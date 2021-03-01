The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim: A Vintage Look Bobber
Filling a unique spot in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the Softail Slim is designed to be a ‘50s era stripped-down Bobber. Built for the cruiser fan wanting the vintage look with modern, comfortable ergonomics and an American made powerplant. The Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine packs 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb of torque, plenty of power for effortless cruising.
Rounding out the Softail Slim, Harley Davidson fitted a 130mm front tire on gloss black, steel laced wheels, floorboards, Hollywood bars, and a classic tuck and roll solo saddle.
4 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim: Vivid Black, Billiar Red, River Rock Gray/Black Denim, Midnight Crimson/Stone Washed White Pearl.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim starts at $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $15,999 USD / $18,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- Fat Front Tire
- Softail Frame
- Floorboards
Main Specs
- Engine: 107 ci V-twin
- Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 671 lbs (304 kg)
- Seat Height: 25.5 inches (660 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Chief Bobber
- Triumph Bonneville Bobber
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
|Engine Torque
|110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.937 in x 4.374 in
|Compression Ratio
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-2 shotgun; catalyst in muffler
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
Gloss Black, Steel Laced
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Gloss Black, Steel Laced
|Brakes Front
|4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
130/90B16,73H,BW
|Tires Rear
150/80B1677H,BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Billiar Red, River Rock Gray/Black Denim, Midnight Crimson/Stone Washed White Pearl
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
90.9 in
|Trail
|5.8 in.
|Rake
|30
|Wheelbase
64.2 in
|Ground Clearance
|4.7 in..
|Seat Height
25.5 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|642 lb.
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Features
Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine
Softail® Frame
Vintage H-D Style
Signature LED Forward Lighting
High Performance Front Suspension
High Performance Rear Mono Shock
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Slim Videos
