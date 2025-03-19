Energica to be Auctioned off, Brabus Files for 1400R

It’s that time of the week again, folks!

This time, the industry has afforded a rather wide range of news for our perusal:

Energica’s financial bankruptcy is being reconciled in the form of an auction, with the company going to the highest bidder. Ducati releases financial year, celebrates revenue of over €1 billion euros. For the second time in a row, Harley-Davidson has cut the price of their Nightster. Brabus has officially filed for their next luxurious monster – and this one is a 1400R. Yamaha has decided to contribute to carbon neutrality by tinkering with a carbon-neutral paint process that’s easier, allows more colors than ever before, and lowers their carbon footprint.

Let’s start with Energica’s current state, shall we?

Electric Everything: Energica to be Auctioned Off to Highest Bidder

Energica’s Experia. Media sourced from Energica.

Bid Set at a Minimum of €4,275,000

A little while ago, we covered that Energica was unable to maintain its preferred financial state due to some rather unfortunate decisions made by its parent company; this led to a bankruptcy judicial liquidation decision in October of 2024.

Now, we’ve received an update on what’s going to happen with Energica as well as nearly everything connected to the brand.

According to coverage from Motociclismo, Energica’s being auctioned off. Bid submissions closed today, so tomorrow, we will get a more intimate idea of who ended up being the highest bidder on Ideanomics’ number one EV motorcycle brand.

What price is Energica expected to land in these auction results? We’re told that the estimated range will be between €3,206,250 – the minimum bid – and €4,275,000, the lowest price that the higher powers would be willing to accept for Energica.

Whoever ends up being the winner will receive almost all of Energica’s parts, including the following production components:

Fully assembled motorcycles

Partially assembled motorcycles

Spare parts

Motorcycle batteries

Motorcycle parts

Energica intellectual property

Select unnamed additional assets

Here’s an excerpt on additional auction details from the auction listing itself:

“the Business Branch Energica Motor Company s.p.a., complex of assets, rights and business relationships subject to this competitive procedure are functional to the activity of study, development, design, production and marketing of motorcycles and high-performance electric motors…” – Energica auction listing ( RideApart )

Time will tell what Energica ends up bringing in from the auction block; in the meantime, stay tuned for news of the new owner of Energica and all her relevant parts and processes!

For more information on Energica’s auction process, be sure to check out Motociclismo’s coverage on the topic:

In the Net: Ducati Made Over €1 Billion in 2024

A 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition. Media sourced from Ducati.

New Bikes Slotted for MY2026

There’s no denying that Team Red has secured a successful empire for themselves. From Ducati’s continued triumphs on the MotoGP circuit to the droves of Ducati Red riders that flock to every World Ducati Week event and the positive barrage of community support toward Bologna’s number one motorcycle brand, one could say Ducati rests on some very deserving laurels.

Not that we need it, but this new update from the most recent Ducati financial statement provides even more proof of affirmation that Ducati is crushing it.

Want to bet how much Ducati made in the most recent fiscal year?

Bets placed? Drumroll, please… and we hope you guessed higher than $900 million!

According to Motorcycle.com, Ducati maintained its reputation for success with a stunning €1,003,000,000 billion (roughly $1,092,417,450 USD) in profit. This marks the third year in a row that Ducati has maintained these figures, having locked in on €1,065 billion in 2023 and €1,089 billion in 2022 (via CycleNews).

Naturally, Ducati’s CEO was anticipating such successes and stated his pleasure in as many words below:

“2024 ends with a positive balance that, despite a challenging competitive environment, confirms our solidity and a benchmark profitability in the two-wheeler market. We enjoy a solid financial base that allows us to continuously and significantly invest in research and development, innovation and racing competition, while continuing to strengthen the uniqueness and prestige of our product range and ensuring the high standards of quality and service typical of a product of excellence. This, combined with our commitment to making every Ducatista feel part of a great family, makes the brand more beloved than ever today.” – Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati ( Motorcycle.com )

Additional information about Ducati’s 2024 fiscal year:

Ducati’s operating result (EBIT) stood at €91 million euros (+9.1% profitability compared to 2023)

Ducati delivered 54,495 motorcycles in 2024 (-6.40% in sales compared to 2023)

If you’re confused by that last mark, remember: Ducati told us that they were honing in on a philosophy that “preserves the exclusivity and value of its products for its passionate customers.” (via GP Paddock). Judging by the number of motorcycles sold in 20-24 (less) and the amount of money made (more), I’d say their philosophy is working.

For more information on Ducati’s financial year successes, check out the company’s press release excerpt on Motorcycle.com:

Davidson Deals: Harley Cuts Price of Nightster…Again

A Harley Davidson motorcycle. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Watch Out, Indian!

A recent price cut in the camp of Harley-Davidson has a few of us looking on with small smiles, and we thought we’d let you in on the connection.

For almost 120 years, companies Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles have been competitors. Both are known for their American-bred muscle bikes, their bagger cruisers, and their loyal, land-of-the-free-home-of-the-brave, stylin’ community.

This neck-and-neck, competitive, thoroughly healthy state between Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles has been likened to that of Coca-Cola and Pepsi; heck, even The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles got with the proverbial program and recently launched an exhibit titled, “Harley vs. Indian: Clash of America’s Two-Wheeled Titans” (via Wheels Of Grace).

Today, the competition between two of America’s biggest true-blue bike brands sits heaviest in the price drops each company endures to remain at the forefront of the riding season – and this year, Harley-Davidson’s appears to come out ahead.

According to coverage from Top Speed, Harley’s made a second, steep price cut to one of their trending bikes, the Nightster. Originally set at an MSRP of 11,999, Harley snipped the bike’s cost to $10,499. Today, the Nightster is now boasting an MSRP of $9,999, a mere $2,500 under the company’s Nightster Special, their two-up-happy variant of the same model.

What’s the importance of this new price drop? Well, Harley has just positioned their Nightster at the exact same MSRP as Indian Motorcycles’ new Scout Sixty Bobber, giving America two cruisers for less than $10,000 (three, if we want to include Japanese rivals and make mention of Honda’s $9,599 Rebel 1100).

What do you think? Are you more likely to choose Indian’s cruiser or Harley’s newly-discounted Nightster?

For more information on the Nightster’s price cut, check out Top Speed’s coverage:

Fast Filings: Brabus Registers new 1400R

A view of B rabus’ teaser during their 2024 event, hinting at a new Brabus motorcycle. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

KTM Collaboration Continues Amidst Uncertainty

There’s nothing more wholesome than having certain two-wheeled wet dreams realized in the form of a registered patent, is there? 🙂

Today, we pay homage to the intelligent snooping of one Dennis Chung, who has uncovered approval papers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Brabus’ new brainchild. Of course, we have been waiting with bated breath to see if Brabus’s offerings would be affected by the chaos that has been KTM’s debt consolidation ever since we received the update of Team Orange’s residual debt payments, so this news comes as a slight balm to the proverbial soul (to mine, at any rate).

But back to the papers.

According to Chung’s coverage, the registered files show a beast of a bike in the works, with 1400cc usable by Brabus’s best, thanks to KTM’s abominably punchy 1390 platform. We already knew as of around a year ago that Brabus was thinking of a trifecta of treasures called the “Brabus 1400 R Rocket,” “Brabus 1400 R Tailor Made,” and “Brabus 1400 R Signature.” Now, with the arrival of these approval papers, it is very possible that Brabus may be able to further capitalize on all of the above. Huzzah!

We’re told that this new 1400 R was added to the EPA’s most recent update on March 11; based on the company’s 2024 event teasing TRON accents (and hints of a spring 2025 reveal), we are expecting a bike with some rather unique elements to arrive soon!

For more information on Brabus’ incubating 1400R beauty, check out Chung’s coverage at Motorcycle.com:

The Eco-Corner: Yamaha’s Brand New Paint Process

A view of Yamaha’s new electrified paint line processes. Media sourced from Yamaha.

Electrification Added to Yamaha’s Paint Line

While not everybody wants to get on the carbon-neutral bandwagon that includes significant financial sacrifices, there are a few smaller ways of contributing to a cleaner future – and for Yamaha, one of those ways is by electrifying their painting process.

According to Yamaha’s press release, we now know that Yamaha has implemented a new painting process into their line at Iwata Main Factory. The idea is simple; starting February, Yamaha has electrified the following paint processes:

Pre-treatment

Painting

Baking

Drying

For Yamaha, this paint line – christened CN1 – is the motorcycle industry’s first all-electric product painting line in operation, making for an innovative solution to the continued launch toward carbon neutralization.

If you’re wondering about the integrity of the ingredients being applied to Yammie motorcycles with CN1, it should be noted that Yamaha’s new electric processes DO change certain ingredients. Lower-temperature paints have been utilized with an unnamed paint manufacturer, while additional dollars were spent in the pursuit of a compact facility design, new insulation and air supply recycling tech decisions.

We’re told that CN1 is even easier a process than what the company was doing before, as stated by Yamaha’s press release via the following quote below:

“…innovations in the painting process will also contribute to the creation of new product value and appeal, such as enabling colors and expressions not possible with conventional lines. The new line also contributes to a simpler preparation process that shortens manufacturing lead times, improves high-mix low-volume production capabilities, enables traceability for individual parts, provides a more comfortable working environment that makes line work easier, and more.” – Yamaha, “Yamaha Motor Launches Motorcycle Industry’s First Carbon-Neutral Paint Line.” February 27, 2025 ( Yamaha )

CN1 is just a step in Yammie’s carbon-neutralizing journey; we’re still working towards the company’s “Environmental Plan 2050” (via Yamaha), which aims at cutting all emissions involved in Yamaha’s manufacturing sites within the next ten years and doing the same within the brand’s supply chains within the next 25 years.

Go, Yamaha!

What colors do you think Yamaha will bring out with this new painting process?

For more information on the electrification of Yamaha’s paint process, check out Yamaha’s press release on CN1: