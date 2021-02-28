The 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight: The Fat Tire Bobber

The Forty-Eight adds the fat tire fun to the 2021 Harley Davidson Street lineup. Sharing the air-cooled, blacked-out, 1200cc Evolution™ Engine from the Iron 1200, it churns out a solid 60 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque.

The Forty-Eight is fitted with a 2.1-gallon peanut tank, sitting above the fat tire out front, the bike has an aggressive bulldog stance. In keeping with HD’s American-made heritage, the Forty-Eight brings the stance, style, and sound expected from a Harley Davidson.

3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight: Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, and Midnight Crimson.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight starts at $11,299 USD / $12,999 CAD.

Model Overview

Fat MT90 Front Tire Solo Seat 1200cc Evolution™ Engine Foundation Brake System

Kawasaki Vulcan 900

Honda Rebel 1100

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 1200cc V-twin, Air-cooled, Evolution® Engine Torque 73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.5 in x 3.8 in Compression Ratio 10:01 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust Black, staggered exhaust black slash-cut mufflers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 5-speed Primary Drive Chain, 38/57 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights Wheels, Rear Type Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights Brakes Front Dual-piston front Brakes Rear Dual-piston rear Tires Front 130/90B16 73H Tires Rear 150/80B16 77H Fuel Tank Capacity 2.1 gal. Color Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, and Midnight Crimson ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 85.2 in Trail 5.3 in. Rake 30.2 Wheelbase 58.9 in Ground Clearance 4.3 in.. Seat Height 26.2 in. Weight, As Shipped 556 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Features

1200 cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine An iconic V-Twin engine that is renowned for its massive low-end torque and soul-satisfying sound. Lightweight aluminum heads and cylinders improve air-cooling efficiency.



Fat Front Wheel Custom rubber reminiscent of the lead-sled culture. You get a beefy front end with a tall, fat MT90 tire that gives the bike a dominating presence up front and provides a smooth ride and solid handling.



49mm Fork with Cartridge Dampening The brawny 49mm front fork is accentuated by massive triple clamps and fork brace. We’ve also added cartridge damping technology to keep the handling crisp and confident, no matter how rough or winding the road ahead.



Emulsion Rear Shock with Screw Adjuster Features an Emulsion rear shock with a screw pre-load adjuster that soaks up every bump the street throws your way, and easily adjusts to fit your riding style.



Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels A set of black hardcore rims with added machined highlights to set off the design. They’re built of lightweight cast aluminium, so even with the plentitude of fat black rubber rolling underneath the ride feels light and nimble.



Foundation Brake System An innovative, high-performing system that gives riders more confidence on the road and more power and predictability when you squeeze the brakes.



Iconic 2.1 Gallon Fuel Tank A classic peanut fuel tank design that adds to the machine’s low, powerful bulldog look, showing off the solid mass of the engine and the rawboned style of the lean Sportster® frame.



2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Videos

