The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114: All New

One of a handful of brand new offerings in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup is the Street Bob 114. Using the venerable Softail frame, its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride. The real prize Harley Davidson has provided is the Milwaukee-Eight® 114 engine, the largest engine HD has for the Softail frame. In the lightweight Street Bob setup, this bike definitely has the power customers crave.

Rounding out the package are blacked-out finishes, wire-spoke wheels with gloss black rims, and a set of mini-apes to give that just right badass look. No American made bike is complete without a killer paint job and the HD design team delivers with four unique paint schemes, featuring the classic “Number One” graphic on the fuel tank.

4 Color choices for the 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114: Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, and Deadwood Green.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 starts at $14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD

$14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD Key Features:

Milwaukee-Eight® 114 V-Twin engine Softail Frame High-Performance Rear Monoshock

Main Specs Engine: 114 ci V-twin

114 ci V-twin Power: 100.5 HP (estimated)

100.5 HP (estimated) Torque: 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM

119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Wet Weight: 659 lbs (299 kg)

659 lbs (299 kg) Seat Height: 25.8 inches (680 mm) Competitors Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

Honda Rebel 1100

Suzuki M109R

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine Torque 119 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 4.5 in Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Gloss Black, Steel Laced Wheels, Rear Type Gloss Black, Steel Laced Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 100/90B19,57H,BW Tires Rear 150/80B16,77H,BW Fuel Tank Capacity 3.5 gal. Color Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, Baja Orange, and Deadwood Green ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 91.3 in Trail 6.2 in. Rake 30 Wheelbase 64.2 in Ground Clearance 4.9 in.. Seat Height 25.8 in. Weight, As Shipped 634 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Features

Milwaukee-Eight® 114 Engine Loads of torque for blasting off from stoplights, hitting entrance ramps and rolling on the passing power. Pure sound with a soul-satisfying rumble.



Softail® Frame The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.



High Performance Rear Mono Shock Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering while preserving the hardtail look.



Stylish New Colorways Available in four unique paint schemes, with the classic “Number One” graphic on the fuel tank.



2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob 114 Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube