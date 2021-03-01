The 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S: Blacked-out Factory Custom

It is no easy feat to have a standout custom Softail. For the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the design group delivers their custom Softail, the Low Rider S, in fully blacked-out trim with just a few highlighted bronze elements.

An American made Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 V-Twin engine powers this performance cruiser cranks out 100 HP, and 119 lb-ft of torque. To help keep you in the saddle with that power, Harley Davidson includes moto-style drag bars on 4” risers, and to bring you back to a stop dual front discs with standard ABS.

The Low Rider S frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30 degree rake of the standard Low Rider® model, resulting in more responsive handling.

2 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S: Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S starts at $17,999 USD / $23,599 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info

Price: $17,999 USD / $23,599 CAD

$17,999 USD / $23,599 CAD Key Features:

Dual Front Disc Brakes w/ABS 28O Fork Rake Dark Bronze Wheels Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

Main Specs Engine: 114 ci V-twin

114 ci V-twin Power: 100.5 HP (estimated)

100.5 HP (estimated) Torque: 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM

119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Wet Weight: 679 lbs (308 kg)

679 lbs (308 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 inches (690 mm) Competitors Indian Chief Dark Horse

Suzuki M109R

Ducati Diavel S

2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine Torque 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 4.5 in Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum wheel Wheels, Rear Type Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum wheel Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 110/90B19,62H,BW Tires Rear 180/70B16,77H,BW Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal. Color Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 92.7 in Trail 5.7 in. Rake 28 Wheelbase 63.6 in. Ground Clearance 4.7 in. Seat Height 26.5 in. Weight, As Shipped 650 lb WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine Loads of torque for blasting off from stoplights, hitting entrance ramps, and rolling on the passing power. Pure sound with a soul-satisfying rumble.



Softail® Frame The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.



Reduced Rake The Low Rider® S model frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30 degree rake of the standard Low Rider® model, resulting in more responsive handling.



Mono-shock rear suspension Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering capability, quicker acceleration, and braking while preserving the hardtail look.



Raw Dark Look Blacked-out finishes, moto-style bars with 4-inch risers, and mini speed screen let everyone know that this machine wasn’t built for those who want to take the conventional route.



Raised Controls The defining element of the tall-bike style. The 1-inch diameter motocross-style handlebar is mounted on 4-inch risers to put you in an aggressive riding position.



Cast-Aluminum Wheels Radiate Cast-Aluminum Wheels are finished in a matte dark bronze to complete its raw dark look.



Dual Front Disc Brakes Stronger braking performance with less lever effort than the single front disc brake on the standard Low Rider® model, and standard ABS (anti-lock braking system) for confident braking performance when conditions are less than ideal.



2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA Canada Europe

