The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard: Just The Basics Please

The Softail Standard, in my opinion, is a critical offering in the 2021 Harley Davidson lineup. Taking the traditional Softail frame, dressed in black, and matching it with the Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine, creates an affordable blank canvas craved by Harley Davidson faithful.

Packaged in this form, owners and shops have a Softail frame packing 92.5 HP and 110 ft-lb, as a starting point for endless one-off customs. As delivered, the classic American iron low slung look, tuck and roll saddle, mini-apes, and plenty of shiny chrome make for a great ride as is, letting you enjoy rolling along dreaming of what to change up first. Ok, make that second, we all know those pipes won’t last a week.

There is only 1 color choice for the 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard: Vivid Black of course.

The 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard starts at $13,599 USD / $15,699 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard in one place.

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $13,599 USD / $15,699 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Milwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine
    • Softail Frame
    • Old School Looks

Main Specs

  • Engine: 107 ci V-twin
  • Power: 92.5 HP (estimated)
  • Torque: 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
  • Wet Weight: 655 lbs (297 kg)
  • Seat Height: 25.8 inches (680 mm)

Competitors

  • Indian Chief
  • Honda Rebel 1100
  • Harley Davidson Street Bob 114

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE
Engine 107 ci V-twin, Milwaukee-Eight® 107
Engine Torque 110 lbs-ft @ 3000 RPM
Bore x Stroke 3.937 in x 4.374 in
Compression Ratio
10:01
Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
Starter Electric
Exhaust 2-into-2 shotgun; catalyst in muffler

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch
Transmission 6-speed
Primary Drive
Chain, 34/46 ratio

CHASSIS
Wheels, Front Type
Chrome, Steel Laced
Wheels, Rear Type Chrome, Steel Laced
Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front
Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear
Tires Front
100/90B19,57H,BW
Tires Rear
150/80B16,77H,BW
Fuel Tank Capacity 3.5 gal.
Color Vivid Black

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight High beam
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length
91.3 in
Trail 6.2 in.
Rake 30
Wheelbase
64.2 in
Ground Clearance 4.9 in..
Seat Height
25.8 in.
Weight, As Shipped 630 lb.

WARRANTY
Warranty
Extension

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Features

MILWAUKEE-EIGHT© 107 ENGINE

A powerful, smooth-running V-Twin engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.

RAW BOBBER STYLE

The classic look of spoked wheels, chopped fenders and Mini-Ape handlebars, with polished finishes for stunning contrast against the Vivid Black paint.

LOW-SLUNG TUCK-AND-ROLL SEAT

A low-slung solo saddle that shows off the chopped rear fender and sets you “in” the bike.

CHROME EXHAUST

A 2-into-2 offset shotgun exhaust with chrome shields and mufflers gives the Softail® Standard a long, low profile.

HIGH PERFORMANCE FRONT SUSPENSION

Sophisticated suspension technology provides the performance of a racing-style cartridge fork for reduced weight with linear damping characteristics.

HIGH PERFORMANCE REAR MONO SHOCK

Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering while preserving the hardtail look.

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Photos

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard
2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard

2021 Harley Davidson Softail Standard Videos

