Attached directly to the cylinder heads, the monocoque frame protrudes forward to house the steering head bearings, contained in two aluminum bushes. In addition to working as a frame, the monocoque also acts as an air-box; it contains not just the air filter but also the throttle bodies and the fuel circuit, complete with injectors, and is sealed off by the steel fuel tank bottom. The front-end geometry has 24° of rake and 95 mm of trail. At the rear, instead, the double-sided swingarm has been replaced with a sophisticated, fully die-cast aluminum single-sided swingarm. The bike has a 1,436 mm wheelbase and weight distribution is 52% at the front and 48% at the rear.

Suspensions The Panigale V2 features the 43 mm Showa BPF fork at the front, which provide full adjustability in spring pre-load, compression and rebound damping. The Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) considerably improves damping control at low speed, ensuring lower-pressure oil feed and reducing the amount of fluid needed for compression and rebound adjustment. This results in improved suspension performance and significant weight savings compared to traditional fork types. A Sachs steering damper completes the front-end package.The rear suspension features a fully adjustable, Sachs monoshock, which reacts to the motion imparted by the die-cast single-sided aluminum swingarm via progressive-rate linkage. The shock absorber is side mounted to make the unit fully accessible for rebound and compression damping and spring pre-load adjustments. The Panigale V2 has fork slide out by 2 mm and a new shock absorber 2 mm longer that together with the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires make the bike more intuitive, agile and fun to ride, moreover a fine-tuning of the suspension hydraulic setting improve comfort in road use.



