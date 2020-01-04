2020 Suzuki GSX250R

The 2020 GSX250R is a sport bike from Suzuki that’s built for beginner riders who want a sporty machine. It’s a good design that has been a serious competitor in the entry sportbike segment for a little while now. Suzuki released this bike in 2018.

The model features a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a displacement of 248cc that makes 25 hp and 17 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and that makes it a true performer in the entry-level segment.

The GSX250R was built for sporty riding. It’s at home on a twisty road. The bike is a real deal sportbike. It’s a staple in the segment. It is the go-to for many new riders who want a sportbike. All this comes with a price tag of $4,549. There’s also an ABS model that you can buy for a little extra.

The motorcycle is available in Metallic Crystal Blue/Pearl Nebular Black, Metallic Diamond Red, or Pearl Glacier White No. 2/Pearl Nebular Black.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Suzuki GSX250R in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 4,599

4,599 Key Features: Disk Brakes Fuel Injection LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type: 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, parallel-twin

4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, parallel-twin Power: 25 hp

25 hp Curb weight: 178 kg (392 lb.)

178 kg (392 lb.) Seat height: 31.1 Inch Key Competitors 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400

2020 Honda CBR300R

2020 Suzuki GSX250R Specifications

From Suzuki

Engine Engine 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, parallel-twin Displacement 248 cm3 (15.1 cubic in.) Bore x Stroke 53.5 mm x 55.2 mm (2.10 in. x 2.17 in.) Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump Drivetrain Clutch Wet, multi-plate type Transmission 6-speed constant mesh Final Drive Chain, sealed O-ring type, DID 520VF or RK 520KRO, 116 links Chassis Suspension Front Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Suspension Rear Single shock, coil spring, oil damped Brakes Front Nissin, 2-piston caliper, single disc Brakes Rear Nissin, 1-piston caliper, single disc Tires Front 110/80-17M/C (57H), tubeless Tires Rear 140/55-17M/C (66H), tubeless Fuel Tank Capacity 15 L (4.0 US gal.) Color Metallic Diamond Red or Pearl Glacier White No. 2/Pearl Nebular Black Electrical Ignition Electronic ignition (transistorized) Headlight 12V 55/60W (H4 halogen) and LED position lights Tail Light LED Dimensions Overall Length 2085 mm (82.1 in.) Overall Width 740 mm (29.1 in.) Overall Height 1110 mm (43.7 in.) Wheelbase 1430 mm (56.3 in.) Ground Clearance 160 mm (6.3 in.) Seat Height 790 mm (31.1 in.) Curb Weight 178 kg (392 lb.) Warranty Warranty 12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty Extension Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

2020 Suzuki GSX250R Features

Key Features Here’s a fully faired, quarter-liter sportbike with aggressive, flowing styling true to the Suzuki sportbike heritage. Riders can select between a Metallic Diamond Red or Pearl Glacier White/Pearl Nebular Black paint schemes. Fuel-injected, twin-cylinder engine delivers a responsive, broad power band with class-leading fuel economy of approximately 76 mpg. The GSX250R features a reverse-lit LCD instrument panel and a bright halogen headlight, plus distinctive position lamps and tail light using new tech, surface-emitting LEDs. The comfortable, roomy ergonomics for rider and passenger, with a slim fuel tank, helps the rider easily plant their feet on the ground when stopped. Ten-spoke, cast aluminum wheels, petal-type brake rotors, and quality KYB suspension components round out a chassis ready for any riding assignment. Engine Features The 248cc, parallel-twin engine that powers the GSX250R has been refined to maximize low- to mid-range torque to deliver a power characteristic that emphasizes ease of control. Intelligent engine design and fuel-injection (EFI) tuning yields class-leading fuel economy while satisfying worldwide emission requirements. The EFI also stabilizes the engine idle and helps provide nearly linear throttle response for clean, exciting performance. The camshaft profile maximizes engine performance when riding at road speeds of 15 to 55 mph. This helps the GSX250R deliver true, practical performance. The valve train employs roller-type rocker arms for valve actuation to reduce mechanical losses. The intake valves have a slim stem profile near the head to optimize airflow into the combustion chamber. Low-tension piston rings are used to reduce friction, while a special honing pattern on the cylinder wall increases oil retention for additional friction reduction. A coupling-type balancer shaft fitted to the engine’s crankshaft reduces vibration and enhances rider comfort. A uniquely styled oil pump is used in the GSX250R to reduce frictional loss while providing excellent engine lubrication. Dual head pipes effectively route the exhaust through a high-flow catalyzer and into a stylish solo muffler covered with a buffed stainless steel shield. Designed to get the most out of the engine’s mid-range performance and emit a pleasing sound, the GSX250R’s exhaust is lightweight and stylish. A six-speed transmission, with gear ratios well mated to the engine output, further improves low- to mid-range power delivery. Chassis Features Suzuki’s sporting essence is present in the GSX250R’s full bodywork that features an aggressive style with a futuristic flair. Select styling cues from historic and current Suzuki sportbikes appeal to both new and experienced riders. The fairing routes cooling air to the radiator while moving hot air from the engine away from the rider. The front of the motorcycle features unique dual LED position lights, angular fairing-mounted mirrors, and an effective sport windshield that incorporates slots to reduce wind buffeting. The sharp tail has styling and a LED tail light reminiscent of a GSX-R1000R. The stylish and trim fuel tank holds 4.0 US gallons (15.0 liters) of gasoline for excellent riding range. With a full tank of gasoline, the GSX250R has a riding range of approximately 280 miles. The comfortable, contoured rider’s seat has a low seat height of 790mm (31.1 inches). The separate rear seat is set higher so the passenger has a better view over the rider’s shoulder. The semi double-cradle frame provides exceptional support for the GSX250R’s effective running gear and exciting bodywork. The well-tuned telescopic front fork soaks up bumps for smooth tracking up front – whether riding irregular city streets or faster open roads. Rear suspension action is handled by a mono-shock system that stays hidden from view to augment the bike’s performance style. With seven-way adjustable spring preload, the rear suspension can be tuned for a passenger or cargo. The clip-on handlebar’s design and reach were developed to provide a comfortable riding position. The five-way adjustable front brake lever allows the rider to position the lever for comfort and confidence. Hydraulic, petal-style disc brakes front and rear provide consistent and controlled braking whether commuting on city streets or roaming the open road. Ten-spoke 17-inch cast aluminum wheels hold road-grabbing IRC tires that provide sporting performance through a variety of road conditions. Electrical Features The GSX250R is equipped with a back-lit multifunction LCD instrumentation panel that displays a variety of information. At the top of the display is a bar-graph tachometer, and in the center is a large digital speedometer with a convenient digital clock and digital gear position indicator. Also present in the panel is an odometer, twin trip meter, fuel gauge readouts, and a service reminder. A bright, programmable shift light is joined by LED alert indicators for the turn signals, engine functions, and high beam. The bright halogen headlight is bracketed by a pair of distinctive position lamps using high-tech, surface-emitting LEDs. The rear tail light also uses surface-emitting LEDs for excellent visibility to traffic. The turn signals feature amber incandescent bulbs with clear lenses and are well-placed to not interfere with a passenger or luggage. Projected tip-style spark plugs speed up the rate of combustion, improving throttle response and fuel economy. The GSX250R uses an open-type regulator/rectifier to reduce charging-system draw that can rob power from the engine. A maintenance-free battery makes sure the motorcycle starts quickly each time. Additional Features Suzuki 12-month limited warranty with unlimited mileage. Longer coverage periods with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP). Three dimensional “S” badges on the fairing and upper fork bracket celebrate the Suzuki brand and its heritage of technological and styling excellence. A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for GSX250R owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel.

2020 Suzuki GSX250R Photos

2020 Suzuki GSX250R Videos

SUZUKI Motorcycles Websites USA

Canada

Global Social Media Links Facebook

Twitter

YouTube