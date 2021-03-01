The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114: Shines Even Brighter

When looking to make a statement, not many bikes can shout “American-made badass” quite like a Fat Boy. Revised for the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the Fat Boy 114 has been given a pump to the brightwork. From the headlight nacelle and fork tubes, back over the tank console then the engine and exhaust, everywhere Harley Davidson has chromed elements.

The iconic steamroller stance of the Fat Boy begins with the solid disc Lakester wheels wrapped in fat rubber, 160mm up front and 240mm out back. Such massive rubber is needed in order to harness the power from the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine and its 119 lbs-ft of torque.

4 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114: Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 starts at $19,999 USD / $24,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 in one place.

Model Overview

Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine Solid Disc Lakester Wheels Forward Controls 160mm Front Tire, 240mm Rear Tire

Triumph Rocket 3 GT

BMW R18

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine Torque 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 4.5 in Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-2 staggered; catalyst in muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Machined, Lakester cast aluminum Wheels, Rear Type Machined, Lakester cast aluminum Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 160/60R18,70V,BW Tires Rear 240/40R18,79V,BW Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal. Color Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green, and Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 93.3 in. Trail 4.1 in. Rake 30 Wheelbase 65.6 in. Ground Clearance 4.5 in.. Seat Height 25.9 in. Weight, As Shipped 671 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Features

Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine A powerful, smooth-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



Softail® Frame The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.



Bright Chrome Finishes An all-you-can eat portion of sculpted bright chrome gives the Fat Boy® motorcycle a look that’ll make a big impact.



Steamroller Stance A muscular look thanks to solid-disc Lakester wheels wrapped in the widest front tire we’ve ever offered from the factory at 160mm combined with a rear tire at 240mm.



Signature LED Forward Lighting Darkness-defying lighting that gives you great visibility at night.



High Performance Front Suspension Sophisticated suspension technology provides the performance of a racing-style cartridge fork for reduced weight with linear damping characteristics.



High Performance Rear Mono Shock Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering while preserving the hardtail look.



2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 Videos

