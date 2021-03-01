The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114: The Street Eater
Contents
Every time I look at the Fat Bob 114 I hear in my head “that’s not a bike, THAT’s a bike!” Of course, you must hear it in Crocodile Dundee’s voice but this brawler is 100% all-American. Part of the Softail Cruiser series in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup, the Fat Bob 114 required no changes from last year’s version aside from updated colors.
The Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine pounds out 118 lbs-ft of torque and a satisfying rumble from the upswept exhaust with its contrasting bronze finish. Fitting the inverted front fork around the massive 150mm wide front tire made space for the distinctive LED headlight. To stop this burly Harley Davidson massive dual disc brakes do their best to hide the Mantis cast-aluminum wheels.
3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114: Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Deadwood Green Denim.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 starts at $18,799 USD / $23,599 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $18,799 USD / $23,599 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine
- 150mm Wide Front Tire
- Forward Controls
- 28o Front For Rake
Main Specs
- Engine: 114 ci V-twin
- Power: 100.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 118 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 676 lbs (306 kg)
- Seat Height: 27.7 inches (710 mm)
Competitors
- Ducati XDiavel Dark
- Triumph Rocket 3 R
- Suzuki M109R
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114
|Engine Torque
|118 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 4.5 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10.5:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Denim black, Structure cast aluminum with laser etched graphics
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Denim black, Structure cast aluminum with laser etched graphics
|Brakes Front
|4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
|
150/80-16,71H,BW
|Tires Rear
|
180/70B16,77H,BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.6 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Billiard Red, and Deadwood Green Denim
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
92.1 in.
|Trail
|5.2 in.
|Rake
|28
|Wheelbase
|
63.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|4.7 in..
|Seat Height
|
27.7 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|653 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Features
Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine
Dual Disc Front Brakes
2-1-2 Exhaust
Cast Wheels with Fat Tires
LED Lighting
Race-Style Fork Technology
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Fat Bob 114 Videos
Links
No Comment