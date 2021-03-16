The 2021 Harley Davidson Road King: Long Live The King

The Road King is the classic entry-level bagger in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup. With no real changes from the 2020 model, there have been some rumors that this could be the last year of the All American legend Road King.

The smooth 110 lbs-ft of torque from the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-twin, easily power you down the highway, enjoying mile after mile listening to the classic Harley Davidson rumble. A removable fork-mounted fairing keeps the wind off your chest, and the one-touch opening hard bags hold plenty for longer trips.

3 colors for the 2021 Harley Davidson Road King: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl

The 2021 Harley Davidson Road King starts at $19,499 USD / $23,899 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Road King in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $19,499 USD / $23,899 CAD

$19,499 USD / $23,899 CAD Key Features:

Reflex™ Defensive Rider System (Rdrs) Optional One-Touch Opening Saddlebags ABS & Cruise Control Standard Removable Fairing

Main Specs Engine: 107 ci V-twin

107 ci V-twin Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)

92.5 HP (estimated) Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM

110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Wet Weight: 828 lbs (375 kg)

828 lbs (375 kg) Seat Height: 26.3 inches (705 mm) Competitors Indian Springfield

BMW R18 Classic

Moto Guzzi California

2021 Harley Davidson Road King Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. in x 4.374 in Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Slicer II Cast Aluminum Wheels, Rear Type Slicer II Cast Aluminum Brakes Front 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Brakes Rear 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Tires Front BW 130/70B18 63H Tires Rear BW 180/55B18 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6 gal. Color Vivid Black, Billiard Red, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 96.5 in. Trail 6.7 in. Rake 26 Wheelbase 64 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in.. Seat Height 26.3 in. Weight, As Shipped 794 lb WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Road King Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine A powerful, smooth-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS Designed to help prevent the wheels from locking under braking to assist the rider in maintaining control when braking in a straight-line. ABS operates independently on front and rear brakes to keep the wheels rolling and help prevent uncontrolled wheel lock in urgent situations.



Hiawatha Headlamp and Nacelle Born in the ’60s, when chrome ruled the streets. Big and commanding, it’s built with the latest in materials and technology for a long distance high beam and wide low beam.



Responsive Suspension High-performing front and rear suspension, with easily hand-adjustable rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride.



Slicer II Cast Aluminum A 18-inch front and 18-inch rear Slicer II wheel to match in the back are stunning and lightweight.



One-Touch Opening Saddlebags Tight on the outside, roomy on the inside. The hinges are simple and clean and the lids open with one touch of one hand.



2021 Harley Davidson Road King Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Road King Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube