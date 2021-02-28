The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200: The Throwback Bobber

The Iron 1200 brings power and a throwback attitude to the 2021 Harley Davidson Street lineup. Taking a grip of the mini-ape bars, you sit low straddled over the blacked-out 1200cc Evolution™ Engine. Cranking out 60 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque, the Iron 1200 delivers a fat torque curve that moves the basic bobber with authority and a classic American-made tone.

Harley Davidson has reached back to the ’70s for the throwback paint schemes, which pair well with the small bits of brightwork on the engine and the 9 spoke machined rims.

The Iron 1200 is not the most powerful bike in its segment, but there is no better platform in this group for customization.

3 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200: Black Denim, Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 starts at $9,999 USD / $12,499 CAD.

Model Overview

Blacked-out Look Cafe Style Solo Seat Mini-Ape Handlebars ABS Braking

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 1200cc V-twin, Air-cooled, Evolution® Engine Torque 73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.5 in x 3.8 in Compression Ratio 10:01 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust Black, staggered exhaust and headers with black slash-cut mufflers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 5-speed Primary Drive Chain, 38/57 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Black, 9-spoke Wheels, Rear Type Black, 9-spoke Brakes Front Dual-piston front Brakes Rear Dual-piston rear Tires Front 100/90B19 57H Tires Rear 150/80B16 77H Fuel Tank Capacity 3.3 gal. Color Black Denim, Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.6 in. Trail 4.6 in. Rake 30 Wheelbase 59.6 in. Ground Clearance 4.3 in.. Seat Height 25.7 in. Weight, As Shipped 547 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Features

1200cc Evolution® Engine 1200cc at your command to deliver tons of torque for an unforgettably fun ride.



Blacked-Out Finishes Blacked-out finishes from its powertrain to its air cleaner cover to its exhaust. Equipped to take on the urban grid.



Throwback 70’s Custom Tank Art Authentic bold 70’s-inspired tank graphic shows the bike’s retro roots.



Café Solo Seat Sit “in” the bike while your hands and feet reach naturally to the controls. This seat pays homage to the heritage of the iconic Cafe Racer style.



Black Mini-Ape Handlebars Fists in the wind attitude with a conservative rise and bend for rider comfort.



9-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels Nine-spoke wheels that are black as night from rim to rubber to complement the Dark Custom look.



Fixed Speed Screen The fixed black speed screen leaves no question as to the attitude of the motorcycle. Get behind it and hang on.



2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Videos

