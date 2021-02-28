The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard: Just The Basics Please

The Softail Standard, in my opinion, is a critical offering in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup. Taking the traditional Softail frame, dressed in black, and matching it with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine, creates an affordable blank canvas craved by Harley Davidson faithful.

Packaged in this form, owners and shops have a Softail frame packing 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb, as a starting point for endless one-off customs. As delivered, the classic American iron low slung look, tuck and roll saddle, mini-apes, and plenty of shiny chrome make for a great ride as is, letting you enjoy rolling along dreaming of what to change up first. Ok, make that second, we all know those pipes won’t last a week.

There is only 1 color choice for the 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard: Vivid Black of course.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard starts at $13,599 USD / $15,699 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $13,599 USD / $15,699 CAD

$13,599 USD / $15,699 CAD Key Features:

Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine Softail Frame Old School Looks

Main Specs Engine: 107 ci V-twin

107 ci V-twin Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)

92.5 HP (estimated) Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM

110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Wet Weight: 655 lbs (297 kg)

655 lbs (297 kg) Seat Height: 25.8 inches (680 mm) Competitors Indian Chief

Honda Rebel 1100

Harley Davidson Street Bob 114

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107 Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM Bore x Stroke 3.937 in x 4.374 in Compression Ratio 10:01 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-2 shotgun; catalyst in muffler DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Primary Drive Chain, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Wheels, Front Type Chrome, Steel Laced Wheels, Rear Type Chrome, Steel Laced Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 100/90B19,57H,BW Tires Rear 150/80B16,77H,BW Fuel Tank Capacity 3.5 gal. Color Vivid Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight High beam Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 91.3 in Trail 6.2 in. Rake 30 Wheelbase 64.2 in Ground Clearance 4.9 in.. Seat Height 25.8 in. Weight, As Shipped 630 lb. WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Features

MILWAUKEE-EIGHT© 107 ENGINE A powerful, smooth-running V-Twin engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.



RAW BOBBER STYLE The classic look of spoked wheels, chopped fenders and Mini-Ape handlebars, with polished finishes for stunning contrast against the Vivid Black paint.



LOW-SLUNG TUCK-AND-ROLL SEAT A low-slung solo saddle that shows off the chopped rear fender and sets you “in” the bike.



CHROME EXHAUST A 2-into-2 offset shotgun exhaust with chrome shields and mufflers gives the Softail® Standard a long, low profile.



HIGH PERFORMANCE FRONT SUSPENSION Sophisticated suspension technology provides the performance of a racing-style cartridge fork for reduced weight with linear damping characteristics.



HIGH PERFORMANCE REAR MONO SHOCK Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering while preserving the hardtail look.



2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube