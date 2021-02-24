The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883: Stripped Down & Blacked Out

The Iron 883 carries on the legacy of over 60 years of HD history. An American-made classic, the Iron 883 delivers a simple, pure, stripped-down riding experience. An experience benefiting from modern technology, yet keeping things simple ripe for personalization.

The rubber-mounted 883cc Evolution™ engine has been given the full blackout treatment from air cleaner thru the exhaust. Making roughly 49 hp and 54 lb-ft of torque, the Iron 883 allows for easy urban exploration in style, with your butt coddled on the tucked and rolled seat and your hands gripping onto the drag bars.

Harley Davidson never misses the details, from a few polished bits on the engine to the machined portions of the black nine-spoke rims, the details make the bobber look pop. The Iron 883 is a solid starting point for the 2021 HD model lineup.

4 color choices exist for the 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883: Black Denim, River Rock Gray Denim, Deadwood Green, and Snake Venom.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883 starts at $9,499 USD / $11,499 CAD.

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 883cc V-twin, Air-cooled, Evolution® Engine Torque 53.8 lbs-ft @ 3750 RPM Bore x Stroke 3 in x 3.811 in Compression Ratio 9:01 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust Black exhaust headers and black mufflers DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 5-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/57 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Black 9 Spoke with Machined Highlights Wheels, Rear Type Black 9 Spoke with Machined Highlights Brakes Front Brakes Rear Tires Front 100/90B19 57H Tires Rear 150/80B16 77H Fuel Tank Capacity 3.3 gal. Color Black Denim, River Rock Gray Denim, Deadwood Green, and Snake Venom ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86 in. Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 59.6 in. Ground Clearance 5.5 in. Seat Height 25.7 in. Weight, As Shipped 545 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Iron 883 Features

883cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine Authentic Harley-Davidson style through and through, dripping with power. The rubber-mounted 883cc Evolution® engine runs hard and rides smooth for thousands of miles so you can just worry about taking in the freedom of boulevards and back streets.



Blacked-Out Look It’s the poster bike of the anti-chrome movement. You’ve got a black powder-coated 883cc engine with black rocker covers. Black on the throwback round air cleaner cover. Chopped fenders, to show off a little rubber and black front forks with gaiters to add a little old-school nostalgia.



Street Inspired Paint We created paint jobs with colors that look right against the backdrop of the urban grid, and don’t need a lot of maintenance. These are tough finishes, as mean as the meanest street.



Low Seat & Slammed Suspension The combination of a lowered front and rear suspension together with a low, narrow solo seat—just 25.7-inches high—provides comfort and confidence for riders of all sizes and experience. The ride is responsive and plush, whether you’re dodging urban potholes or out exploring the back roads.



Tuck and Roll Seat A solo seat that combines modern comfort with an authentic “tuck and roll” design inspired by the early days of the bobber.



Machined 9-Spoke Wheels Nine-spoke wheels that are black as night where the rim meets the rubber and set off by a more contemporary mechanical look machined into the spokes.



Drag-Style Handlebar Born at the drag strip, the low-rise, slammed black drag-style handlebar is an old-school garage feature that puts you in a forward, aggressive riding position.



