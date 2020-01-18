Get Excited for the 2020 Suzuki Lineup

Suzuki motorcycles have added the Katana back to its lineup for 2020 and is still managing to keep around the Hayabusa even though it had to pull it from much of the world. Us North American riders are lucky that way.

The company has a dynamic lineup that’s spread out overall all of the various segments of the industry. In short, there’s something for everyone. While the new Katana might be the headliner for 2020, it’s backed by a strong lineup of other motorcycles. Not all of them are wildly exciting, but almost all of them are venerable machines.

With all this in mind, Let’s take a look at the lineup of bikes and see what Suzuki is offering in 2020.

2020 Suzuki Supersport Motorcycles

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa

The 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa is a legendary sportbike at this point and the motorcycle is still a dominant force in 2020. It likely won’t be around for too much longer in its current form due to emissions, but the bike remains in 2020.

The motorcycle is a carryover for the 2020 model year. It’s had the same specs for a little while now. Not that that’s a bad thing. The bike comes with a 1,340cc fuel-injected inline four-cylinder engine that gives this bike a top speed of 186 mph.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R is a sportbike with the mission of becoming “The King of Sportbikes,” according to Suzuki. The bike is all about three different things: run, stop, and turn. And the bike is about doing those better than the competition.

The GSX-R1000R is back for the 2020 model year after really coming out strong in 2019. The bike is powered by a 999.8cc DOHC inline four-cylinder engine that can rev all the way out to its 14,500 rpm redline. It’s a sharp scalpel of a motorcycle for top-level riders.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000

Feast your eyes on the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000. This bike is the compact, lightweight, and wickedly fast literbike that every sport rider wants to own. The bike is built and suited for sporty riding on the street, and there are few motorcycles that rival it.

The GSX-R1000 is a returning model for the 2020 model year, and it’s bringing back everything people loved from last year. The bike comes with a 999.8cc DOHC inline four-cylinder engine that can rev all the way out to its 14,500 rpm redline. It’s for the rider who is after a pure adrenaline rush while out on the road.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 is the motorcycle that changed things when it was introduced more than thirty years ago. The bike is at home both on the racetrack and on the street. It’s a sportbike with a lot of versatility.

The GSX-R750 is a returning model for 2020, with little changing from last year’s version of the bike. The model features a 750cc DOHC inline four-cylinder engine that is packed into a compact frame the size of a 600cc middleweight bike. That makes the bike extremely quick and agile.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R600

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 is a sportbike built with the race-winning GSX-R heritage. The bike is at home on any twisty road or at the racetrack. It’s a quick and fun middleweight sportbike that appeals to a wide variety of riders.

The bike is a returning model for the 2020 model year and is mostly a carryover from last year. It features a strong 599cc DOHC inline four-cylinder engine that’s high-revving nature makes it a true force to be reckoned with. The bike features a lightweight chassis enabling a easy handling no matter where you ride.

2020 Suzuki GSX-S1000F

This is a road built with the spirit of the GSX-R but built for the road. The 2020 GSX-S1000F is a sportbike designed specifically for the road. It’s a tour-capable machine that can hang with the sportbikes out there.

The bike is a carryover from the 2019 model year, but that doesn’t keep it from being one of the best motorcycles in the lineup. It’s such a well-balanced machine with a 999cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It’s perfect for those twisty back roads and hitting the highway for a longer haul when you need to.

2020 Suzuki Katana

After a long hiatus, the Kata is back for the 2020 model year and the bike is a retro-styled modern machine that will do exactly what you want it to do. It is the spiritual successor to the original katana and brings the right styling and performance chops to the table.

This is a new bike for 2020, and it’s exactly what Suzuki needed to spice up its lineup. The bike features the chassis of the GSX-S1000 and a fuel-injected liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 999cc. It’s one of the best new bikes of 2020.

2020 Suzuki GSX-S1000

The GSX-R1000 is the track monster from Suzuki and the GSX-S1000 is the street monster from Suzuki. The bike takes what the track-focused bike does and tones it down a little bike and give it to a standard but sporty motorcycle.

The GSX-S1000 is a returning model for 2020, but it’s one that’s still worth getting excited about the bike is a truly good machine with a fuel-injected liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder 999cc engine. The bike gives you all that you could need for the street.

2020 Suzuki Sportbikes

2020 Suzuki GSX-S750Z ABS

Blending the performance of the GSX-R750 with some different style and ergonomics, the 2020 Suzuki GSX-S750Z is a naked sportbike. The motorcycle is designed to be an eye-catching and fun bike with a middle-weight engine and an aggressive riding demeanor.

The GSX-S750Z ABS is more or less a carryover from the 2019 model year. That isn’t a bad thing, though. The bike gets a powerful 749cc inline four-cylinder fuel-injected engine that’s been tuned for its application in this naked motorcycle. It’s fast and aggressive, while still being easily controllable.

2020 Suzuki GSX-S750

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-S750 is a naked sportbike designed to be at home on just about any road. The bike takes the GSX-R750’s proven engine and uses it to a new end. That end is an eye-catching nake bike with sporty riding characteristics and an overall aggressive but still easy to live with demeanor.

The 2020 GSX-S750 is a carryover from the previous year’s lineup, and that’s a good thing. This bike is excellent with a powerful 749cc inline four-cylinder engine that’s fuel-injected and tuned for street use as a fantastic all-around motorcycle.

2020 Suzuki SV650X

The 2020 Suzuki SV650X is a sporty bike with cafe racer styling that is a good all-around middleweight bike. The motorcycle is slim and lightweight with a cool-looking and rigid trellis frame. The motorcycle is a little more aggressive than the standard SV650. It’s been reworked to be a little more sporty.

The 2020 SV650X is a carryover from the 2019 Suzuki lineup. The bike features a smooth-revving V-twin engine tucked right into the trellis frame. The engine features dual spark technology and a 90-degree V-twin layout. This makes for predictable linear power.

2020 Suzuki SV650

The 2020 Suzuki SV650 is a standard motorcycle that’s a fantastic middleweight bike for just about all uses. It’s been an important model for the company since its original debut back in 1999. The motorcycle often gets billed as a beginner bike, but that’s not accurate. The motorcycle is a good choice for anyone really, with ample power, a sense of style, and good overall performance.

The 2020 SV650 is a carryover from the 2019 Suzuki lineup. While you won’t see any major changes for 2020, that’s not a bad thing. This is an excellent bike as it is. The dual-spark 90-degree V-twin engine is powerful and smooth. The engine’s power delivery is linear with no big surprises, and there’s plenty of it, too.

2020 Suzuki GSX250R

The 2020 Suzuki GSX250R is an entry-level sportbike that’s still one of the few out there that hasn’t bumped up its displacement in recent years. It’s quick, nimble and an excellent choice for any new rider who wants a sportbike that will help them build skills as they ride.

The CSX250R brings a fully-faired street machine to beginner riders. The model is a carryover from last year, but that isn’t a bad thing. The bike features a 248cc SOHC parallel-twin engine that’s fuel-injected and as modern as any other engine out there its size. The bike has been an important machine since the late 1980s. There’s also an ABS model you can choose if you want.

2020 Suzuki Cruisers

2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S.

The 2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. is a large performance cruiser with a powerful V-twin engine and a comfortable cruiser riding position. The bike is the peak of the Suzuki Boulevard line in terms of style and substance.

The M109R B.O.S.S. uses some of the largest pistons in the industry, and that large engine is the true heart of the machine. The model comes with a 1,783cc DOHC V-twin engine that is full of torque and burbling sound. The engine has a character all its own and it helps make the Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. stand out from the rest of the crowded cruiser segment.

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50

The 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50 is much more than just a traditional cruiser motorcycle. The bike is a head-turner with unique styling built around a timeless design. The model is a strong middleweight cruiser designed for gobbling up the miles in style.

The 2020 Boulevard C50 is a carryover from the 2019 model year, and one of the few Boulevard models to continue on in 2020. The bike features 805cc SOHC 45-degree V-twin with fuel-injection. The character of the V-twin engine is all its own and it enables the C50 to stand out in the cruiser segment.

2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T

The 2020 Suzuki Boulevard C50T is a cruiser motorcycle that’s built for the open road. It’s the company’s classically-styled touring motorcycle that’s designed to gobble up the miles in style and comfort. If you’re looking for a long-haul machine, this one will do the trick.

The Boulevard C50T is a carryover from the 2019 model year, and one of the only cruiser models left in the company’s lineup. The bike features a strong 805cc SOHC 45-degree V-twin engine with fuel injection. The bike has plenty of power for highway cruises but isn’t so big that it’s a pain to pilot around in town.

2020 Suzuki Sport Touring Motorcycles

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is an adventure motorcycle that’s known for its versatility and reliability. The bike offers a good blend of comfort and performance that make it one of the best models out there for touring, commuting, and going off the beaten path on a little bit of an adventure. It’s not as hardcore as some other adventure bikes, but it’s an excellent option nonetheless.

The 2020 V-Strom 650XT is a carryover from the previous year’s lineup. The motorcycle is a tough bike with a 645cc liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC 90-degree V-twin engine. The bike makes strong power and good torque on the low end.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure is an adventure motorcycle that builds on the regular V-Strom 650XT so that it’s even more of an adventure touring machine built to take on difficult terrain and longer distances. The adventure moniker for the bike adds some extra equipment, including aluminum panniers, spoked wheels, accessory bar, handlebar cross-brace, and mirror extensions.

The V-Strom 650XT Adventure is a new model for the 2020 model year. The motorcycle is a bike with a 645cc liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC 90-degree V-twin engine. The bike is suitable for the highway and for urban environments as well as some mild off-road riding.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 is an adventure motorcycle that is known for its versatility, reliability, and overall value. The motorcycle features a natural riding position that’s built for comfort and lots of miles spent in the saddle. The bike is about stress free riding and finding new roads and adventures.

The V-Strom 650 is a carryover from the 2019 model year lineup. The bike has been around for a while now and features a 645cc liquid-cooled four-stroke DOHC 90-degree V-twin engine. It’s a consummate highway cruiser and has the clearance to take on some mild trail riding and off-roading.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is a new adventure motorcycle for Suzuzki and it takes what the company has done with the V-Strom name and turned the dial up to 10. This motorcycle is the leader of the adventure touring portion of the lineup.

The motorcycle is all new for 2020, and that means the 1037cc V-twin engine is new with more peak power than ever before. The motorcycle also comes with updated tech like a new traction control system with four modes, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and more. It’s the adventure touring machine you’ve been waiting for.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT is the bike to help you escape your life and head out into the wilderness. This bike is outfitted with some engine covers and an excellent and powerful engine to help you escape and enjoy your day.

The bike is all-new for 2020. Like the standard V-Strom 1050, the 1050XT comes with a 1037cc V-twin engine that delivers more power and torque than before. It also comes with plenty of technology like a new traction control system and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector. The bike is just a little beefier than its standard sibling.

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Adventure

Looking for the ultimate adventure touring machine from Suzuki? The other V-Strom models will do a good job, but the V-Strom 1050XT Adventure is the Swiss army knife of the company’s lineup. It’s ready for anything.

The bike features the same 1037cc V-twin engine that is in the other V-Strom 1050 motorcycles. It also gets the same technology systems, but this motorcycle comes equipped with more accessories and protection and that makes it the true adventure machine you’re really looking for.

2020 Suzuki Dual-Sport Motorcycles

2020 Suzuki DR650S

The 2020 Suzuki DR650S is a dual purpose motorcycle that combines middle-range power with the look and feel of a dirt bike. The motorcycle is one of the most versatile machines on the road today and it blends together all the traits that you need for off-road riding and on-road riding. It’s a bike built for any surface.

The Suzuki DR650S isn’t a new bike for 2020. It’s a carryover machine. The company has been building this bike for a while. It gets a 644cc oil-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder engine that’s still carbureted. It’s not the most high-tech engine out there, but some riders actually prefer the low-tech engine.

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S

The 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400S is a dual purpose motorcycle that is a step down from the DR650 but a step up from the DR200S. It’s a fun and reliable motorcycle that’s capable both on the road and in the dirt. It’s light curb weight and torque-laden engine make the DR-Z400S one of the better bikes out there for commuters who like to get dirty on the weekends.

The Suzuki DR-Z400S isn’t a new bike for 2020. It’s a carryover from the previous year’s lineup, but that isn’t a bad thing. This bike has earned its spot in the 2020 lineup. The bike features a 389cc DOHC liquid-cooled dry-sump engine that’s optimized for power at the low end of the rev range. The engine is carbureted and pretty simple, which is something many riders like.

2020 Suzuki DR200S

The 2020 Suzuki DR200S is the affordable dual purpose motorcycle from Suzuki. The bike is known for its light curb weight, simple design, and reliable engine. It’s a fantastic commuter machine with the chops to handle some seriously tough off-road terrain. It’s not the best highway bike but for everything else this bike is perfect.

The DR200S features a near bullet-proof 199cc air-cooled single-cylinder SOHC engine. The engine is a torque-heavy little machine with enough horsepower to make it a truly good bike for street use. It’s carbureted, too. This is an old-school engine but it’s a reliable one.

2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM

The 2020 Suzuki DR-Z400SM is a supermotard style of motorcycle. It’s based on the dual purpose DR-Z400S machine but optimized for the street. The bike is lightweight, narrow, and tough. It’s also a heck of a lot of fun and designed to be one of the best commuter bikes you can buy.

The DR-Z400SM isn’t a new bike for 2020. It’s a carryover from the previous year, but it’s a carryover model that many riders know well and love. The bike offers a 389cc DOHC liquid-cooled dry-sump engine that’s optimized for power at the low end of the rev range. The engine is carbureted and pretty simple, which is something many riders like.

2020 Suzuki Scooters

2020 Burgman 400

The Suzuki Burgan 400 is a maxi scooter that has the perfect blend for urban commuting, cruising, and a whole lot more. The scooter has a pretty long history and thousands of happy customers, and we’re glad it’s back for 2020.

The scooter is a carryover from the 2019 model year. With that said, there’s lots to love about this machine from its underseat storage to its 399cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine and its ABS brakes. The Burgman simply delivers smooth and manageable power through a CVT transmission.

2020 Burgman 200

The 2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 is the little brother to the bigger 400 but it’s arguably just as good. The bike is just smaller, more maneuverable. It’s the ultimate urban mobility scooter from Suzuki. If you’re looking for an economical way to get around. This is it.

The model is a carryover from the 2019 model year. The bike offers quite a lot from underseat storage and ABS brakes to a 200cc fuel-injected SOHC single-cylinder engine. Paired to a CVT, this engine provides smooth and linear power.