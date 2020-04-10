The Sports Cruiser: The Ducati 1260 & 1260 S

Ducati’s muscular sports cruiser is one of the most exciting motorcycles on the market. It’s the successful fusion of a naked street bike with the presence and comfort of a modern power cruiser. Big in power, huge in character, and absolutely stunning to look at, the Ducati Diavel 1260 is unlike anything else on the scene.

Powered by Ducati’s brawny 1,262cc Testastretta DVT 1262 L-twin engine, the Diavel 1262 produces a massive 157 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of peak torque. The acceleration is sharp, and the engine responsive, but the overall delivery is smooth and manageable. To make things even more comfortable, the Ride-by-Wire control governs three distinct riding modes and power modes for a tailored riding experience.

The engine is brawny, but the frame is just as muscular. The front end is particularly beefy, working in tandem with the large air inlets, trellis frame, and big headlight to boost road presence. The rear end is a little slimmer, balancing the lines and giving the Diavel and elegant look. Carbon fiber components, Marchesini forged wheels, advanced suspension, and other top shelf parts complete the ensemble.

For 2020, the Diavel 1260 comes in two flavors. The base model 1260 is available in either Sandstone Grey or Dark Stealth black, with prices starting from $20,295.

The more advanced Diavel 1260 S, which features Öhlins suspension and a DRL, is available in Ducati Red, or Total Black, with prices starting from $23,195.

2020 Ducati Diavel 1260 / 1260 S Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1262 cc, Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled, Desmodromic Variable Timing Power 159 HP Bore x Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system. Starter Electric Exhaust Stainless steel pipes and single muffler with twin tail pipes, Catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes. DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Chain, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Ø 50 mm adjustable Marzocchi fork Suspension Rear Monoshock, preload and rebound adjustable, Aluminum casted single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, Radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M4.32 callipers, PR18/19 radial master cylinder, Bosch Cornering ABS Evo Brakes Rear Ø 265 mm disc, 2-piston Brembo floating calliper, Bosch Cornering ABS Evo Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l (4.5 US Gal)**** 16 l (4.2 US Gal) for US/Canada/Mexico version Color Ducati Red, Total Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Height Wheelbase Trail 120 mm (4.7 in) Seat Height 780 mm (30.7 in) Dry Weight 218 kg (481 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Extension

2020 Ducati Diavel 1260 / 1260 S Features

Engine Testastretta DVT 1262 The new Diavel 1260 is equipped with a twin cylinder, 1262 cm³, desmodromic Ducati Testastretta DVT with a new architecture, translating to a sportier delivery, and chain final drive. Ducati Quick Shift Evo (DQS) The new Diavel 1260 S comes standard with Ducati Quick Shift up&down (DQS), the system that lets you shift gear without using the clutch, which translates into superior riding pleasure and comfort, especially in urban routes. Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT) Developed and fine-tuned by Ducati engineers, the DVT system optimizes performance and fluidity of delivery at all speed levels. Exhaust system The new Diavel 1260 exhaust is a two-tailpipe, chambered 2-in-1 unit. The exhaust pipes were designed to display the engine and the central body was placed before the rear wheel in order to be barely visible. Chassis Chassis and ergonomics The riding position, the low-seat “power cruiser” ergonomics, the high handlebar, and the central footpegs, very dear to the hearts of first-hour Diavel enthusiasts, did not change. What did change was the chassis. Suspensions The new Diavel 1260 features a fully adjustable, 50-mm diameter fork on the front. Frame The Diavel 1260 frame is a steel tube trellis using the engine as the key focus of the entire chassis set-up. Tires and rims The Diavel 1260 fits fourteen-spoke rims, while the 10-spoke rims on the Diavel 1260 S feature an exclusive design and machine processed surface finishes. Safety Bosch ABS Cornering Evo The new Diavel 1260 is equipped with the Brembo braking system and ABS Bosch 9.1MP control unit, an integral part of the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP) together with Traction Control. Ducati Traction Control (DTC) Evo Ducati Traction Control (DTC) is a system derived from racing which basically operating as a filter between the rider’s right hand and the rear tire. Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC) Adjustable on eight levels, the system analyzes the position of the bike (wheelie) and consequently manages torque and power to guarantee maximum acceleration in safety without misalignments. Like the DTC, it has eight levels and has been incorporated in the Riding Modes. Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL) The “Dragster” spirit of the Diavel 1260 is fully displayed thanks to the Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL). This system ensures a very fast – and safe launch – thanks to the optimized management of the maximum available torque, with a DTC always active and a relentless control of the pitch angle as measured by IMU. Equipment Cruise Control and Hands-Free In order to ensure the highest riding comfort during trips, the Diavel 1260 is equipped with a Cruise Control system, handled by backlit controls on the handlebar. TFT Display The Diavel 1260 instrument panel consists of a TFT screen with a separate indicator panel, located respectively over and below the handlebar. Full LED lights The Diavel 1260 headlight was carefully conceived and is the product of a very focused design process. Both the front and rear lights are full LED, designed to ensure maximum lighting performance. Ducati Link App The Diavel 1260 is compatible with the new Ducati Link app, thanks to which it is possible to set the travel mode (combination of Load Mode and Riding Mode) and customize the parameters of each single Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.) using your smartphone to personalize settings easily and intuitively.

