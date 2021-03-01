The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim: A Vintage Look Bobber

Filling a unique spot in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the Softail Slim is designed to be a ‘50s era stripped-down Bobber. Built for the cruiser fan wanting the vintage look with modern, comfortable ergonomics and an American made powerplant. The Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine packs 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of torque, plenty of power for effortless cruising.

Rounding out the Softail Slim, Harley Davidson fitted a 130mm front tire on gloss black, steel laced wheels, floorboards, Hollywood bars, and a classic tuck and roll solo saddle.

4 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim: Vivid Black, Billiar Red, River Rock Gray/Black Denim, Midnight Crimson/Stone Washed White Pearl.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim starts at $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD.

Model Overview

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.937 in x 4.374 in Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-2 shotgun; catalyst in muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Gloss Black, Steel Laced Wheels, Rear Type Gloss Black, Steel Laced Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 130/90B16,73H,BW Tires Rear 150/80B1677H,BW Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal. Color Vivid Black, Billiar Red, River Rock Gray/Black Denim, Midnight Crimson/Stone Washed White Pearl ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90.9 in Trail 5.8 in. Rake 30 Wheelbase 64.2 in Ground Clearance 4.7 in.. Seat Height 25.5 in. Weight, As Shipped 642 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine A powerful, smooth-running V-Twin engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



Softail® Frame The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.



Vintage H-D Style The classic look of spoked wheels, chopped fenders and Hollywood handlebars, with a blend of dark and polished finishes.



Signature LED Forward Lighting Darkness-defying lighting that give you great visibility at night.



High Performance Front Suspension Sophisticated suspension technology provides the performance of a racing-style cartridge fork for reduced weight with linear damping characteristics.



High Performance Rear Mono Shock Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering while preserving the hardtail look.



