The 2021 Harley Davidson Road King: Long Live The King
The Road King is the classic entry-level bagger in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup. With no real changes from the 2020 model, there have been some rumors that this could be the last year of the All American legend Road King.
The smooth 110 lbs-ft of torque from the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-twin, easily power you down the highway, enjoying mile after mile listening to the classic Harley Davidson rumble. A removable fork-mounted fairing keeps the wind off your chest, and the one-touch opening hard bags hold plenty for longer trips.
3 colors for the 2021 Harley Davidson Road King: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl
The 2021 Harley Davidson Road King starts at $19,499 USD / $23,899 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $19,499 USD / $23,899 CAD
- Key Features:
- Reflex™ Defensive Rider System (Rdrs) Optional
- One-Touch Opening Saddlebags
- ABS & Cruise Control Standard
- Removable Fairing
Main Specs
- Engine: 107 ci V-twin
- Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 828 lbs (375 kg)
- Seat Height: 26.3 inches (705 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Springfield
- BMW R18 Classic
- Moto Guzzi California
2021 Harley Davidson Road King Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
|Engine Torque
|110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.937 in. in x 4.374 in
|Compression Ratio
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
Slicer II Cast Aluminum
|Wheels, Rear Type
Slicer II Cast Aluminum
|Brakes Front
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed
|Brakes Rear
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed
|Tires Front
BW 130/70B18 63H
|Tires Rear
BW 180/55B18 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Billiard Red, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
96.5 in.
|Trail
|6.7 in.
|Rake
|26
|Wheelbase
64 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.3 in..
|Seat Height
26.3 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|794 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Road King Features
Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine
Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS
Hiawatha Headlamp and Nacelle
Responsive Suspension
Slicer II Cast Aluminum
One-Touch Opening Saddlebags
2021 Harley Davidson Road King Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Road King Videos
