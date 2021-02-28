The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard: Just The Basics Please
Contents
The Softail Standard, in my opinion, is a critical offering in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup. Taking the traditional Softail frame, dressed in black, and matching it with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine, creates an affordable blank canvas craved by Harley Davidson faithful.
Packaged in this form, owners and shops have a Softail frame packing 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb, as a starting point for endless one-off customs. As delivered, the classic American iron low slung look, tuck and roll saddle, mini-apes, and plenty of shiny chrome make for a great ride as is, letting you enjoy rolling along dreaming of what to change up first. Ok, make that second, we all know those pipes won’t last a week.
There is only 1 color choice for the 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard: Vivid Black of course.
The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard starts at $13,599 USD / $15,699 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $13,599 USD / $15,699 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
- Softail Frame
- Old School Looks
Main Specs
- Engine: 107 ci V-twin
- Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
- Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
- Wet Weight: 655 lbs (297 kg)
- Seat Height: 25.8 inches (680 mm)
Competitors
- Indian Chief
- Honda Rebel 1100
- Harley Davidson Street Bob 114
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
|Engine Torque
|110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
|Bore x Stroke
|3.937 in x 4.374 in
|Compression Ratio
|
10:01
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-2 shotgun; catalyst in muffler
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Primary Drive
|
Chain, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Wheels, Front Type
|
Chrome, Steel Laced
|Wheels, Rear Type
|Chrome, Steel Laced
|Brakes Front
|4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
|
100/90B19,57H,BW
|Tires Rear
|
150/80B16,77H,BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.5 gal.
|Color
|Vivid Black
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|High beam
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|
91.3 in
|Trail
|6.2 in.
|Rake
|30
|Wheelbase
|
64.2 in
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in..
|Seat Height
|
25.8 in.
|Weight, As Shipped
|630 lb.
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Features
MILWAUKEE-EIGHT© 107 ENGINE
RAW BOBBER STYLE
LOW-SLUNG TUCK-AND-ROLL SEAT
CHROME EXHAUST
HIGH PERFORMANCE FRONT SUSPENSION
HIGH PERFORMANCE REAR MONO SHOCK
