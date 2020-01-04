2020 Suzuki Hayabusa

The 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa is the sportbike that defined the fastest of the sportbikes for years. Even people who don’t know much about motorcycles know about the Hayabusa. The bike is designed and built for the skilled rider.

The model features an inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled 1,340cc engine that makes 197 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. That engine makes the bike extremely quick in a straight line, which is why you often see these bikes being used on the dragstrip.

The amazing thing about the Hayabusa isn’t just that it can sprint fast in a straight line, it’s that the bike also handles extremely well on a track or twisty canyon road. It’s a fantastic sportbike and even works as a sport-touring machine. All this comes with a price tag of $14,799.

The motorcycle is available in either Candy Daring Red or Metallic Daring Gray paint.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 14,799

Key Features: Anti-lock Brakes Idle Speed Control LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type: 1340cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC

1340cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC Power: 197 hp

197 hp Curb weight: 266 kg (586 lb.)

266 kg (586 lb.) Seat height: 31.7 Inch Key Competitors 2020 Yamaha YZF R1

2020 Kawasaki ZX-14R

2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications

From Suzuki

Engine Engine 1340cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC Bore x Stroke 81.0 mm x 65.0 mm (3.19 in. x 2.56 in.) Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with SDTV Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump Drivetrain Clutch Wet, multi-plate type Transmission 6-speed constant mesh Final Drive Chain, RK GB50GSV Z4, 114 links Chassis Suspension Front Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Suspension Rear Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped Brakes Front Brembo, 4-piston, twin disc, ABS-equipped Brakes Rear Nissin, 1-piston, single disc, ABS-equipped Tires Front 120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless Tires Rear 190/50ZR17M/C (73W), tubeless Fuel Tank Capacity 21.0 L (5.5 US gal.) / 20.0 L (5.3 US gal.) CA model Color Candy Daring Red or Metallic Daring Gray Electrical Ignition Electronic ignition (transistorized) Ignition NGK CR9EIA-9 or DENSO IU27D Ignition 12V 65W (H9 high-beam) and 12V 55W (H7 low-beam) Ignition LED Dimensions Overall Length 2190 mm (86.2 in.) Overall Width 735 mm (28.9 in.) Overall Width 1165 mm (45.9 in.) Wheelbase 1480 mm (58.3 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.7 in.) Seat Height 805 mm (31.7 in.) Curb Weight 266 kg (586 lb.) Warranty Warranty 12 month unlimited mileage limited warranty Extension Longer coverage periods with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Features

Key Features For 2020, riders can select either Candy Daring Red or Metallic Thunder Gray paint schemes. Both schemes feature a contrasting Hayabusa Kanji symbol, plus color-matched wheels and model name decals. The powerful, 1340cc, four-cylinder, DOHC engine employs Suzuki’s advanced EFI with two 10-hole fuel injectors feeding each cylinder and dual ram air intakes in the nose of the aerodynamic fairing. Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets the rider tailor the Hayabusa’s power delivery to match the riding conditions. Superbike-caliber, twin-spar aluminum frame, and fully adjustable KYB-supplied suspension delivers superlative handling. Fully floating 310mm dual front brake rotors are grasped by Brembo Monobloc brake calipers equipped with anti-lock brakes (ABS*), delivering reliable stopping power. Instantly recognizable as a Hayabusa, the wind-cheating body was truly inspired by a peregrine falcon – the world’s fastest animal. Engine Features Powerful, 1340cc, inline-four-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine delivers a broad wave of torque for effortless acceleration. Forged three-ring aluminum alloy slipper pistons provide superior strength, while PVD-coated rings reduce friction and improve cylinder sealing. The chrome nitride Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) piston ring coating is harder and smoother than conventional chrome plating, reducing friction while improving sealing to the cylinder. Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM) cylinder plating improves heat dissipation, durability, and ring seal. U-shaped cutouts in the cylinder-bore sides allow air pressure created by descending pistons to escape to adjacent cylinders to reduce internal pumping pressure and mechanical power losses. Lightweight titanium valves allow the use of light valve springs and high-lift camshafts while maintaining accurate valve control. Iridium spark plugs produce more complete combustion and last longer than conventional plugs. Curved radiator with a compact, dense-core design and two ECM-controlled electric fans keep the engine temperature stable. Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) serves as back-torque-limiting system for smooth downshifts and also contributes to a light clutch pull. Close-ratio, constant-mesh, six-speed transmission uses dedicated oil spray to the fourth, fifth, and sixth gears to reduce friction, wear, and mechanical noise during high-speed operation. Suzuki’s advanced fuel-injection system with tapered, 44mm double-barrel Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) induction improves combustion efficiency and smooth throttle response. Two 12-hole fine-spray injectors on each throttle body improve fuel atomization for better combustion efficiency while reducing fuel consumption. Idle Speed Control (ISC) system improves cold starting and helps maintain a stable engine idle under a variety of conditions. Suzuki Pulsed Secondary Air Injection (PAIR) system ignites unburned hydrocarbons (HC) and reduces carbon monoxide (CO) emissions. Large-volume catalyzer in the twin-silencer exhaust permits high flow while further reducing HC, CO, and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions. Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets riders select engine power output to match preferences or riding conditions. Chassis Features Twin-spar aluminum alloy frame is constructed with castings and extrusions to produce a balance of light weight and strength. Rear sub-frame made of rectangular steel tubing for ample weight-carrying capacity. KYB inverted cartridge forks feature Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating on the 43mm stanchion tubes to reduce friction and improve reaction to small road surface irregularities. The front forks and the single rear shock absorber both have fully adjustable spring preload, plus compression and rebound damping. Standard-equipment steering damper quells unwanted vibration and steering forces. Three-spoke cast aluminum alloy wheels shod with 120/70ZR17M/C (58-watt) front and 190/50ZR17M/C (73-watt) rear radial tires. Dual 310mm (12.2-inch) floating-brake rotors are mated with radial-mount Brembo Monobloc front brake calipers. The calipers are lighter and more rigid than conventional bolt-together calipers, delivering better feedback, and are ﬁtted with larger pistons that increase initial bite for greater controllability. The hollow-type mounting bolts further reduce weight. The solo rear 260mm (10.2 inch) brake rotor is grabbed by a single-piston brake caliper. The standard equipment Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)* unit features a lightweight, compact design. The ABS enhances brake performance by helping prevent, to a certain extent, wheel locking due to changes in road conditions or excessive braking by matching stopping power to available traction. Radical aerodynamic styling and smooth bodywork provides the Hayabusa its distinctive look, protects the rider from the wind, and improves fuel efficiency. Advanced aerodynamics offering superb wind protection both for normal and completely tucked-in seating positions. Integrated front turn signals form the outer edges of the functional ram air intake scoop. Vertically stacked headlight features a projector high beam and a halogen-bulb multi-reflector low beam. Unique tail section features streamlined bulges that integrate with the rear turn signals. Bright, durable LED tail light, with clear inner lens and red outer lens. Four analog gauges including step-motor-driven tachometer and speedometer. Round LCD panel includes clock, gear position indicator, S-DMS map indicator, odometer, and dual trip meters. Engine rpm indicator is programmable to blink or stay on between 4,000 and 11,500 rpm. Silver metallic trim around the analog gauges and LCD panel match the styling of race-specification meters. Additional Features Stylized Suzuki “S” 3-D emblems on the fuel tank and the fork upper bracket denote the quality, sophistication, and performance legacy of the brand. Quality details abound with passenger foot peg brackets, muffler hangers, rider foot peg, and control brackets that evoke the fine art of feudal Japanese armor, Yoroi-Kabuto. A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for Hayabusa owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel. 12-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP). *Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please ride carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.

