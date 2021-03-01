The 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S: Blacked-out Factory Custom

It is no easy feat to have a standout custom Softail. For the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the design group delivers their custom Softail, the Low Rider S, in fully blacked-out trim with just a few highlighted bronze elements.

An American made Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 V-Twin engine powers this performance cruiser cranks out 100 HP, and 119 lb-ft of torque. To help keep you in the saddle with that power, Harley Davidson includes moto-style drag bars on 4” risers, and to bring you back to a stop dual front discs with standard ABS.

The Low Rider S frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30 degree rake of the standard Low Rider® model, resulting in more responsive handling.

2 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S: Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S starts at $17,999 USD / $23,599 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $17,999 USD / $23,599 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Dual Front Disc Brakes w/ABS
    • 28O Fork Rake
    • Dark Bronze Wheels
    • Milwaukee-Eight™ 114

Main Specs

  • Engine: 114 ci V-twin
  • Power: 100.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 679 lbs (308 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.5 inches (690 mm)

Competitors

  • Indian Chief Dark Horse
  • Suzuki M109R
  • Ducati Diavel S

2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114
Engine Torque 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 4.5 in
Compression Ratio
10.5:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust 2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum wheel
Wheels, Rear Type Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminum wheel
Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front
Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear
Tires Front
110/90B19,62H,BW
Tires Rear
180/70B16,77H,BW
Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal.
Color Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
92.7 in
Trail 5.7 in.
Rake 28
Wheelbase
63.6 in.
Ground Clearance 4.7 in.
Seat Height
26.5 in.
Weight, As Shipped 650 lb

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine

Loads of torque for blasting off from stoplights, hitting entrance ramps, and rolling on the passing power. Pure sound with a soul-satisfying rumble.

Softail® Frame

The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.

Reduced Rake

The Low Rider® S model frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30 degree rake of the standard Low Rider® model, resulting in more responsive handling.

Mono-shock rear suspension

Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering capability, quicker acceleration, and braking while preserving the hardtail look.

Raw Dark Look

Blacked-out finishes, moto-style bars with 4-inch risers, and mini speed screen let everyone know that this machine wasn’t built for those who want to take the conventional route.

Raised Controls

The defining element of the tall-bike style. The 1-inch diameter motocross-style handlebar is mounted on 4-inch risers to put you in an aggressive riding position.

Cast-Aluminum Wheels

Radiate Cast-Aluminum Wheels are finished in a matte dark bronze to complete its raw dark look.

Dual Front Disc Brakes

Stronger braking performance with less lever effort than the single front disc brake on the standard Low Rider® model, and standard ABS (anti-lock braking system) for confident braking performance when conditions are less than ideal.

2021 Harley Davidson Low Rider S Photos

