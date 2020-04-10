The Ultimate Naked Ducati: The 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 & 1200 S
Contents
The iconic Monster 1200 returns for 2020, bringing unmistakable Italian style and charisma to the naked bike scene, with sports-inspired performance and everyday practicality wrapped in a gorgeous package. Two models are available for 2020: the standard base unit, and a more exclusive 1200 “S” model.
Both are powered by Ducati’s 1,198cc Testastretta 11° DS engine, which has otherworldly performance statistics. Maximum power is rated at 147 horsepower, with peak torque registering at 91 lb-ft. There’s no denying its power and performance, but it’s gentle enough for everyday city riding as well as hardcore canyon chasing.
To keep things in order, the Monster 1200 duo come equipped with pre-set ride modes (Touring, Sport, and Urban), which are controlled by the Ride-by-Wire system, and kept in line with Ducati’s own traction control, and wheelie control, along with an advanced cornering ABS system from Bosch.
The standard 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 is available in Ducati Red, with prices starting from $14,995.
Those looking for a more exclusive ride experience can enjoy the Monster 1200 S. The top tier model’s upgrades include adjustable Öhlins suspension, an updated racing braking system, 3-spoke rims, carbon bodywork features, a bi-directional quickshifter, and a front headlight equipped with a DRL.
The 2020 Ducati Monster 1200 S is available in Ducati Red, or a Black On Black color scheme, with prices starting from $17,595.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 17,595
- Key Features:
- LED Lighting
- ABS
- Fuel Injection
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1198 cc, L-twin cylinder
- Power: 147 HP
- Dry weight: 187 kg (412 lb)
- Seat height: 795 – 820 mm (31.30 – 32.28 in)
Key Competitors
- Triumph Speed Triple 1050
- KTM 1290 Super Duke R
2020 Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1198 cc, Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, Dual spark, Liquid cooled
|Power
|147 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|106 mm x 67.9 mm
|Compression Ratio
|13,0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection system, full Ride-by-Wire system, equivalent diameter 56 oval throttle bodies
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Lightweight 2-1-2 system with catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes, twin stainless steel mufflers with aluminum covers and end caps
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Chain; Front sprocket Z15; Rear sprocket Z41
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43 mm Kayaba fully adjustable USD fork
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive linkage with Sachs fully adjustable monoshock, aluminum single-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M4.32 callipers, 4-piston, radial pump with Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Brakes Rear
|245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper, with Bosch cornering ABS as standard equipment
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 190/55 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l (4.36 US gal)
|Color
|Ducati Red, or a Black On Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Height
|Wheelbase
|1,485 mm (58.46 in)
|Trail
|Seat Height
|Adjustable 795 – 820 mm (31.30 – 32.28 in)
|Dry Weight
|187 kg (412 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months unlimited mileage
|Extension
2020 Ducati Monster 1200 / 1200 S Features
Design
Always contemporary
The Monster 1200 has always been a symbol in the world of sporty naked bikes thanks to the details that make it unmistakable. In the S version, the new Black on Black color with matt and glossy black elements, enhances its sporty lines and character.
Performance
100% Monster
The engine powerful and full-bodied at every speed, the compact dimensions, the agile chassis and the world-class electronic equipment including Riding Modes, DTC, DWC, Cornering ABS and Ducati Quick Shift up/down, as standard on the S version, guarantee maximum riding enjoyment and, at the same time, maximum security.
Safety
Adapt it to your riding style
The pre-set Riding Modes allow the rider to optimize bike behaviour depending on riding style. Each of the three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), is programmed to act on the electronic Ride-by-Wire (RbW) engine control system and on the ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati Wheelie Control intervention levels.
Maintenance
Endless excitement
The cutting-edge materials and technologies of the Ducati Testastretta 11° DS ensure particularly long maintenance intervals. With an oil change required every 15,000 km or 12 months and valve clearance check every 30,000 km, the values are of absolute reference for its category.
No Comment