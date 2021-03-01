The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114: The Street Eater

Every time I look at the Fat Bob 114 I hear in my head “that’s not a bike, THAT’s a bike!” Of course, you must hear it in Crocodile Dundee’s voice but this brawler is 100% all-American. Part of the Softail Cruiser series in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the Fat Bob 114 required no changes from last year’s version aside from updated colors.

The Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine pounds out 118 lbs-ft of torque and a satisfying rumble from the upswept exhaust with its contrasting bronze finish. Fitting the inverted front fork around the massive 150mm wide front tire made space for the distinctive LED headlight. To stop this burly Harley Davidson massive dual disc brakes do their best to hide the Mantis cast-aluminum wheels.

3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Deadwood Green Denim.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 starts at $18,799 USD / $23,599 CAD.

Model Overview

Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine 150mm Wide Front Tire Forward Controls 28o Front For Rake

Triumph Rocket 3 R

Suzuki M109R

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine Torque 118 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 4.5 in Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Denim black, Structure cast aluminum with laser etched graphics Wheels, Rear Type Denim black, Structure cast aluminum with laser etched graphics Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 150/80-16,71H,BW Tires Rear 180/70B16,77H,BW Fuel Tank Capacity 3.6 gal. Color Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Deadwood Green Denim ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 92.1 in. Trail 5.2 in. Rake 28 Wheelbase 63.6 in Ground Clearance 4.7 in.. Seat Height 27.7 in. Weight, As Shipped 653 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Features

Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine A powerful, smooth-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



Dual Disc Front Brakes The Milwaukee-Eight® engine is not short on power. And these high-performance dual disc brakes help you keep that power in check when you need to.



2-1-2 Exhaust Big performance-inspired, upswept exhaust with a custom contrast finish.



Cast Wheels with Fat Tires Bold aluminum wheels with fat, aggressive tires that give you asphalt-eating traction.



LED Lighting A bold headlight design that gives you great visibility at night and during the day makes sure all eyes are focused on you.



Race-Style Fork Technology Inverted race-style front fork design, with single-cartridge technology that improves response to steering input and braking and handling performance.



2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Videos

