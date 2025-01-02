KTM is Leaving MotoGP and Suzuki’s Giving Us Another Sportbike Lineup

Today, we cut through the fog of cheese hangover that accompanies end-of-year festivities with a shocking deluge of to-do’s about the industry:

KTM’s leaving MotoGP, and they’ll be gone by 2026 Despite Suzuki having already left the Grand Prix circuit, their President has hinted at another sportbike range; could this be the return of the reigning GSX-R? Europe is finally getting a bagger racing cup… but this one hasn’t got anything to do with MotoAmerica or MotoGP. Yamaha’s made their newest motorcycle concept in commemoration of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, “Tokyo Override.”

Let’s sart with Team Orange’s move to save millions by leaving their MotoGP paddock.

KTM to Exit from MotoGP After 2025

A view of a KTM racer. Media sourced from KTM.

Move to Save Team Orange Nearly $48 Million

KTM is in a state of restructuring, and this recent update has proven the gravity of KTM’s current situation.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping abreast of happenings at Team Orange headquarters, here’s a super short list of KTM’s recent movement (via a brilliant run-down by Jamie Elvidge at ADVPulse):

On November 29, Pierer Mobility (KTM Group) voluntarily entered insolvency proceedings with more than $3 billion USD in liabilities brought to the table. Out of 60 subsidiaries, KTM Group is only continuing payments to two main branches: KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH and KTM Components GmbH (the latter includes motorcycles, thank heavens). Due to the above, KTM’s majority stake in MV Agusta is now up for sale. A production freeze is in effect until the end of February, with KTM, Huaqvarna and GasGas motorcycles sold off in the meantime. KTM/Pierer is on the hunt for investors to keep things running, and they may very well have one to bring to the next hearing. Pierer has enough money to keep the company going until the next deadline, January 24th, in 22 days.

The residuals accompanying restructuring a holding company like Pierer are complex, to say the least – but, as always, there’s one element of our industry that will always save the day: Money.

In the interest of saving funds, a report from Der Standard tells us that KTM will be cutting costs in the racing department. This news begins with a report made after a first meeting between KTM and its creditors at the Regional Court of Ried im Innkreis; there, Alpenlandischer Kreditorenverband (AKV) was quoted to have said the following:

“To reduce costs, [KTM’s] withdrawal of MotoGP/Moto3/Moto2 is planned…” – Alpenlandischer Kreditorenverband (AKV) spokesperson ( Motorsport )

In fine form (and very shortly after the above quote was recorded), KTM made their own statement that they would continue to race for 2025:

“Today marks an important day for KTM with the confirmation of our restructuring proceedings. This milestone secures our plan moving forward, and we are proud to confirm that motorsport remains an integral part of this restructuring plan. “KTM stands firmly committed to motorsport. We repeat our statement for 2025: We will continue to race in MotoGP!” – KTM statement ( Motorsport )

There’s a detailed look at KTM’s departure, including how much the company would be saving in leaving after present-day contracts ended in 2026:

“From the 2026 season, KTM also wants to say goodbye to motorsport, specifically to the road racing series MotoGP, Moto3 and Moto2. The contracts of the drivers are limited to two years, and because the KTM management expects ‘significant PR damage’ in the event of early termination, they do not want to leave until 2026; the annual savings would be €46 million (euros).” – Renate Graber, 29.12.2024 ( Der Standard )

Apparently, KTM spent $208 million on R&D in 2023, with “overall motorsports activity spending at approximately $98.8 million.” This figure is quite high for a motorcycle brand, and as such, KTM/Pierer will be able to save a pretty penny.

Additional impact of the company’s insolvency proceedings are to include a further reduction in employees from the original early resignations. Between January and February, 391 workers will cut and 83% of the company’s workforce will be reduced to 30-hour weeks, the latter possibly being extended into March.

We’ll keep you updated on all happenings re. The fated Haus of Mattighofen, so stay tuned.

What do you think is going to happen to KTM motorcycles?

Rumor Has It: Suzuki’s Getting a New Sportbike Lineup for 2025

A view of Suzuki’s President. Media sourced from Suzuki.

President Hints at Incubating Range to MCN

Gixxer bois beware: Suzuki’s bolstered their labs for a sportbike range debut, and apparently, a GSX-R revival isn’t out of the cards.

To recap, Suzuki’s famed GSX-R lineup was pulled from Europe with the update to Euro5+ compliance, the most recent removal having been the GSX-R1000.

In an exclusive interview with MCN, Toshihiro Suzuki – the current President of Suzuki Motor Corporation – imparted that the Company was working on something big, and likely to be debuted at Milan’s Expo in the Fall.

“We cannot tell you the detail, but we think it’s important to bring supersport motorcycles to the market, adapting to the new regulations. We think it’s important, because it’s Suzuki’s heritage. …Please enjoy the next EICMA.” – Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation ( MCN )

Up until this point, Suzuki was making headlines for exiting MotoGP, rebalancing with an initiative towards sustainability, setting wild company goals for 2050 and beyond, and finding other energy solutions for their bigger motorcycles.

Today, the move to create a new sportbike segment begs the question: Where will these models sit compared to the big-wig giants of the supersport community?

Should Suzuki’s new range shore up to competitors like Kawasaki’s ZX-6R, Honda’s CBR600RR and even the new, big-bore Yamaha R9, we’ll definitely be in for a treat on par with the GSX-R’s previous place in moto society proper.

Of course, news of a sportbike lineup also brings forward questions of whether or not Suzuki si considering returning to racing; to this, the answer seems a definite “no:”

“The most important thing, we think, is to bring motorcycles to the customers, by meeting all the regulations. Of course, racing is important, but we prioritise bringing motorcycles for customers – including considering carbon neutrality.” – Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation ( MCN )

What do you think? Will Suzuki make a reimagined GSX-R lineup, or will they bring something more sustainable to the table, per their previous focus on carbon neutrality?

Europe Establishes New Bagger Racing European Cup

Rispoli on a racing bagger. Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.

…Supported by FIM EU, Zero Ties to Dorna/MotoAmerica

Everybody loves a neck-and-neck circuit brawl, and bagger racing has certainly brought “bigger is better” to the grid in a way that is fresh, exciting and, at times, downright ludicrous.

The EU wants one, and according to Lewis Duncan’s article on Crash, they’re getting one for the new season.

Here’s what we know so far about the Bagger Racing European Cup:

The FIM Europe-sanctioned series is bring brought to the EU by former World Superbike and MotoGP rider Ruben Xaus, a Bagger Racing League champ in his own right. He series will be “open to any machinery “that can be equipped with bags on the market.” Xaus’s efforts are supported by the Andorran Federation The series will consist of two races for each round on Saturday and Sunday, “preceded by free practice and official sessions that will define the starting grid.”

FIM Europe was even so polite as to include a list of motorcycles applicable for this new Bagger Racing European Cup:

Harley Davidson Street Glide

Harley Davidson Road Glide

Harley Davidson Road King

Harley Davidson Ultra

BMW R18

Honda Goldwing

Kawasaki VN Voyager

Suzuki Intruder

Yamaha Star Cruiser

Moto Guzzi MGX 21

Moto Guzzi California

Triumph Rocket

Ducati Diavel V2

WYCHE Motorcycle

Naturally, Xaus is excited about the residual partnerships and success of the series – but more importantly, he’s keen on ensuring everybody has a good time:

“I found fertile ground for this project in FIM Europe, which immediately embraced it with enthusiasm. I am convinced that this championship can be an added value for the events in which it will be hosted, raising the level of entertainment and interest of the same. We are in the process of defining the calendar, which will be made official within a few days, but will include the main European countries. The regulation will also be simple and open to all. We want the riders registered for the championship to have fun and have fun”. – Ruben Xaus, BRL champ and MotoGP racer ( FIM Europe )

FIM Europe’s Secretary General concurs:

“I am always very satisfied when we manage to add a new title to our sporting offering. Adding a new title is an indicator of health for our world and also indicates that there is confidence in what FIM Europe can offer. …The Baggers will offer a wide range of riders, from young to older, the opportunity to compete in a safe and dynamic environment that, thanks to the new Promoter, will also offer attractive entertainment to accompany the race.” – Alessandro Sambuco, FIM Europe Secretary General ( FIM Europe )

Are you excited to see the birth of the Bagger Racing European Cup?

Yamaha Shows Off Netflix Series “Tokyo Override” Motorcycle Concept

“Y/AI” Includes Glow-In-The-Dark Wheels and AI Tech

A new Netflix show challenges the perks and cons of an AI-assisted life, and the creators called Yamaha to borrow some of their bikes for the task.

Naturally, Yamaha—known for creating insane concepts like the Motoroid 2, a bike that recognizes its rider—decided the show needed something extra: A neoteric machine to fit the show’s saturated, futuristic streets.

According to The US Sun, the bike to represent moto-kind in “Tokyo Override” is a brainchild of two of Yamaha’s iconic models. Merging aesthetics of the YZF-R1 supersport with elements of their VMAX muscle cruiser, Team Blue combined elements of the two models with a good shake of minimalism to solidify into a thinned-out skeleton with glow-in-the-dark wheels.

Oh, and per the plot of “Tokyo Override,” the motorcycle supposedly runs on AI tech.

For those of you worried about the grunt box, don’t worry; Yamaha hid the engine of this concept in the bike’s bridge, making for a seriously lean silhouette. Cafe racer-style handlebars dip below the bike’s head, while the “tank” area has been raised to meet the headlight “antennae.”

For the record, Yamaha’s “Y/AI” is a full-scale concept model that got some air time at the Motor Expo 2024 in Bangkok, eight days after “Tokyo Override”’s debut on November 21st.

Here’s what a member of Yamaha’s Design Group has to say about the collaboration for the creation of “Y/AI:”

“It’s not just about having fun imagining what the future might be like, but about thinking about what it will be like in 5 years, 10 years, and so on, and creating a timeline all the way to 100 years from now. It was very stimulating and interesting to use a method where we first created the world and then put things into it, rather than doing it model-first. ‘Jin-Ki Kanno’ is an important philosophy that our company upholds, and the word “contrast,” which is very important in design, and the idea of clearly separating the courageous and the inorganic, are all reflected in this model. We incorporated the ‘Jin-Ki Kanno’ of the future and the ‘contrast’ of the future into the design of this model.” – Kohei Sakata, Co-Creation Design Group, Planning Design Division ( Yamaha , via Youtube )

Naturally, a concept like this wouldn’t be fit for the streets of our good markets, but still, a very fun project between Yamaha and Netflix!

Would you like to try riding a “Y/AI?”