The 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic: A Quintessential Classic
Looking for the nostalgia in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup? The Heritage Classic is a rolling testament to the HD legacy. An American-made icon, the Heritage Classic drips with gangster-era style and vintage details, but get a leg over and the modern engineering is readily apparent.
Harley Davidson offers endless ways to configure your Heritage Classic. Choosing either the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 with chrome finishes or the Milwaukee-Eight®114 engine with black finishes. One-touch opening soft saddlebags, a removable windscreen, full fenders, and classic wire wheels finish the look of this Softail.
4 colors for the 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic w/ 107: Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl.
4 colors for the 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic w/ 114: Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl
The 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic starts at $18,999 USD / $22,349 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $18,999 USD / $22,349 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Choice of 107 or 114 Milwaukee-Eight® Engines
- One-Touch Opening Saddlebags
- Floorboards
- Removable Fairing
Main Specs
- Engine: 107 ci or 114 ci V-twin
- Power: 92.5 HP or 100.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 110 lbs-ft or 119 [email protected] 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 728 lbs (330 kg)
- Seat Height: 26.3 inches (680 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Springfield
- BMW R18 Classic
- Moto Guzzi California
2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|107 ci or 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
|Engine Torque
|110 lbs-ft or 119 [email protected] 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.937 in. x 4.374 in.
|Compression Ratio
|
10.0:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Chrome Steel Laced
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Chrome Steel Laced
|Brakes Front
|4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
|
130/90B16,73H,BW
|Tires Rear
|
150/80B16,77H,BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
95.1 in.
|Trail
|5.5 in.
|Rake
|30
|Wheelbase
|
64.2 in.
|Ground Clearance
|4.7 in..
|Seat Height
|
26.3 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|697 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Features
Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine
Softail® Frame
A Dark Classic with Modern Edge
Lockable and Sealed Saddlebags
Detachable Windscreen
High Performance Rear Mono Shock
2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Photos
2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Videos
