The 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight: The Fat Tire Bobber
The Forty-Eight adds the fat tire fun to the 2021 Harley Davidson Street lineup. Sharing the air-cooled, blacked-out, 1200cc Evolution™ Engine from the Iron 1200, it churns out a solid 60 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque.
The Forty-Eight is fitted with a 2.1-gallon peanut tank, sitting above the fat tire out front, the bike has an aggressive bulldog stance. In keeping with HD’s American-made heritage, the Forty-Eight brings the stance, style, and sound expected from a Harley Davidson.
3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight: Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, and Midnight Crimson.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight starts at $11,299 USD / $12,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,299 USD / $12,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Fat MT90 Front Tire
- Solo Seat
- 1200cc Evolution™ Engine
- Foundation Brake System
Main Specs
- Engine: 1200cc V-twin
- Power: 60 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM
- Wet Weight: 556 lbs (252 kg)
- Seat Height: 26.2 inches (710 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Scout Bobber
- Kawasaki Vulcan 900
- Honda Rebel 1100
- Triumph Bonneville Bobber
2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1200cc V-twin, Air-cooled, Evolution®
|Engine Torque
|73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.5 in x 3.8 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10:01
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Black, staggered exhaust black slash-cut mufflers
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 38/57 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights
|Brakes Front
|Dual-piston front
|Brakes Rear
|Dual-piston rear
|Tires Front
|
130/90B16 73H
|Tires Rear
|
150/80B16 77H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|2.1 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, and Midnight Crimson
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
85.2 in
|Trail
|5.3 in.
|Rake
|30.2
|Wheelbase
|
58.9 in
|Ground Clearance
|4.3 in..
|Seat Height
|
26.2 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|556 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Features
1200 cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine
Fat Front Wheel
49mm Fork with Cartridge Dampening
Emulsion Rear Shock with Screw Adjuster
Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels
Foundation Brake System
Iconic 2.1 Gallon Fuel Tank
2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Videos
