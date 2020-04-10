Fresh Upgrades For The 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 & V4 S

Ducati’s class-leading Panigale V4 and V4 S models return for 2020 with a number of exciting and performance-enhancing upgrades that promise to take sports-focused riders to the next level. Ducati has worked hard with Ducati Corse to engineer the perfect Panigale—and it looks like they’ve succeeded.

The biggest upgrade to the Panigale V4 is the chassis, which has been treated with new front frame architecture that has a special suspension setup that advances suspension travel and chain pull, resulting in improved cornering thanks to better front-end feel.

Thanks to tweaks to the Ride-by-Wire system and electronic controls, the Panigale V4’s powerful 1,103cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine is more responsive and lively than ever. Boasting 214 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 91 lb-ft of peak torque at 10,000 rpm, it’s a force to be reckoned with on closed circuits and public roads alike.

All that power is controlled and monitored with an advanced 6-axis IMU, which oversees the motorcycle’s advanced electronics suite. For 2020, both Panigale models include three distinct riding modes, as well as cornering ABS, traction control slide control, wheelie control, engine brake control, a power launch function, and a bi-directional quickshifter.

For 2020, the Ducati Panigale V4 is available in Ducati’s signature red color scheme, with prices starting from $21,995.

The higher-spec Ducati Panigale V4 S, which boasts improved suspension in the form of Öhlins event-based electronic Smart EC, among other upgrades, is available in Ducati Red, with prices starting from $28,395.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 28,395

28,395 Key Features: LED Lighting ABS Fuel Injection

Key Specs Engine type : 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4

: 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4 Power: 214 HP

214 HP Dry weight: 175 kg (386 lb)

175 kg (386 lb) Seat height: 835 mm (32.9 in) Key Competitors Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

ENGINE Engine 1103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromic timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 214 HP Bore x Stroke 81 mm x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Variable length intake system Starter Electric Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) 4-piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS EVO Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP 200/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 l – 4.23 gallon (US) Color Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase 1.469 mm (57,8 in) Trail Seat Height 835 mm (32.9 in) Dry Weight 175 kg (386 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S Features

New changes for top performances The Panigale V4 MY2020 features new, specially developed Ride by Wire system mappings with several torque delivery control settings. Track-dedicated RbW mapping aligns rider demand with delivered torque more closely, resulting in smoother, more predictable throttle response.

V4 90° layout The Panigale V4 is powered by the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale (banked 42° back from the horizontal), a MotoGP-derived 90° V4 with Desmodromic timing, a one-of-a-kind engine featuring a counter-rotating crankshaft and Twin Pulse firing order. The engine can deliver 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and a torque of 12.6 kgm at 10,000 rpm, making for awesome road riding.

Desmo: blending tradition and the future The new engine is designed around the Desmodromic system, a characteristic that helps make Ducati the fastest prototypes of the top racing class in motorcycle racing. With this high-rotation engine the “Desmo” achieves its maximum technical value, reaching levels of sophistication, compactness and lightness never seen before on a Ducati.

Counter-rotating crankshaft On street bikes the crankshaft rotates in the same direction as the wheels. In contrast, in MotoGP the counter-rotating crankshaft that rotates in the opposite direction is commonly used. The Desmosedici Stradale has borrowed this technical solution to compensate for part of the gyroscopic effect produced by the wheels, making the bike more agile and precise when changing directions. The counter-rotating crankshaft also generates a torque due to inertia that tends to lower the front end during acceleration, and the rear end when braking, thus reducing the wheelie phenomenon.

"Twin Pulse" firing order Combined with the V engine layout, this particular shaft geometry allows for a special ‘Twin Pulse’ ignition sequence. The distinctiveness lies in the fact that the two left-hand cylinders fire closely together, as do the two right-hand ones. On the timing chart, the ignition points are, then, at 0°, 90°, 290° and 380°. This particular firing order makes the V4 sound just like the MotoGP Desmosedici.

Braking system with Brembo Stylema® monobloc calipers The Panigale V4 range features Brembo Stylema® monobloc calipers, developed out of the already high performance M50 calipers. Stylema® calipers, machined from a solid aluminum alloy block, have lightening zones on the body and attachment bushings; compared to the M50, these zones make them visibly more compact and lighten each caliper by 70 g without affecting stiffness. Other improvements on the internal ventilation front have made for more consistent efficiency. Because of their extreme stiffness, Stylema® calipers offer outstanding hydraulic efficiency; this means riders can count on excellent braking responsiveness, limited brake lever travel and first-rate ‘feel’. The dual Brembo calipers, each mounting four 30 mm pistons, bite down on 330 mm discs to give exceptional braking power. At the rear, instead, the system mounts a single 245 mm disc with a 2-piston caliper. Braking is aided by the ABS Cornering EVO system, which uses the ultra-light 9.1MP control unit.

Improved bike balance The Panigale V4 is equipped with a 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF) that provides fully adjustable spring pre-load and compression and rebound damping. The fork bodies house chrome sliders with Brembo radial caliper mountings. A Sachs steering damper completes the front-end package. At the rear there is a fully adjustable Sachs shock absorber, one side of which is attached to the Desmosedici Stradale engine via a forged aluminum bracket. The Panigale V4 S, instead, mounts an Öhlins NIX-30 fork, an Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and an Öhlins event-based steering damper. On this version suspension and steering damper are controlled by the second-generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system which, among other things, features the new OBTi (Objective Based Tuning Interface). On both versions, fork and single-sided swingarm have softer, less pre-loaded springs, resulting in more efficient use of suspension travel to even out pits and ripples on the asphalt. The combination of reduced fork stiffness and higher pre-loading gives better dive control during braking, resulting in easier, more intuitive turn-ins, especially for the less expert rider.

Front Frame with Ducati Corse specifications The Front Frame is now the same as the one on the V4 R but differs slightly on account of the lighter, machined sides; these ensure attainment of the stiffness targets set by Ducati Corse for the SBK championship and reduce weight even further. Greater frame flexibility means less on-track tire stress and improved front-end ‘feel’ at maximum lean angles. Completing the chassis is the light magnesium front sub-frame and the shell-cast aluminum seat sub-frame (attached to the Front Frame at the top and bolted to the head of the rear cylinder bank below).

Higher barycentre and increased chain pull angle The fork mounting has been lowered 4 mm, while the suspension now has two link rods that are shorter by 5 mm. These changes have resulted in a 5 mm higher bike barycentre. The result? The bike is swifter at the drop-in and arrives at the apex faster. A higher rear end also increases the chain pull angle: this results in an anti-squat effect and, therefore, greater bike stability during acceleration. With a 24.5° rake and 100 mm trail, steering geometry remains unchanged.



