The 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard: The Basic Bagger

Contents

Having a standard touring bike in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup is perfect for the HD enthusiast, looking for all the key components as a platform for a custom build.

Instantly recognizable with a Batwing fairing, Harley Davidson equips the Electra Glide Standard with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine packs 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of American-made torque. Cruise control, floorboards, Reflex™ Linked Brembo® brakes with standard ABS, and 2.3 cu ft hard bags set this Standard up for miles of comfortable touring.

1 color for the 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard: Vivid Black.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard starts at $18,999 USD / $24,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard in one place.

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $18,999 USD / $24,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes With Standard Abs
    • Cruise Control
    • Floorboards
    • Batwing Fairing and Hard Bags

Main Specs

  • Engine: 107 ci V-twin
  • Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 820 lbs (372 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.1 inches (680 mm)

Competitors

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. x 4.375 in.
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Impeller Cast Aluminums
Wheels, Rear Type Impeller Cast Aluminum
Brakes Front 32 mm, 4-piston fixed
Brakes Rear 32 mm, 4-piston fixed
Tires Front
BW 130/80B17 65H
Tires Rear
BW 180/65B16 81H
Fuel Tank Capacity 6 gal.
Color Vivid Black

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
94.5 in.
Trail 6.7 in
Rake 26
Wheelbase
64 in.
Ground Clearance 4.9 in.
Seat Height
26.1 in.
Weight, As Shipped 781 lb

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Features

Milwaukee-Eight® V-Twin Engine

A powerful, smooth-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.

Minimalist Technology

Disconnect from screens and gadgets and enjoy the ride with minimal features like electronic cruise control and a glove box in place of an audio system.

Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS

Designed to help prevent the wheels from locking under braking to assist the rider in maintaining control when braking in a straight-line. ABS operates independently on front and rear brakes to keep the wheels rolling and help prevent uncontrolled wheel lock in urgent situations.

Solo Touring Seat

Our Solo Touring Seat was designed for the long-haul. It delivers the comfort and support needed for racking up miles in the saddle.

Batwing Fairing & Mid-Height Windshield

The iconic Batwing Fairing with splitstream vent does more than just look good. It delivers smooth air flow and reduced head buffeting. The mid-height windshield gives you extra protection from the elements.

Emulsion-Technology Rear Shock Absorbers

High-performing rear suspension with easy to use pre-load adjuster puts you in control of a plush ride.

49MM Forks with Dual Bending Valve Suspension

The front forks with dual bending valve suspension deliver lineales damping characteristics for a smooth and controlled ride.

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard

2021 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites

Social Media Links

 

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *