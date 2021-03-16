The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide: The Batwing Bagger
The original stripped-down American hot rod bagger, the Street Glide has long set the bar for doing this style right. Powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 engine with 92 HP and 110 lbs-ft of torque, plenty of jam is always on tap backing up the badass looks.
The Harley Davidson Street Glide is known for the iconic fork-mounted fairing, the Batwing cuts a smooth path through the air offering rider protection and a home for the standard Boom!™ Box GTS Infotainment System.
In the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, three versions of the Street Glide are available. Unchanged from last year’s model, this first level of the Street Glide comes with one-touch opening hard bags, Brembo ABS brakes, and floorboards all standard. The Reflex™ Defensive Rider Systems collection of technologies is optional.
3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and River Rock Gray.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide starts at $21,999 USD / $26,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $21,999 USD / $26,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
- Standard Brembo ABS
- Cruise Control
- Boom!™ Box Gts Infotainment System
Main Specs
- Engine: 107 ci V-twin
- Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 829 lbs (376 kg)
- Seat Height: 26.1 inches (695 mm)
2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
|Engine Torque
|110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.937 in. in x 4.375 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Chrome, 2-1-2 dual exhaust with tapered mufflers
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Enforcer II Cast Aluminum
|Wheels, Rear Type
|
Enforcer II Cast Aluminum
|Brakes Front
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed
|Brakes Rear
|32 mm, 4-piston fixed
|Tires Front
|
130/60B19 61H
|Tires Rear
|
BW 180/55B18 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and River Rock Gray
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
96.5 in.
|Trail
|6.7 in.
|Rake
|26
|Wheelbase
|
64 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.3 in..
|Seat Height
|
26.1 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|796 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide Features
Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine
Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS
BOOM!™ Box GTS Infotainment System
Batwing Fairing
Responsive Suspension
2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Street Glide Videos
