The Iron 883 carries on the legacy of over 60 years of HD history. An American-made classic, the Iron 883 delivers a simple, pure, stripped-down riding experience. An experience benefiting from modern technology, yet keeping things simple ripe for personalization.
The rubber-mounted 883cc Evolution™ engine has been given the full blackout treatment from air cleaner thru the exhaust. Making roughly 49 hp and 54 lb-ft of torque, the Iron 883 allows for easy urban exploration in style, with your butt coddled on the tucked and rolled seat and your hands gripping onto the drag bars.
Harley Davidson never misses the details, from a few polished bits on the engine to the machined portions of the black nine-spoke rims, the details make the bobber look pop. The Iron 883 is a solid starting point for the 2021 HD model lineup.
4 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883: Black Denim, River Rock Gray Denim, Deadwood Green, and Snake Venom.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883 starts at $9,499 USD / $11,499 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,499 USD / $11,499 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Blacked-out Look
- Tuck And Roll Seat
- Drag-style Handlebar
- ABS Braking
Main Specs
- Engine: 883cc V-twin
- Power: 49 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 53.8 lbs-ft @ 3750 RPM
- Wet Weight: 564 lbs (256 kg)
- Seat Height: 25.7 inches (760 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
- Kawasaki Vulcan S
- Honda Rebel 500
2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|883cc V-twin, Air-cooled, Evolution®
|Engine Torque
|53.8 lbs-ft @ 3750 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3 in x 3.811 in
|Compression Ratio
|
9:01
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Black exhaust headers and black mufflers
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Primary Drive
|Chain, 34/57 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|Black 9 Spoke with Machined Highlights
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Black 9 Spoke with Machined Highlights
|Brakes Front
|Brakes Rear
|Tires Front
|
100/90B19 57H
|Tires Rear
|
150/80B16 77H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.3 gal.
|Color
|Black Denim, River Rock Gray Denim, Deadwood Green, and Snake Venom
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86 in.
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|
59.6 in.
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in.
|Seat Height
|
25.7 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|545 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883 Features
883cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine
Blacked-Out Look
Street Inspired Paint
Low Seat & Slammed Suspension
Tuck and Roll Seat
Machined 9-Spoke Wheels
Drag-Style Handlebar
