The 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S: Blacked-out Factory Custom
Contents
It is no easy feat to have a standout custom Softail. For the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the design group delivers their custom Softail, the Low Rider S, in fully blacked-out trim with just a few highlighted bronze elements.
An American made Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 V-Twin engine powers this performance cruiser cranks out 100 HP, and 119 lb-ft of torque. To help keep you in the saddle with that power, Harley Davidson includes moto-style drag bars on 4” risers, and to bring you back to a stop dual front discs with standard ABS.
The Low Rider S frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30 degree rake of the standard Low Rider® model, resulting in more responsive handling.
2 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S: Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S starts at $17,999 USD / $23,599 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $17,999 USD / $23,599 CAD
- Key Features:
- Dual Front Disc Brakes w/ABS
- 28O Fork Rake
- Dark Bronze Wheels
- Milwaukee-Eight™ 114
Main Specs
- Engine: 114 ci V-twin
- Power: 100.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 679 lbs (308 kg)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (690 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Chief Dark Horse
- Suzuki M109R
- Ducati Diavel S
2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114
|Engine Torque
|119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 4.5 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10.5:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum wheel
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum wheel
|Brakes Front
|4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
|
110/90B19,62H,BW
|Tires Rear
|
180/70B16,77H,BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
92.7 in
|Trail
|5.7 in.
|Rake
|28
|Wheelbase
|
63.6 in.
|Ground Clearance
|4.7 in.
|Seat Height
|
26.5 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|650 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Features
Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine
Softail® Frame
Reduced Rake
Mono-shock rear suspension
Raw Dark Look
Raised Controls
Cast-Aluminum Wheels
Dual Front Disc Brakes
2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Videos
