The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200: The Throwback Bobber
Contents
The Iron 1200 brings power and a throwback attitude to the 2021 Harley Davidson Street lineup. Taking a grip of the mini-ape bars, you sit low straddled over the blacked-out 1200cc Evolution™ Engine. Cranking out 60 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque, the Iron 1200 delivers a fat torque curve that moves the basic bobber with authority and a classic American-made tone.
Harley Davidson has reached back to the ’70s for the throwback paint schemes, which pair well with the small bits of brightwork on the engine and the 9 spoke machined rims.
The Iron 1200 is not the most powerful bike in its segment, but there is no better platform in this group for customization.
3 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200: Black Denim, Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 starts at $9,999 USD / $12,499 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,499 USD / $11,499 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Blacked-out Look
- Cafe Style Solo Seat
- Mini-Ape Handlebars
- ABS Braking
Main Specs
- Engine: 1200cc V-twin
- Power: 60 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM
- Wet Weight: 564 lbs (256 kg)
- Seat Height: 25.7 inches (760 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Scout Bobber
- Kawasaki Vulcan 900
- Honda Rebel 1100
- Triumph Bonneville Bobber
2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1200cc V-twin, Air-cooled, Evolution®
|Engine Torque
|73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.5 in x 3.8 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10:01
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Black, staggered exhaust and headers with black slash-cut mufflers
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 38/57 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Black, 9-spoke
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Black, 9-spoke
|Brakes Front
|Dual-piston front
|Brakes Rear
|Dual-piston rear
|Tires Front
|
100/90B19 57H
|Tires Rear
|
150/80B16 77H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.3 gal.
|Color
|Black Denim, Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86.6 in.
|Trail
|4.6 in.
|Rake
|30
|Wheelbase
|
59.6 in.
|Ground Clearance
|4.3 in..
|Seat Height
|
25.7 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|547 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Features
1200cc Evolution® Engine
Blacked-Out Finishes
Throwback 70’s Custom Tank Art
Café Solo Seat
Black Mini-Ape Handlebars
9-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels
Fixed Speed Screen
2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Iron 1200 Videos
