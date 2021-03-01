The 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic: A Quintessential Classic

Looking for the nostalgia in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup? The Heritage Classic is a rolling testament to the HD legacy. An American-made icon, the Heritage Classic drips with gangster-era style and vintage details, but get a leg over and the modern engineering is readily apparent.

Harley Davidson offers endless ways to configure your Heritage Classic. Choosing either the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 with chrome finishes or the Milwaukee-Eight®114 engine with black finishes. One-touch opening soft saddlebags, a removable windscreen, full fenders, and classic wire wheels finish the look of this Softail.

4 colors for the 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic w/ 107: Vivid Black, Billiard Teal, Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl.

4 colors for the 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic w/ 114: Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl

The 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic starts at $18,999 USD / $22,349 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $18,999 USD / $22,349 CAD

$18,999 USD / $22,349 CAD Key Features:

Choice of 107 or 114 Milwaukee-Eight® Engines One-Touch Opening Saddlebags Floorboards Removable Fairing

Main Specs Engine: 107 ci or 114 ci V-twin

107 ci or 114 ci V-twin Power: 92.5 HP or 100.5 HP (estimated)

92.5 HP or 100.5 HP (estimated) Torque: 110 lbs-ft or 119 [email protected] 3000 RPM

110 lbs-ft or 119 [email protected] 3000 RPM Wet Weight: 728 lbs (330 kg)

728 lbs (330 kg) Seat Height: 26.3 inches (680 mm) Competitors Indian Springfield

BMW R18 Classic

Moto Guzzi California

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 107 ci or 114 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft or 119 [email protected] 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.937 in. x 4.374 in. Compression Ratio 10.0:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-2 offset shotgun; catalyst in muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Chrome Steel Laced Wheels, Rear Type Chrome Steel Laced Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 130/90B16,73H,BW Tires Rear 150/80B16,77H,BW Fuel Tank Capacity 5 gal. Color Vivid Black, Black Jack Metallic, Deadwood Green & Vivid Black, Midnight Crimson & Stone Washed White Pearl ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 95.1 in. Trail 5.5 in. Rake 30 Wheelbase 64.2 in. Ground Clearance 4.7 in.. Seat Height 26.3 in. Weight, As Shipped 697 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Features

Milwaukee-Eight® Big Twin Engine A powerful, cool-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



Softail® Frame The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.



A Dark Classic with Modern Edge Dripping with gangster-era style and vintage details. If Bonnie and Clyde rode a Harley® motorcycle, this would be the one.



Lockable and Sealed Saddlebags A sleek look on the outside and roomy on the inside with enough space to stash your riding essentials. The lids open with one touch.



Detachable Windscreen Go from touring to cruising in a heartbeat. Leave the screen on for a clean envelope of air over the long haul. Or remove it in seconds for a completely new look and ride.



High Performance Rear Mono Shock Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering capability while preserving the hardtail look.



2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube