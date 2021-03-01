The 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide: Equal Parts Performance & Touring

Giving the customers more of what they really want is what the Sport Glide provides in the Cruiser division of the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup. The Sport Glide is a slick match up of the Softail frame, with very useful hard saddlebags and custom factory touches.

Driving you down the road is 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of American-made torque from the super-smooth Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine. Harley Davidson fitted the stunning “Mantis” cast-aluminum wheels, and just the right mix of blacked-out and bright parts. Looking like a mini Batwing, the fairing is a removable piece that like the saddlebags is paint matched.

4 color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide: Vivid Black Deluxe, Vivid Black, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and Stone Washed White Pearl.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide starts at $18,599 USD / $22,399 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $18,599 USD / $22,399 CAD

$18,599 USD / $22,399 CAD Key Features:

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine Front Mini Fairing USB port and a keyless ignition Removable Saddle Bags

Main Specs Engine: 107 ci V-twin

107 ci V-twin Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)

92.5 HP (estimated) Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM

110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Wet Weight: 699 lbs (317 kg)

699 lbs (317 kg) Seat Height: 25.7 inches (680 mm) Competitors Indian Chief

Honda Rebel 1100

Harley Davidson Street Bob 114

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. x 4.375 in. Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-1; catalyst in muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Black, machine highlighted, Mantis cast aluminum Wheels, Rear Type Black, machine highlighted, Mantis cast aluminum Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 130/70B18 63H BW Tires Rear 180/70B16 77H BW Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal. Color Vivid Black Deluxe, Vivid Black, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and Stone Washed White Pearl ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 91.5 in Trail 5.9 in. Rake 30 Wheelbase 64 in Ground Clearance 4.7 in.. Seat Height 25.7 in. Weight, As Shipped 670 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine Enough power and torque to go almost anywhere quickly. Rigid mounting and internal counterbalancing allows for a smooth ride without giving up the Harley feel that riders know and love.



Softail® Frame The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.



High-Performance Suspension Inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock with external preload adjustment give you the ability to customize your handling profile for any situation, including extra cargo and/or passengers.



Front Mini-Fairing The quick detach front mini-fairing allows for an attitude change on the fly. Put it on for more comfort on a long ride, or remove it for the stripped-down cruiser style. It’ll take the wind off the rider’s chest while allowing the air in your face.



Blacked Out Custom Look A blacked-out Milwaukee-Eight® engine, aggressive black machine highlighted “Mantis” cast aluminum wheels, and black mufflers give the Sport Glide® a stealthy style.



Modern Technologies You get lots of modern features, including a LED forward-lighting system, USB port and a keyless ignition.



2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Photos

MY21 Photography. FLSB.

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Videos

