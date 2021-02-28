The 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight: The Fat Tire Bobber

The Forty-Eight adds the fat tire fun to the 2021 Harley Davidson Street lineup. Sharing the air-cooled, blacked-out, 1200cc Evolution™ Engine from the Iron 1200, it churns out a solid 60 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque.

The Forty-Eight is fitted with a 2.1-gallon peanut tank, sitting above the fat tire out front, the bike has an aggressive bulldog stance. In keeping with HD’s American-made heritage, the Forty-Eight brings the stance, style, and sound expected from a Harley Davidson.

3 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight: Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, and Midnight Crimson.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight starts at $11,299 USD / $12,999 CAD.

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $11,299 USD / $12,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Fat MT90 Front Tire
    • Solo Seat
    • 1200cc Evolution™ Engine
    • Foundation Brake System

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1200cc V-twin
  • Power: 60 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 556 lbs (252 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.2 inches (710 mm)

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 1200cc V-twin, Air-cooled, Evolution®
Engine Torque 73 lbs-ft @ 3500 RPM
Bore x Stroke 3.5 in x 3.8 in
Compression Ratio
10:01
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust Black, staggered exhaust black slash-cut mufflers

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 5-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 38/57 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights
Wheels, Rear Type Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights
Brakes Front Dual-piston front
Brakes Rear Dual-piston rear
Tires Front
130/90B16 73H
Tires Rear
150/80B16 77H
Fuel Tank Capacity 2.1 gal.
Color Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, and Midnight Crimson

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
85.2 in
Trail 5.3 in.
Rake 30.2
Wheelbase
58.9 in
Ground Clearance 4.3 in..
Seat Height
26.2 in.
Weight, As Shipped 556 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Features

1200 cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine

An iconic V-Twin engine that is renowned for its massive low-end torque and soul-satisfying sound. Lightweight aluminum heads and cylinders improve air-cooling efficiency.

Fat Front Wheel

Custom rubber reminiscent of the lead-sled culture. You get a beefy front end with a tall, fat MT90 tire that gives the bike a dominating presence up front and provides a smooth ride and solid handling.

49mm Fork with Cartridge Dampening

The brawny 49mm front fork is accentuated by massive triple clamps and fork brace. We’ve also added cartridge damping technology to keep the handling crisp and confident, no matter how rough or winding the road ahead.

Emulsion Rear Shock with Screw Adjuster

Features an Emulsion rear shock with a screw pre-load adjuster that soaks up every bump the street throws your way, and easily adjusts to fit your riding style.

Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels

A set of black hardcore rims with added machined highlights to set off the design. They’re built of lightweight cast aluminium, so even with the plentitude of fat black rubber rolling underneath the ride feels light and nimble.

Foundation Brake System

An innovative, high-performing system that gives riders more confidence on the road and more power and predictability when you squeeze the brakes.

Iconic 2.1 Gallon Fuel Tank

A classic peanut fuel tank design that adds to the machine’s low, powerful bulldog look, showing off the solid mass of the engine and the rawboned style of the lean Sportster® frame.

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight
2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight
2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight
2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight

2021 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites

