The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114: Shines Even Brighter
When looking to make a statement, not many bikes can shout “American-made badass” quite like a Fat Boy. Revised for the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the Fat Boy 114 has been given a pump to the brightwork. From the headlight nacelle and fork tubes, back over the tank console then the engine and exhaust, everywhere Harley Davidson has chromed elements.
The iconic steamroller stance of the Fat Boy begins with the solid disc Lakester wheels wrapped in fat rubber, 160mm up front and 240mm out back. Such massive rubber is needed in order to harness the power from the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine and its 119 lbs-ft of torque.
4 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114: Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 starts at $19,999 USD / $24,799 CAD.
Competitors
- Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
- Triumph Rocket 3 GT
- BMW R18
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114
|Engine Torque
|119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 4.5 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10.5:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-2 staggered; catalyst in muffler
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Machined, Lakester cast aluminum
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Machined, Lakester cast aluminum
|Brakes Front
|
4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
|
160/60R18,70V,BW
|Tires Rear
|
240/40R18,79V,BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
93.3 in.
|Trail
|4.1 in.
|Rake
|30
|Wheelbase
|
65.6 in.
|Ground Clearance
|4.5 in..
|Seat Height
|
25.9 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|671 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Features
Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine
Softail® Frame
Bright Chrome Finishes
Steamroller Stance
Signature LED Forward Lighting
High Performance Front Suspension
High Performance Rear Mono Shock
