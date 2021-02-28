The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200: The Throwback Bobber

The Iron 1200 brings power and a throwback attitude to the 2021 Harley Davidson Street lineup. Taking a grip of the mini-ape bars, you sit low straddled over the blacked-out 1200cc Evolution™ Engine. Cranking out 60 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque, the Iron 1200 delivers a fat torque curve that moves the basic bobber with authority and a classic American-made tone.

Harley Davidson has reached back to the ’70s for the throwback paint schemes, which pair well with the small bits of brightwork on the engine and the 9 spoke machined rims.

The Iron 1200 is not the most powerful bike in its segment, but there is no better platform in this group for customization.

3 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200: Black Denim, Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 starts at $9,999 USD / $12,499 CAD.

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $9,499 USD / $11,499 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Blacked-out Look
    • Cafe Style Solo Seat
    • Mini-Ape Handlebars
    • ABS Braking

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1200cc V-twin
  • Power: 60 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 564 lbs (256 kg)
  • Seat Height: 25.7 inches (760 mm)

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 1200cc V-twin, Air-cooled, Evolution®
Engine Torque 73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM
Bore x Stroke 3.5 in x 3.8 in
Compression Ratio
10:01
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust Black, staggered exhaust and headers with black slash-cut mufflers

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 5-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 38/57 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Black, 9-spoke
Wheels, Rear Type Black, 9-spoke
Brakes Front Dual-piston front
Brakes Rear Dual-piston rear
Tires Front
100/90B19 57H
Tires Rear
150/80B16 77H
Fuel Tank Capacity 3.3 gal.
Color  Black Denim, Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 86.6 in.
Trail 4.6 in.
Rake 30
Wheelbase
59.6 in.
Ground Clearance 4.3 in..
Seat Height
25.7 in.
Weight, As Shipped 547 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Features

1200cc Evolution® Engine

1200cc at your command to deliver tons of torque for an unforgettably fun ride.

Blacked-Out Finishes

Blacked-out finishes from its powertrain to its air cleaner cover to its exhaust. Equipped to take on the urban grid.

Throwback 70’s Custom Tank Art

Authentic bold 70’s-inspired tank graphic shows the bike’s retro roots.

Café Solo Seat

Sit “in” the bike while your hands and feet reach naturally to the controls. This seat pays homage to the heritage of the iconic Cafe Racer style.

Black Mini-Ape Handlebars

Fists in the wind attitude with a conservative rise and bend for rider comfort.

9-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels

Nine-spoke wheels that are black as night from rim to rubber to complement the Dark Custom look.

Fixed Speed Screen

The fixed black speed screen leaves no question as to the attitude of the motorcycle. Get behind it and hang on.

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Videos

