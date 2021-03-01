The 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic: A Quintessential Classic

Contents

Looking for the nostalgia in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup? The Heritage Classic is a rolling testament to the HD legacy. An American-made icon, the Heritage Classic drips with gangster-era style and vintage details, but get a leg over and the modern engineering is readily apparent.

Harley Davidson offers endless ways to configure your Heritage Classic. Choosing either the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 with chrome finishes or the Milwaukee-Eight®114 engine with black finishes. One-touch opening soft saddlebags, a removable windscreen, full fenders, and classic wire wheels finish the look of this Softail.

4 colors for the 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic w/ 107: Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl.

4 colors for the 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic w/ 114: Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic,  Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl

The 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic starts at $18,999 USD / $22,349 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in one place.

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $18,999 USD / $22,349 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Choice of 107 or 114 Milwaukee-Eight® Engines
    • One-Touch Opening Saddlebags
    • Floorboards
    • Removable Fairing

Main Specs

  • Engine: 107 ci or 114 ci V-twin
  • Power: 92.5 HP or 100.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 110 lbs-ft or 119 [email protected] 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 728 lbs (330 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.3 inches (680 mm)

Competitors

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 107 ci or 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft or 119 [email protected] 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. x 4.374 in.
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust 2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Chrome Steel Laced
Wheels, Rear Type Chrome Steel Laced
Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front
Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear
Tires Front
130/90B16,73H,BW
Tires Rear
150/80B16,77H,BW
Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal.
Color Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic,  Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
95.1 in.
Trail 5.5 in.
Rake 30
Wheelbase
64.2 in.
Ground Clearance 4.7 in..
Seat Height
26.3 in.
Weight, As Shipped 697 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Features

Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine

A powerful, cool-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.

Softail® Frame

The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.

A Dark Classic with Modern Edge

Dripping with gangster-era style and vintage details. If Bonnie and Clyde rode a Harley® motorcycle, this would be the one.

Lockable and Sealed Saddlebags

A sleek look on the outside and roomy on the inside with enough space to stash your riding essentials. The lids open with one touch.

Detachable Windscreen

Go from touring to cruising in a heartbeat. Leave the screen on for a clean envelope of air over the long haul. Or remove it in seconds for a completely new look and ride.

High Performance Rear Mono Shock

Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering capability while preserving the hardtail look.

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic
2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Videos

