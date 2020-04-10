The Ultimate Naked Ducati: The 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 & 1200 S

The iconic Monster 1200 returns for 2020, bringing unmistakable Italian style and charisma to the naked bike scene, with sports-inspired performance and everyday practicality wrapped in a gorgeous package. Two models are available for 2020: the standard base unit, and a more exclusive 1200 “S” model.

Both are powered by Ducati’s 1,198cc Testastretta 11° DS engine, which has otherworldly performance statistics. Maximum power is rated at 147 horsepower, with peak torque registering at 91 lb-ft. There’s no denying its power and performance, but it’s gentle enough for everyday city riding as well as hardcore canyon chasing.

To keep things in order, the Monster 1200 duo come equipped with pre-set ride modes (Touring, Sport, and Urban), which are controlled by the Ride-by-Wire system, and kept in line with Ducati’s own traction control, and wheelie control, along with an advanced cornering ABS system from Bosch.

The standard 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 is available in Ducati Red, with prices starting from $14,995.

Those looking for a more exclusive ride experience can enjoy the Monster 1200 S. The top tier model’s upgrades include adjustable Öhlins suspension, an updated racing braking system, 3-spoke rims, carbon bodywork features, a bi-directional quickshifter, and a front headlight equipped with a DRL.

The 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 S is available in Ducati Red, or a Black On Black color scheme, with prices starting from $17,595.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 17,595

17,595 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel Injection

Key Specs Engine type : 1198 cc, L-twin cylinder

: 1198 cc, L-twin cylinder Power: 147 HP

147 HP Dry weight: 187 kg (412 lb)

187 kg (412 lb) Seat height: 795 – 820 mm (31.30 – 32.28 in) Key Competitors Triumph Speed Triple 1050

KTM 1290 Super Duke R

2020 Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1198 cc, Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, Dual spark, Liquid cooled Power 147 HP Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 67.9 mm Compression Ratio 13,0:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system, full Ride-by-Wire system, equivalent diameter 56 oval throttle bodies Starter Electric Exhaust Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, twin stainless steel mufflers with aluminum covers and end caps DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket Z15; Rear sprocket Z41 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43 mm Kayaba fully adjustable USD fork Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with Sachs fully adjustable monoshock, aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper, with Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 190/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 US gal) Color Ducati Red, or a Black On Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1,485 mm (58.46 in)

Trail Seat Height Adjustable 795 – 820 mm (31.30 – 32.28 in) Dry Weight 187 kg (412 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S Features

Design Always contemporary

The Monster 1200 has always been a symbol in the world of sporty naked bikes thanks to the details that make it unmistakable. In the S version, the new Black on Black color with matt and glossy black elements, enhances its sporty lines and character.

Performance 100% Monster

The engine powerful and full-bodied at every speed, the compact dimensions, the agile chassis and the world-class electronic equipment including Riding Modes, DTC, DWC, Cornering ABS and Ducati Quick Shift up/down, as standard on the S version, guarantee maximum riding enjoyment and, at the same time, maximum security. Safety Adapt it to your riding style

The pre-set Riding Modes allow the rider to optimize bike behaviour depending on riding style. Each of the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), is programmed to act on the electronic Ride-by-Wire (RbW) engine control system and on the ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control intervention levels. Maintenance Endless excitement

The cutting-edge materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° DS ensure particularly long maintenance intervals. With an oil change required every 15,000 km or 12 months and valve clearance check every 30,000 km, the values are of absolute reference for its category.

2020 Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S Photos

2020 Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S Videos

Ducati Motorcycle Official Websites USA

Canada

EU Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube