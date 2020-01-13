2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Contents
The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R is one of Suzuki’s most sporty bikes in its lineup. It was crafted to be one the King of the Sportbikes. The bike is designed and built for a rider with some serious sport riding skills. It’s at home on the racetrack or a twisty canyon road where you can really get after it.
The model features an inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled 999.8cc engine that makes 199 hp and 87 lb-ft of torque. The bike is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s the same engine as is in the GSX-R1000.
The GSX-R1000R is at home on a twisty road or a racetrack. It’s a bike built for the advanced rider and will thrill even the best out there.. All this comes with a price tag of $17,699.
The motorcycle is available in either Metallic Triton Blue or Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Suzuki GSX-R1000R in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 15,599
- Key Features:
- Anti-lock Brakes
- Traction Control
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 999.8cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC
- Power: 199 hp
- Curb weight: 202 kg (445.0 lb.)
- Seat height: 32.5 Inch
Key Competitors
- 2020 Yamaha YZF R1
- 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R
- 2020 Ducati SuperSport
2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine
|999.8cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC
|Bore x Stroke
|76.0 mm x 55.1 mm (2.992 in. x 2.169 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.2:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection with Ride-by-Wire throttle bodies
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed constant mesh
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Final Drive
|Chain, DID 525HV3, 120 links
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
|Suspension Rear
|Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped
|Brakes Front
|Brembo 4-piston, twin dic, ABS-equipped
|Brakes Rear
|Nissin, 1-piston, single disc, ABS-equipped
|Tires Front
|120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless
|Tires Rear
|190/55ZR17M/C (75W), tubeless
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16 L (4.2 US gal.)
|Color
|Metallic Triton Blue or Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red
|
Electrical
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition (transistorized)
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|2075 mm (81.7 in.)
|Overall Width
|705 mm (27.8 in.)
|Overall Height
|1145 mm (45.1 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm (5.11 in.)
|Seat Height
|825 mm (32.5 in.)
|Curb Weight
|202 kg (445.0 lb.)
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|12 month unlimited mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Features
Key Features
DOHC, inline-four engine produces great top-end power with a strong low- to mid-range pull thanks to the exclusive Suzuki Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system and the highly efficient 4-2-1 exhaust with a revised muffler and heat shield.
Advanced electronics include an IMU, adjustable traction control, the Suzuki Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, and Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, plus the GSX-R1000R–specific Motion Track Anti-lock Brake** and Launch Control Systems to increase street and track-day performance.
The GSX-R1000R’s twin-spar aluminum frame is lighter and more compact than the prior-generation GSX-R1000. The frame’s adjustable swingarm pivots to help racers tune the chassis for extraordinary racetrack performance.
Advanced Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) and rear suspension deliver extraordinary handling while the ABS-equipped, Brembo four-piston, radial-mount front brake calipers are fed by new, stainless steel brake line calipers for precise stopping performance.
The GSX-R1000R–specific, black background LCD multifunction instrument panel was inspired by the GSX-RR MotoGP dash. The unique GSX-R1000R logo on the tail alerts others that this motorcycle is something extraordinary.
Aerodynamic fairing houses a bright LED headlight with eyebrow position lights above the Suzuki Ram Air Direct ducts that feed the engine’s electronic throttle bodies to boost top-end power.
The Metallic Triton Blue GSX-R1000R model features a Team Suzuki ECSTAR MotoGP motif that incudes race-inspired graphics. The GSX-R1000R is also available in a Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red color scheme that features red body graphics and wheel trim.
Engine Features
The compact, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999.8cc, inline-four-cylinder engine is designed with a high level of top-end performance plus strong low- to mid-range power.
The crankshaft retains Suzuki’s Even Firing Order Engine legacy. Uneven firing order engines used in other motorcycles vibrate more, while the GSX-R1000R makes good, smooth, and reliable power at all engine speeds while emitting a screamer exhaust note.
The short-stroke engine has a 76.0mm bore versus a 55.1mm stroke yet is narrower than the prior generation GSX-R1000 thanks to effective design.
The engine has been rotated back and positioned in the frame to create optimal chassis dimensions for precise handling and to balance the motorcycle’s weight.
The exclusive Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing System (SR-VVT) uses a centrifugal actuated mechanism on the intake camshaft sprocket to increase high engine rpm power without losing low- to mid-range power.
The Suzuki Racing Finger Follower valve train weighs less than a tappet-style valve train for reduced friction and increased valve response at higher engine speeds.
Titanium valves, two 31.5mm intake, and two 24mm exhaust valves are used for each cylinder. The lighter valves respond well to the finger follower’s arms and permit a 14,500 rpm redline that helps produce very high peak horsepower.
Aluminum pistons, 76.0mm in diameter, were engineered with use of Finite Element Method (FEM) analysis and are cast for optimal rigidity and weight.
Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)–coated cylinders are integrated into the upper crankcase to reduce friction and improve heat transfer and durability.
The high 13.2:1 compression ratio helps produce high horsepower. The cylinder head’s shallow combustion chamber minimizes heat produced during operation.
The EFI system uses Suzuki’s Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle Bodies, where the throttle valves are controlled by a servo motor for fast response to rider throttle grip input while delivering precise and smooth power.
The automatic Idle Speed Control (ISC) improves cold starting and stabilizes the engine idle regardless of engine temperature.
Complementing the four primary fuel injectors in the throttle bodies are four Suzuki Top Feed Injectors (S-TFI) that spray fuel from the top of the airbox directly into the intake funnels. This results in higher peak power, more efficient combustion, and a higher level of fueling control.
To increase top-end power without losing lower rpm performance, the airbox is equipped with stacked air intake funnels for the two outer cylinders. This simple design allows good air flow at all intake speeds without requiring a mechanism that adds weight or complexity.
A pair of Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intake ducts are used to exponentially increase the volumetric flow of air amount coming in the airbox as road speed increases.
The digital ignition fires iridium-type spark plugs that increase spark strength and combustion efficiency. These quality components also last longer than conventional spark plugs.
The 4-2-1 exhaust system is designed to help the engine deliver a wide range of performance with an exciting rush up to redline. The black finish titanium muffler, with brushed stainless steel heat shield, is tucked up high for good clearance at high lean angles while creating an exciting, distinctive sound.
The Suzuki Exhaust Tuning (SET) system valve in the mid-pipe helps control back-pressure and flow to the muffler to widen power delivery and reduce exhaust sounds without needing a larger silencer.
A pair of SET-Alpha exhaust valves are in the balance tubes between the two outer and two inner head pipes. Actuated by a cable from the main SET-valve, the Alpha valves open at higher engine speeds and close at lower rpm to help the engine create high peak power without losing low- and mid-range horsepower.
The cooling system was designed using advanced analysis design so the coolant flows through the engine and radiator more efficiently. This design uses 400cc less coolant than the prior-generation GSX-R1000, but has better cooling efficiency while being more compact and lighter.
The fairing lowers efficiently guide cooling air to the high-capacity curved radiator. Twin cooling fans ensure good cooling at lower road speeds.
Additional heat is removed from the engine via the use of an air-cooled, radiator-style oil cooler mounted directly below the main radiator.
Transmission Features
The GSX-R1000R is equipped with the Suzuki Bi-Directional Quick Shift System that allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts when the motorcycle is used in competition.
The cassette-style, six-speed transmission lets riders precisely match the gear ratio to the riding condition. A cassette-style transmission can be easily removed from the crankcase as an assembly with the engine still in the frame, facilitating racetrack gear changes and simplified service.
Based on Suzuki’s race-proven close-ratio transmissions, the GSX-R1000R gear box features vertically staggered shafts to reduce overall engine length.
The primary gear ratio is lower compared to the prior-generation GSX-R1000 for stronger acceleration.
The shift linkage can be easily set up for reverse pattern, GP-style shifting (even with the quick-shifter in use).
A programmable shift light is on the main panel to provide a visual alert to the rider to shift when a certain engine rpm is reached.
The GSX-R1000R is equipped with the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) multi-plate, wet clutch. SCAS works like a slipper clutch during downshifts while increasing pressure on the plates during acceleration. This smooths engine braking and lightens the clutch lever pull.
To reduce moving mass, a 525-size drive chain is used with a 45/17 final sprocket ratio that complement the large rear tire dimensions.
Advanced Electronic Features
Lightning-fast, 32-bit dual processor Engine Control Module (ECM) blends Suzuki’s vast street-going EFI knowledge with the intelligence from Suzuki’s race-winning MotoGP program. GSX-R1000R riders will get sportbike performance without peer while simultaneously receiving polished street manners.
Using MotoGP knowledge, Suzuki has fitted an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) on the GSX-R1000R. The IMU provides six-direction, three-axis, motion and position information to the ECM so instantaneous adjustments can be made electronically to the engine and chassis components that influence performance.
The LCD multifunction instrument panel was inspired by the GSX-RR MotoGP dash. This panel is laid out so the rider can easily see the tachometer bar, speedometer digits, and other essential operational information. This effective display is critical, as it is the rider’s interface to the GSX-R1000R’s advanced electronics. The panel on the GSX-R1000R is unique, as it features a black background.
The Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies are precisely opened by the ECM to match the throttle grip rotation of the rider’s hand and the refinement from the IMU-influenced electronics. The result is a strong, seamless engine power delivery from idle to redline.
The three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) system lets the rider select the engine’s power delivery characteristic to match riding ability and conditions.
The exclusive 10-mode Motion Track Traction Control System (MT-TCS)*, with IMU influence, increases rider confidence by allowing adjustments to the amount of intervention to match riding ability and surface conditions.
Exclusive to Suzuki, the Motion Track Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)** brings additional control to anti-lock braking. Like a conventional ABS system, the Motion Track Brake System provides the appropriate amount of braking force for the available traction. When the IMU detects the rear wheel lifting up from extreme braking forces, the ABS control module will adjust the front brake pressure to reduce the rear wheel lift. If the IMU senses the motorcycle is leaned over when the brakes are used, the ABS unit will adjust the brake pressure to an optimal amount to help maintain good braking force and tire grip.
The Suzuki Easy Start System simplifies startup for the GSX-R1000R rider as the ECM automatically cranks the engine for 1.5 seconds (or until it starts) with a momentary press of the starter button. There is no need to pull in the clutch lever if the transmission is in neutral. Once started, the ECM will control the electronic throttle bodies to maintain a consistent engine idle speed, whether the engine is cold or warm.
The innovative Suzuki Low RPM Assist System smooths takeoffs and reduces the chance of the rider stalling the motorcycle. If necessary, the ECM raises engine rpm slightly for a smoother start when the clutch is released so it’s easier to ride away from a stop or navigate at very low speeds in traffic.
The Suzuki Launch Control System provides GSX-R1000R riders a competitive advantage when launching their motorcycle at the start of the race. This system will modulate power so the rider can concentrate on clutch operation.
The Suzuki Bi-Directional Quick Shift System lets GSX-R1000R racers shift faster than ever before. By ignition timing manipulation on upshifts and electronic throttle body manipulation on downshifts, clutchless shifting helps deliver faster and more consistent lap times.
Chassis Features
Using lessons learning from Suzuki MotoGP chassis development, the engine angle of the GSX-R1000R was rotated backward six degrees as compared to the prior-generation GSX-R1000. This had the joint effect of reducing the distance of the fork to the center of the chassis by 20 mm and increasing the swingarm length by 40 mm. This increases chassis stability and improves aerodynamics.
The aluminum twin-spar-style frame was designed using FEM analysis technology to place strength in the proper places; the new frame is also 10 percent lighter than the prior-generation GSX-R1000. The spars of the frame are set 20 mm closer to help improve aerodynamics and looks and to bring more comfort to the rider.
The aluminum Superbike-braced swingarm has equalized bracing to the main beams to provide balanced support and movement to the shock absorber, improving racetrack handling while conveying a consistent suspension feel to the rider.
The GSX-R1000R’s swingarm pivot features an adjustable location so the chassis can be better tuned for competition use (please use the standard position for street riding).
Racetrack-developed links connect the single Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Light (BFRC-lite) shock to the braced swingarm. The BFRC-lite’s innovative design controls damping force outside of the shock body to not only control how the suspension strokes but helps smooth reaction over bumpy surfaces or when the chassis is pitched during braking. This produces a superb level of response in a racetrack environment and sets a new standard for rider feedback and comfort during street riding.
The Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) uses race-level technology to bring excellent damping force responsiveness not seen in a SuperSport motorcycle before. This suspension’s design controls damping force outside of the spring chamber so the fork precisely maintains consistent damping regardless of its stroking action. With the BFF the rider enjoys an unparalleled level of surface feedback and ride compliance.
The GSX-R1000R is also fitted with a lightweight, race-ready upper triple clamp in conjunction with the BFF fork.
Brembo Radial Mount Brake Calipers provide the rider with strong braking performance combined with superb feel as well as up front, stainless steel brake lines to improve feel and brake response.
Brembo T-drive Brake Rotors feature two methods of attaching the 320mm floating disc to the carrier. There are five conventional floating rotor spools that maintain the rotor’s relationship to the caliper, and there are five new-design T-drive fasteners that enable the rotor to absorb more braking energy than a disc with conventional spools alone. As a result of the larger-diameter discs, and the energy they can absorb, the GSX-R1000R has more braking force available to the rider than ever before.
The front brakes are complemented by a 240mm rear disc brake with a Nissin single-piston caliper to help make sure the rider can have controlled stops.
Like conventional ABS, the Motion Track Brake System provides the appropriate amount of braking force for the available traction, with additional chassis pitch input from the IMU. When the IMU detects the rear wheel lifting up from extreme braking forces, or the motorcycle is leaned over, the ABS system will adjust the front brake to help settle the chassis and maintain braking.
Unique to Suzuki, the lightweight six-spoke wheels reduce unsprung mass and have been designed to handle the braking and drive forces that a GSX-R1000R can create.
The GSX-R1000R comes with track-day-ready Bridgestone Racing Street RS11 low-mass tires. The tires’ tread pattern reduces wear and increases grip for improved high-speed cornering.
The aerodynamic bodywork was created by Suzuki styling designers and engineers using numerous wind tunnel tests to achieve a slippery shape and compelling appearance. Narrower than ever before, the GSX-R1000R’s shape directly aids performance by improved handling and top speed on the racetrack.
The dual SRAD intake ducts are positioned close to the center of the fairing nose, where air pressure is highest. The intake ducts are also larger, thanks to the compact LED headlight.
The reasonable sport riding position is created by a carefully crafted relationship between the clip-ons, footrests, and seat. Compared to the prior-generation GSX-R, the top of the fuel tank is 21mm lower to make it easier for the rider to tuck in on a racetrack straightaway.
The seat height is an appropriate 825mm (32.48 inches) and contributes to the good rider interface that aids in guiding the motorcycle on the road or racetrack.
The passenger seat can be removed and exchanged with an optional color-matched solo tail cowl.
The shifter and rear brake pedal are adjustable in relationship to the footrests, and the hand controls are adjustable in relation to the grips. The front brake lever has a slot machined in the end to prevent wind pressure from applying the front brake.
Electrical Features
Controller Area Network wire harness (CAN Bus) allows for fast and precise communications between all of the GSX-R1000R’s electronic systems. With a CAN Bus system, riders will experience swift and trouble-free electronic system operation while the size and complexity of the wiring is simplified.
The LCD multifunction instrument panel has a black background with white digits and has an adjustable intensity, white color backlight for great nighttime visibility. The LCD main panel is flanked by LED indicators that include the turn signals, high beam, traction control, and shift light, plus coolant temperature and oil pressure alerts.
The LED headlight is lightweight, bright, and distinctive. This low-electric-draw light has a narrow, stacked shape to allow the SRAD ducts at the nose of the fairing access to the high-pressure air created at higher speeds.
The LED combination tail and brake light has a very low electrical draw, and the vertically stacked shape permits the tail section to be narrow for better air flow at the back of the motorcycle. The outer section of the tail light uses surface-type light-emitting diodes for a smooth glow, while the center portion uses bright, conventional LEDs for attention when the brakes are applied.
A pair of distinctive, arched LED position lights accent the top edge of the SRAD ducts in the fairing nose to increase visibility and add to the motorcycle’s unique character.
The turn signals are lightweight and use incandescent bulbs with amber lenses, so the motorcycle’s turn indication is highly visible to other traffic.
The polyfunctional “Start/Stop” switch combines the engine stop and start functions. The switch is a fine complement to the Suzuki Easy Start System fitted to the GSX-R1000R.
The motorcycle’s lightweight battery is a great benefit during closed-course competition or track-day use. This compact battery (YTZ10S, 12V8.6AH) has ample capacity to start the engine and supply power to the advanced electronics.
Additional Features
A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories are available, plus a large selection of GSX-R logo apparel.
12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.
**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.
No Comment