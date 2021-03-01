The 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide: Equal Parts Performance & Touring

Giving the customers more of what they really want is what the Sport Glide provides in the Cruiser division of the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup. The Sport Glide is a slick match up of the Softail frame, with very useful hard saddlebags and custom factory touches.

Driving you down the road is 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of American-made torque from the super-smooth Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine. Harley Davidson fitted the stunning “Mantis” cast-aluminum wheels, and just the right mix of blacked-out and bright parts. Looking like a mini Batwing, the fairing is a removable piece that like the saddlebags is paint matched.

4 color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide: Vivid Black Deluxe, Vivid Black, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and Stone Washed White Pearl.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide starts at $18,599 USD / $22,399 CAD.

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide
Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $18,599 USD / $22,399 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
    • Front Mini Fairing
    • USB port and a keyless ignition
    • Removable Saddle Bags

Main Specs

  • Engine: 107 ci V-twin
  • Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 699 lbs (317 kg)
  • Seat Height: 25.7 inches (680 mm)

Competitors

  • Indian Chief
  • Honda Rebel 1100
  • Harley Davidson Street Bob 114

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. x 4.375 in.
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust 2-into-1; catalyst in muffler

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Black, machine highlighted, Mantis cast aluminum
Wheels, Rear Type Black, machine highlighted, Mantis cast aluminum
Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front
Brakes Rear  2-piston floating rear
Tires Front
130/70B18 63H BW
Tires Rear
180/70B16 77H BW
Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal.
Color Vivid Black Deluxe, Vivid Black, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and Stone Washed White Pearl

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
91.5 in
Trail 5.9 in.
Rake 30
Wheelbase
64 in
Ground Clearance 4.7 in..
Seat Height
25.7 in.
Weight, As Shipped 670 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine

Enough power and torque to go almost anywhere quickly. Rigid mounting and internal counterbalancing allows for a smooth ride without giving up the Harley feel that riders know and love.

Softail® Frame

The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.

High-Performance Suspension

Inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock with external preload adjustment give you the ability to customize your handling profile for any situation, including extra cargo and/or passengers.

Front Mini-Fairing

The quick detach front mini-fairing allows for an attitude change on the fly. Put it on for more comfort on a long ride, or remove it for the stripped-down cruiser style. It’ll take the wind off the rider’s chest while allowing the air in your face.

Blacked Out Custom Look

A blacked-out Milwaukee-Eight® engine, aggressive black machine highlighted “Mantis” cast aluminum wheels, and black mufflers give the Sport Glide® a stealthy style.

Modern Technologies

You get lots of modern features, including a LED forward-lighting system, USB port and a keyless ignition.

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide
2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide

2021 Harley Davidson Sport Glide Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites

