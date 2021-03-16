The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide: The Batwing Bagger

The original stripped-down American hot rod bagger, the Street Glide has long set the bar for doing this style right. Powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine with 92 HP and 110 lbs-ft of torque, plenty of jam is always on tap backing up the badass looks.

The Harley Davidson Street Glide is known for the iconic fork-mounted fairing, the Batwing cuts a smooth path through the air offering rider protection and a home for the standard Boom!™ Box GTS Infotainment System.

In the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, three versions of the Street Glide are available. Unchanged from last year’s model, this first level of the Street Glide comes with one-touch opening hard bags, Brembo ABS brakes, and floorboards all standard. The Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems collection of technologies is optional.

3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and River Rock Gray.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide starts at $21,999 USD / $26,999 CAD.

2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide Specifications

ENGINE Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. in x 4.375 in Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Enforcer II Cast Aluminum Wheels, Rear Type Enforcer II Cast Aluminum Brakes Front 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Brakes Rear 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Tires Front 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear BW 180/55B18 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6 gal. Color Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and River Rock Gray ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 96.5 in. Trail 6.7 in. Rake 26 Wheelbase 64 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in.. Seat Height 26.1 in. Weight, As Shipped 796 lb WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine A powerful, smooth-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS Designed to help prevent the wheels from locking under braking to assist the rider in maintaining control when braking in a straight-line. ABS operates independently on front and rear brakes to keep the wheels rolling and help prevent uncontrolled wheel lock in urgent situations.



BOOM!™ Box GTS Infotainment System An evolved interface experience that offers a contemporary look, feel and function, with exceptional durability and features designed specifically for motorcycling. Every element is optimized to enhance the rider’s interaction with the bike and connectivity with the world.



Batwing Fairing The Batwing fairing has an iconic shape with a sleek, progressive style that delivers smooth air flow and reduced head buffeting.



Responsive Suspension High-performing front and rear suspension with easily hand-adjustable rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride.



2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide Photos

