The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim: A Vintage Look Bobber

Filling a unique spot in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the Softail Slim is designed to be a ‘50s era stripped-down Bobber. Built for the cruiser fan wanting the vintage look with modern, comfortable ergonomics and an American made powerplant. The Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine packs 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of torque, plenty of power for effortless cruising.

Rounding out the Softail Slim, Harley Davidson fitted a 130mm front tire on gloss black, steel laced wheels, floorboards, Hollywood bars, and a classic tuck and roll solo saddle.

4 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim: Vivid Black, Billiar Red, River Rock Gray/Black Denim, Midnight Crimson/Stone Washed White Pearl.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim starts at $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Fat Front Tire
    • Softail Frame
    • Floorboards

Main Specs

  • Engine: 107 ci V-twin
  • Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 671 lbs (304 kg)
  • Seat Height: 25.5 inches (660 mm)

Competitors

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 3.937 in x 4.374 in
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust 2-into-2 shotgun; catalyst in muffler

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Gloss Black, Steel Laced
Wheels, Rear Type Gloss Black, Steel Laced
Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front
Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear
Tires Front
130/90B16,73H,BW
Tires Rear
150/80B1677H,BW
Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal.
Color Vivid Black, Billiar Red, River Rock Gray/Black Denim, Midnight Crimson/Stone Washed White Pearl

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
90.9 in
Trail 5.8 in.
Rake 30
Wheelbase
64.2 in
Ground Clearance 4.7 in..
Seat Height
25.5 in.
Weight, As Shipped 642 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine

A powerful, smooth-running V-Twin engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.

Softail® Frame

The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.

Vintage H-D Style

The classic look of spoked wheels, chopped fenders and Hollywood handlebars, with a blend of dark and polished finishes.

Signature LED Forward Lighting

Darkness-defying lighting that give you great visibility at night.

High Performance Front Suspension

Sophisticated suspension technology provides the performance of a racing-style cartridge fork for reduced weight with linear damping characteristics.

High Performance Rear Mono Shock

Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering while preserving the hardtail look.

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Videos

