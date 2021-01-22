It was one wild ride to get through 2020, something that was certainly true at Harley Davison. In March Jochen Zeitz took off his Pumas and swapped them for his biker boots. The new CEO of HD has now been in the big saddle for 9 months, and a busy stretch it was.

Branded as “The Rewire,” changes are in full swing. It is safe to say that the majority of rumors you may have heard or hoped for, will be very hard to put much stock in. The only bike I will say for certain is coming but has not hit its formal introduction is the Pan American, the first Adventure bike from HD. You can have a sneak peek at the end of this lineup, the formal announcement is due February 22, 2021.

HD is going back to basics, regrouping, and moving from the Rewire into the Hardwire. The Hardwire is the plan thru 2025, it includes a 30% reduction of planned models and increased investment in models currently deemed “High Potential.”

Gone for 2021 are all the Street 750’s, Roadster, Deluxe, Lowrider (we still have the S), Breakout, and FXDR 114. It also seems that the rumored Bronx has vanished.

Overall, it is a good thing to see Harley Davidson taking steps to keep themselves the “most desirable motorcycle brand in the world”. That is a corporate vision I am excited to watch unfold.

Check out the 2021 Harley Davidson Lineup!

STREET

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883

The entry point for Harley Davidson, the Iron 883 should not be overlooked. The rubber-mounted 883cc Evolution® engine is smooth and offers great torque. The Iron 883 is a great handling, fun bike.

53.8 ft-lb @ 3750 rpm

Classic looks,

Low and Slammed look. 25.7” seat height

Blacked out engine

4 colors available.

MSRP: $9,499 USD / $11,499 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200

Fresh colors with throwback styling, combined with the mini apes, give the Iron 1200 an awesome Old School Cool vibe.

73 ft-lb @ 3500 rpm

Retro Paint styling,

Standard mini ape bars

Blacked out engine

3 colors available.

MSRP: $9,999 USD / $12,499 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight

The Forty-Eight is all about stance. Fitted with fat tires front and rear, gives the bike a powerful stance while keeping the handling smooth and sharp.

1200cc Air-cooled, Evolution®

Fat front tire (130/90B16)

Classic 2.1 gallon Peanut tank

3 colors available.

MSRP: $11,299 USD / $12,999 CAD

ELECTRIC

2020 Harley Davidson Livewire

The Livewire won’t be in showrooms till the summer. This is one ferocious electric bike that fully lives up to the HD badge. Clean, silent, badassery at its finest. Check out Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, traversing South America on LiveWires, in the Long Way Up.

Showa suspension

Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems

H-D Connect™ connects to your LiveWire bike through your smartphone

3 colors available.

MSRP: $29,799 USD / $37,250 CAD

CRUISER

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard

This is HD purity. The blank canvas to build your bike, your way. Packing the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine and its 110 ft-lbs of torque, the Softail Standard is priced perfectly to ease into your custom dream machine.

Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine

Softail frame

A low-slung solo saddle and chopped rear fender

Excellent stock suspension

Available only in black.

MSRP: $13,599 USD / $15,699 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114

The Street Bob gets big changes for 2021. HD packs the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine into the Softail, delivering the most powerful Softail option. 4 beautiful color choices all highlighting the #1 on the tank. Love this upgrade, well-done HD.

Black steel laced wheels, dark finishes

Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension

Lightest and most powerful Softail

4 colors available.

MSRP: $14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim

The Softail Slim keeps faithful to the vintage HD look, and a perfect platform for you to customize.

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine

Floorboards

Vintage HD look

4 colors available.

MSRP: $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S

Harley Davidson’s performance Cruiser packing the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine and moto-style drag bars. The Low Rider® S model frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees, resulting in more responsive handling.

Dual Front Disc Brakes

Matte Dark Bronze cast-aluminum wheels

Blacked-out Milwaukee-Eight® 114

2 colors available.

MSRP: $17,999 USD / $23,599 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide

A great mix of performance and touring, the Sport Glide is good to go at a moment’s notice. Striking a beautiful balance of blacked-out and chrome, both the bags and the mini fairing are quickly removable when you want that stripped-down look.

LED forward-lighting system, USB port, and keyless ignition.

Mantis cast aluminum wheels

Quick detach front mini-fairing

4 colors available.

MSRP: $18,599 USD / $22,399 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114

Straight up muscle with the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine and bronzed look custom-styled exhaust. Unique LED headlight, fat front tire, and dual front disc brakes make sure the Fat Bob 114 has the performance to back up the badass look.

Inverted race-style front fork

Tall saddle and forward place foot controls

High-performance dual-disc front brakes

3 colors available.

MSRP: $18,799 USD / $23,599 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114

The Iconic Fat Boy. With the signature solid wheels, this bike is all about a dominating presence. The combination of satin finishes and incredible brightwork highlight the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine, and the 160mm front tire and 240mm rear, complete the wow factor.

4 colors available.

MSRP: $19,999 USD / $24,799 CAD

TOURING

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide™ Standard

The perfect platform to begin your custom touring machine, or just roll along on a pure machine featuring linked ABS and cruise control, but sparing the distractions of screens and stereos. Built for enjoying to ride.

Batwing fairing

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with standard ABS

Available only in black.

MSRP: $18,999 USD / $24,999 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

The classic Harley touring machine. Your choice of Milwaukee-Eight® 107 and more chrome, or Milwaukee-Eight® 114 and a more blacked-out look. Dripping with gangster-era style and vintage details.

Floorboards and full fenders

Detachable windscreen

Vintage style saddlebags with one-touch opening

8 colors available.

MSRP: $18,999 USD / $22,349 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Road King™

Highway legend is a perfect description of the Road King. Sitting astride the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine, burning through mile after mile with authority, the Road King blends vintage looks with modern tech.

Hiawatha Headlamp and Chrome Nacelle

Optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS)

18” Slicer II cast-aluminum wheels

3 colors available.

MSRP: $19,499 USD / $23,899 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide™

The modern bagger. With the features like the Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system, and optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems, touring becomes a lot more fun. The distinctive frame-mounted shark nose fairing cuts the wind and looks menacing.

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine

Dual Daymaker LED headlamps

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with standard ABS

3 colors available.

MSRP: $21,699 USD / $26,999 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide™

Much like its stablemate, the Street Glide is a distinctive modern bagger dripping with style. The classic batwing fairing, one-touch saddlebags, and floorboards have you set for miles of comfort.

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with standard ABS

3 colors available.

MSRP: $21,999 USD / $26,999 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Road King™ Special

Taking everything great about the standard Road King and giving you more. You get 114 cubic inches of passing and horizon-chasing power, 9” mini ape bars, and blacked-out awesomeness.

Blacked-out Prodigy Wheels

Blacked-out headlight Nacelle w/ Daymaker® LED headlamp

Stretched saddlebags with one-touch

3 colors available.

MSRP: $22,999 USD / $27,899 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide™ Special

Stunning new colors highlight the 2021 Road King Special, including never before offered two-tone schemes. The Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine and shark nose fairing are equally aggressive with either blacked-out or bright chrome packages.

19” front, 18” rear Prodigy wheels

Stretched saddlebags with one-touch

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

10 colors available.

MSRP: $26,999 USD / $33,599 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide™ Special

Take the already impressive Street Glide and pump it up with Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine and Prodigy™ wheels, now you have a Special. Never before offered two-tone paint schemes, and a choice to go blacked-out or with bright chrome. HD has the perfect special for you.

Batwing fairing with bright white Daymaker® LED headlamp

Stretched saddlebags with one-touch

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

10 colors available.

MSRP: $27,099 USD / $32,999 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide™ Limited

The Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine and shark nose fairing set this fully dressed touring machine above the rest. From the standard heated handgrips back to the Premium Tour Pak luggage carrier, which can hold two helmets, HD takes care of your every need. I will take mine in Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black, please.

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

Optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS)

Blacked-out and Bright Chrome options

8 colors available.

MSRP: $28,299 USD / $32,899 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Ultra Limited

With no less than 15 stunning color choices, and both blacked-out or bright chrome finishes, this is premium touring performance with zero compromises to the ride. Bold styling and comfort with a vented batwing fairing, it opens and closes with one touch of a button.

Heated grips and electronic cruise control

Boom! Box GTS Infotainment system

Optional Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS)

15 colors available.

MSRP: $28,699 USD / $33,999 CAD

CVO

2021 Harley Davidson CVO™ Street Glide™

The best of the best. The CVO Street Glide is a showstopping bagger, loaded with the best HD has to offer. The Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin engine crushes the asphalt with 126 ft-lb of torque, a CVO exclusive.

Stage II Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate

Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp with lean activated corner lighting

Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) standard on CVO

Fugitive cast-aluminum wheels finished in Gloss Black/Satin.

3 colors available.

MSRP: $40,599 USD / $49,995 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson CVO™ Road Glide™

The 2021 CVO Road Glide has too many custom details to count. The exclusive Knockout wheels with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels ground this custom bagger with a stance like no other. The arm stretching Milwaukee-Eight®117 is a CVO exclusive. You get custom seat covers and stitching, a heavy breather air cleaner, heated Kahuna™ collection handgrips and Kahuna™ controls, a fang front spoiler—the list goes on.

Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) standard on CVO

Stage II Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate

Boom! Audio 30K Wireless Headsets

3 colors available.

MSRP: $41,399 USD / $51,895 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson CVO™ Limited

From the moment you settle into the exclusive saddle and lean against the backrest, you will know why the CVO treatment is so special. This is next level Grand Touring comfort. Both pilot and passenger are spoiled on the CVO Limited. Fire up the CVO only Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine and go. You are on the best Harley Davidson has.

Stage II Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate

Daymaker Adaptive LED Headlamp with lean activated corner lighting

Reflex Defensive Rider Systems (RDRS) standard on CVO

Boom! Audio 30K Wireless Headsets

Heated grips and electronic cruise control

Tomahawk Front 19-inch and Rear 18-inch wheels

2 colors available.

MSRP: $44,099 USD / $54,245 CAD

TRIKE

2021 Harley Davidson Freewheeler™

The stripped-down hot-rod cruiser packing a Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine, mini apes, and Enforcer wheels

Unique trunk system with one hand opening

Bobtail rear fenders

12” Mini Ape hanger bars

Reflex linked Brembo brakes with standard ABS

3 colors available.

MSRP: $27,999 USD / $34,295 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson Tri Glide™ Ultra

Pushing new levels of comfort on a classic looking Trike. Rumbling deeply thanks to the Twin-Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine, and 2-1-2 dual exhaust. The batwing fairing offers excellent protection with its instantly recognizable shape, and is home to the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system.

Bold styling with premium paint and Tomahawk™ wheels

4.4 cu/ft trunk plus King Tour-Pak storage

Daymaker LED headlamp and foglamps

5 colors available.

MSRP: $34,999 USD / $43,345 CAD

2021 Harley Davidson CVO™ Tri Glide™

The pinnacle of three-wheeled comfort and performance. Powered by the CVO exclusive Twin-Cooled™ Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine, this stunning trike rolls smoothly thanks to its plush touring suspension and Tomahawk wheels. Full-on custom treatment from fender to fender. You get custom seat covers and stitching, a heavy breather air cleaner with two paint treatments, billet fairing mount mirrors—the list goes on.

Premium heated seats for pilot and passenger

Boom!™ Box GTS

Boom! Audio Wireless Headset

2 colors available.

MSRP: $48,999 USD / $59,999 CAD

ADVENTURE

2021 Harley Davidson Pan America™ 1250

The much anticipated Pan America 1250 is slated for a proper introduction on February 21, 2021. So far there have been a few looks at the pre-production viewings, so I will list off some notables.

All new 60 Degree V-Twin Revolution Max engine displacing 1250cc

Estimated 145 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque

Front fairing has a familial shark nose look

Wet weight estimated at 547 lbs

Sign up to be part of the reveal.