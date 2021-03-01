The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114: The Street Eater

Contents

Every time I look at the Fat Bob 114 I hear in my head “that’s not a bike, THAT’s a bike!” Of course, you must hear it in Crocodile Dundee’s voice but this brawler is 100% all-American. Part of the Softail Cruiser series in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the Fat Bob 114 required no changes from last year’s version aside from updated colors.

The Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine pounds out 118 lbs-ft of torque and a satisfying rumble from the upswept exhaust with its contrasting bronze finish. Fitting the inverted front fork around the massive 150mm wide front tire made space for the distinctive LED headlight. To stop this burly Harley Davidson massive dual disc brakes do their best to hide the Mantis cast-aluminum wheels.

3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Deadwood Green Denim.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 starts at $18,799 USD / $23,599 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 in one place.

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $18,799 USD / $23,599 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine
    • 150mm Wide Front Tire
    • Forward Controls
    • 28o Front For Rake

Main Specs

  • Engine: 114 ci V-twin
  • Power: 100.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 118 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 676 lbs (306 kg)
  • Seat Height: 27.7 inches (710 mm)

Competitors

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114
Engine Torque 118 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 4.5 in
Compression Ratio
10.5:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust 2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Denim black, Structure cast aluminum with laser etched graphics
Wheels, Rear Type Denim black, Structure cast aluminum with laser etched graphics
Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front
Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear
Tires Front
150/80-16,71H,BW
Tires Rear
180/70B16,77H,BW
Fuel Tank Capacity 3.6 gal.
Color Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Deadwood Green Denim

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
92.1 in.
Trail 5.2 in.
Rake 28
Wheelbase
63.6 in
Ground Clearance 4.7 in..
Seat Height
27.7 in.
Weight, As Shipped 653 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Features

Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine

A powerful, smooth-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.

Dual Disc Front Brakes

The Milwaukee-Eight® engine is not short on power. And these high-performance dual disc brakes help you keep that power in check when you need to.

2-1-2 Exhaust

Big performance-inspired, upswept exhaust with a custom contrast finish.

Cast Wheels with Fat Tires

Bold aluminum wheels with fat, aggressive tires that give you asphalt-eating traction.

LED Lighting

A bold headlight design that gives you great visibility at night and during the day makes sure all eyes are focused on you.

Race-Style Fork Technology

Inverted race-style front fork design, with single-cartridge technology that improves response to steering input and braking and handling performance.

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114

2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites

Social Media Links

 

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *