The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114: All New

One of a handful of brand new offerings in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup is the Street Bob 114. Using the venerable Softail frame, its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride. The real prize Harley Davidson has provided is the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine, the largest engine HD has for the Softail frame. In the lightweight Street Bob setup, this bike definitely has the power customers crave.

Rounding out the package are blacked-out finishes, wire-spoke wheels with gloss black rims, and a set of mini-apes to give that just right badass look. No American made bike is complete without a killer paint job and the HD design team delivers with four unique paint schemes, featuring the classic “Number One” graphic on the fuel tank.

4 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114: Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, and Deadwood Green.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 starts at $14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD.

General Info

  • Price: $14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine
    • Softail Frame
    • High-Performance Rear Monoshock

Main Specs

  • Engine: 114 ci V-twin
  • Power: 100.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 659 lbs (299 kg)
  • Seat Height: 25.8 inches (680 mm)

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114
Engine Torque 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 4.5 in
Compression Ratio
10.5:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust 2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Gloss Black, Steel Laced
Wheels, Rear Type Gloss Black, Steel Laced
Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front
Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear
Tires Front
100/90B19,57H,BW
Tires Rear
150/80B16,77H,BW
Fuel Tank Capacity 3.5 gal.
Color Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, and Deadwood Green

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
91.3 in
Trail 6.2 in.
Rake 30
Wheelbase
64.2 in
Ground Clearance 4.9 in..
Seat Height
25.8 in.
Weight, As Shipped 634 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine

Loads of torque for blasting off from stoplights, hitting entrance ramps and rolling on the passing power. Pure sound with a soul-satisfying rumble.

Softail® Frame

The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.

High Performance Rear Mono Shock

Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering while preserving the hardtail look.

Stylish New Colorways

Available in four unique paint schemes, with the classic “Number One” graphic on the fuel tank.

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114
2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114
2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114
2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Videos

