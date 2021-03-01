The 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard: The Basic Bagger
Having a standard touring bike in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup is perfect for the HD enthusiast, looking for all the key components as a platform for a custom build.
Instantly recognizable with a Batwing fairing, Harley Davidson equips the Electra Glide Standard with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine packs 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of American-made torque. Cruise control, floorboards, Reflex™ Linked Brembo® brakes with standard ABS, and 2.3 cu ft hard bags set this Standard up for miles of comfortable touring.
1 color for the 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard: Vivid Black.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard starts at $18,999 USD / $24,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $18,999 USD / $24,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes With Standard Abs
- Cruise Control
- Floorboards
- Batwing Fairing and Hard Bags
Main Specs
- Engine: 107 ci V-twin
- Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 820 lbs (372 kg)
- Seat Height: 26.1 inches (680 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Chieftain
- Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS
- Honda Goldwing
2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
|Engine Torque
|110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.937 in. x 4.375 in.
|Compression Ratio
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
Impeller Cast Aluminums
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Impeller Cast Aluminum
|Brakes Front
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed
|Brakes Rear
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed
|Tires Front
BW 130/80B17 65H
|Tires Rear
BW 180/65B16 81H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
94.5 in.
|Trail
|6.7 in
|Rake
|26
|Wheelbase
64 in.
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in.
|Seat Height
26.1 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|781 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Features
Milwaukee-Eight® V-Twin Engine
Minimalist Technology
Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS
Solo Touring Seat
Batwing Fairing & Mid-Height Windshield
Emulsion-Technology Rear Shock Absorbers
49MM Forks with Dual Bending Valve Suspension
2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Videos
