The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114: All New
One of a handful of brand new offerings in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup is the Street Bob 114. Using the venerable Softail frame, its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride. The real prize Harley Davidson has provided is the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine, the largest engine HD has for the Softail frame. In the lightweight Street Bob setup, this bike definitely has the power customers crave.
Rounding out the package are blacked-out finishes, wire-spoke wheels with gloss black rims, and a set of mini-apes to give that just right badass look. No American made bike is complete without a killer paint job and the HD design team delivers with four unique paint schemes, featuring the classic “Number One” graphic on the fuel tank.
4 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114: Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, and Deadwood Green.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 starts at $14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine
- Softail Frame
- High-Performance Rear Monoshock
Main Specs
- Engine: 114 ci V-twin
- Power: 100.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 659 lbs (299 kg)
- Seat Height: 25.8 inches (680 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Scout Bobber Twenty
- Honda Rebel 1100
- Suzuki M109R
2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114
|Engine Torque
|119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 4.5 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10.5:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Gloss Black, Steel Laced
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Gloss Black, Steel Laced
|Brakes Front
|4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
|
100/90B19,57H,BW
|Tires Rear
|
150/80B16,77H,BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.5 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, and Deadwood Green
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
91.3 in
|Trail
|6.2 in.
|Rake
|30
|Wheelbase
|
64.2 in
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in..
|Seat Height
|
25.8 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|634 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Features
Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine
Softail® Frame
High Performance Rear Mono Shock
Stylish New Colorways
2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Videos
