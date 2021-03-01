The 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide: Equal Parts Performance & Touring
Contents
Giving the customers more of what they really want is what the Sport Glide provides in the Cruiser division of the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup. The Sport Glide is a slick match up of the Softail frame, with very useful hard saddlebags and custom factory touches.
Driving you down the road is 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of American-made torque from the super-smooth Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine. Harley Davidson fitted the stunning “Mantis” cast-aluminum wheels, and just the right mix of blacked-out and bright parts. Looking like a mini Batwing, the fairing is a removable piece that like the saddlebags is paint matched.
4 color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide: Vivid Black Deluxe, Vivid Black, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and Stone Washed White Pearl.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide starts at $18,599 USD / $22,399 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $18,599 USD / $22,399 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
- Front Mini Fairing
- USB port and a keyless ignition
- Removable Saddle Bags
Main Specs
- Engine: 107 ci V-twin
- Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 699 lbs (317 kg)
- Seat Height: 25.7 inches (680 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Chief
- Honda Rebel 1100
- Harley Davidson Street Bob 114
2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
|Engine Torque
|110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.937 in. x 4.375 in.
|Compression Ratio
|
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-1; catalyst in muffler
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Black, machine highlighted, Mantis cast aluminum
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Black, machine highlighted, Mantis cast aluminum
|Brakes Front
|4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
|
130/70B18 63H BW
|Tires Rear
|
180/70B16 77H BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black Deluxe, Vivid Black, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and Stone Washed White Pearl
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
91.5 in
|Trail
|5.9 in.
|Rake
|30
|Wheelbase
|
64 in
|Ground Clearance
|4.7 in..
|Seat Height
|
25.7 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|670 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Features
Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine
Softail® Frame
High-Performance Suspension
Front Mini-Fairing
Blacked Out Custom Look
Modern Technologies
2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Videos
