2020 Suzuki GSX-R600

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 is a sport bike from the manufacturer that’s a good middleweight motorcycle for a wide variety of riders. It’s designed to be a true racetrack-ready motorcycle. If you’re looking for a killer middleweight sportbike, this is it.

The model features an inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled 599cc engine that makes 104 hp and 44 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and that makes it a true performer in the middleweight sportbike segment.

The GSX-R600 was built for sporty riding. It’s at home on a racetrack or on a twisty road. The bike is a hardcore middleweight sportbike. It’s a staple in the segment and is the go-to for many sportbike riders looking for a quick middleweight bike. All this comes with a price tag of $11,399.

The motorcycle is available in either Glass Sparkle Black or Pearl Glacier White.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Suzuki GSX-R600 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 11,399

11,399 Key Features: Disk Brakes Drive Mode Selector LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type: 599cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC

599cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC Power: 104 hp

104 hp Curb weight: 187 kg (412 lb.)

187 kg (412 lb.) Seat height: 31.9 Inch Key Competitors 2020 Yamaha YZF-R6

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS

2020 Honda CBR650R

2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 Specifications

From Suzuki

Engine Engine 599cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC Bore x Stroke 67.0 mm x 42.5 mm (2.638 in. x 1.673 in.) Compression Ratio 12.9:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with SDTV Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump Drivetrain Clutch Wet, multi-plate type Transmission 6-speed constant mesh Final Drive Chain, RK525SMOZ8, 114 links Chassis Suspension Front Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Suspension Rear Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped Brakes Front Brembo, 4-piston, twin disc Brakes Rear Nissin, 1-piston, single disc Tires Front 120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless Tires Rear 190/50ZR17M/C (73W), tubeless Fuel Tank Capacity 17.0 L (4.5 US gal.) / 16.0 L (4.2 US gal.) CA model Color Glass Sparkle Black or Pearl Glacier White Electrical Ignition Electronic ignition (transistorized) Spark Plugs NGK CR9EIA-9 or DENSO IU27D Headlight 12V 65W (H9 high-beam) and 12V 55W (H7 low-beam) Tail Light LED Dimensions Overall Length 2030 mm (79.9 in.) Overall Width 710 mm (28.0 in.) Overall Width 1135 mm (44.7 in.) Wheelbase 1385 mm (54.5 in.) Ground Clearance 130 mm (5.1 in.) Seat Height 810 mm (31.9 in.) Curb Weight 187 kg (412 lb.) Warranty Warranty 12 month unlimited mileage limited warranty Extension Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 Features

Key Features Race-ready, iconic GSX-R styling provides sharp looks and a slippery shape with deep, rich paint. Riders can choose between Glass Sparkle Black or Pearl Glacier White colors, each with monochromatic graphics and color-matched cast aluminum wheels. The GSX-R600’s compact, fuel-injected, 599cc, four-cylinder engine delivers a rush of power from idle to redline. Located between the frame’s spars, the engine’s top end is canted forward to improve cylinder head charging for increased power output. The Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets the rider adjust the engine’s power delivery to suit the riding conditions. The twin-spar aluminum frame effectively connects the steering head with the swingarm pivot portion of the chassis in a way that balances light weight and strength. The engine is suspended below the frame to keep mass low and the wheelbase short to promote nimble handling. The Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber are fully adjustable to deliver exceptional handling. Twin Brembo Monobloc, radially mounted front brake calipers grasp fully floating stainless steel brake rotors to deliver strong stopping power. Engine Features A compact 599cc, four-cylinder engine with a race-proven over-square bore/stroke ratio produces remarkably strong high rpm power delivery. The energy-efficient engine employs forged pistons, shot-peened connecting rods, chrome-nitride-coated upper compression and oil control rings, and pentagonal ventilation holes to reduce frictional and mechanical losses. Camshafts with aggressive valve-lift profiles were developed using proven MotoGP racing engine technology – the first time this method has been applied to a production Suzuki. Lightweight titanium alloy valves are controlled by single-coil valve springs to reduce valve train mass, reducing mechanical losses at high rpm. Lightweight and durable forged pistons were designed using the same Finite Element Method (FEM) and fatigue analysis technology used for MotoGP racing engines. Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) fuel injection uses eight fine-spray eight-hole injectors for improved fuel atomization, which contributes to more complete combustion. An Engine Control Module (ECM) provides state-of-the-art engine management and has enhanced settings to suit the intake and exhaust systems, resulting in better fuel economy and linear throttle response. Advanced, MotoGP-developed transistorized ignition control programming helps maintain more precise spark timing across the range of engine speed and temperature. Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) offers push-button selection of two racing-developed engine control maps to suit road or track conditions and personal tastes. Four-into-one stainless steel exhaust system with a titanium muffler is fitted with a Suzuki Exhaust Tuning (SET) valve that maximizes torque and improves throttle response, especially in the low- to mid-rpm range. The close-ratio six-speed transmission features a taller first-gear ratio and shorter ratios for second, third, fourth, and sixth gears, making it easier for a racer to get a good start while improving straight-line acceleration and drive out of corners. Race-proven back-torque-limiting clutch contributes to smoother downshifting and corner entry. Chassis Features Lightweight and compact twin-spar aluminum alloy frame is constructed of five cast sections to produce a balance of light weight and strength. The frame is mated with a cast aluminum swingarm and multi-piece rear sub-frame that’s ready for racetrack use. Race-developed, lightweight Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) delivers superb feedback and consistent performance. Single Showa rear shock absorber features externally adjustable rebound and compression damping, along with adjustable ride height. Electronically controlled steering damper provides lighter steering at slower speeds and more damping force at racetrack and highway speeds. Front brakes with fully floating 310mm discs are grasped by radial-mount, four-piston Brembo Monobloc calipers. Three-spoke cast aluminum alloy wheels are shod with lightweight, high-grip front and rear tires for sharp handling. Three-way adjustable foot pegs, adjustable shift lever and short fuel tank help compose a comfortable riding position that permits the rider movement required for performance riding. Compact, lightweight instrument cluster with a built-in lap timer/stopwatch and programmable engine rpm indicators alert the rider to certain shift points. Trim, simple, and lightweight bodywork creates an exciting, aerodynamic style that truly works well at speed. Distinctive multi-reflector headlight with vertically stacked high- and low-beam halogen bulbs is centered between position lights on each side. Bright, durable LED tail light, with clear lens. The front turn signals are integrated into the rearview mirrors while the rear tail section houses the rear signals. The lightweight instruments also include an analog tachometer and LCD readouts that show speed, odometer, dual trip meter, reserve trip meter, clock, coolant temperature/oil pressure indicator, S-DMS, and gear position indicators. Attention to rider comfort and confidence includes a carefully shaped seat with a high-grip cover. Additional Features Stylized Suzuki “S” 3-D emblems on the fuel tank and the fork upper bracket denotes the quality, sophistication, and performance legacy of the brand. Optional single seat cowl can replace the passenger seat for an even more aggressive look or for use on solo rides or track days. A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for GSX-R owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel. 12-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 Photos

2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 Videos

SUZUKI Motorcycles Websites USA

Canada

Global Social Media Links Facebook

Twitter

YouTube