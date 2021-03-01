The 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard: The Basic Bagger

Having a standard touring bike in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup is perfect for the HD enthusiast, looking for all the key components as a platform for a custom build.

Instantly recognizable with a Batwing fairing, Harley Davidson equips the Electra Glide Standard with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine packs 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of American-made torque. Cruise control, floorboards, Reflex™ Linked Brembo® brakes with standard ABS, and 2.3 cu ft hard bags set this Standard up for miles of comfortable touring.

1 color for the 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard: Vivid Black.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard starts at $18,999 USD / $24,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in one place.

Model Overview

Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes With Standard Abs Cruise Control Floorboards Batwing Fairing and Hard Bags

820 lbs (372 kg) Seat Height: 26.1 inches (680 mm) Competitors Indian Chieftain

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

Honda Goldwing

ENGINE Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. x 4.375 in. Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Impeller Cast Aluminums Wheels, Rear Type Impeller Cast Aluminum Brakes Front 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Brakes Rear 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Tires Front BW 130/80B17 65H Tires Rear BW 180/65B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 6 gal. Color Vivid Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 94.5 in. Trail 6.7 in Rake 26 Wheelbase 64 in. Ground Clearance 4.9 in. Seat Height 26.1 in. Weight, As Shipped 781 lb WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Features

Milwaukee-Eight® V-Twin Engine A powerful, smooth-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



Minimalist Technology Disconnect from screens and gadgets and enjoy the ride with minimal features like electronic cruise control and a glove box in place of an audio system.



Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS Designed to help prevent the wheels from locking under braking to assist the rider in maintaining control when braking in a straight-line. ABS operates independently on front and rear brakes to keep the wheels rolling and help prevent uncontrolled wheel lock in urgent situations.



Solo Touring Seat Our Solo Touring Seat was designed for the long-haul. It delivers the comfort and support needed for racking up miles in the saddle.



Batwing Fairing & Mid-Height Windshield The iconic Batwing Fairing with splitstream vent does more than just look good. It delivers smooth air flow and reduced head buffeting. The mid-height windshield gives you extra protection from the elements.



Emulsion-Technology Rear Shock Absorbers High-performing rear suspension with easy to use pre-load adjuster puts you in control of a plush ride.



49MM Forks with Dual Bending Valve Suspension The front forks with dual bending valve suspension deliver lineales damping characteristics for a smooth and controlled ride.



