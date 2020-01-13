Chassis Features

Using lessons learning from Suzuki MotoGP chassis development, the engine angle of the GSX-R1000R was rotated backward six degrees as compared to the prior-generation GSX-R1000. This had the joint effect of reducing the distance of the fork to the center of the chassis by 20 mm and increasing the swingarm length by 40 mm. This increases chassis stability and improves aerodynamics.

The aluminum twin-spar-style frame was designed using FEM analysis technology to place strength in the proper places; the new frame is also 10 percent lighter than the prior-generation GSX-R1000. The spars of the frame are set 20 mm closer to help improve aerodynamics and looks and to bring more comfort to the rider.

The aluminum Superbike-braced swingarm has equalized bracing to the main beams to provide balanced support and movement to the shock absorber, improving racetrack handling while conveying a consistent suspension feel to the rider.

The GSX-R1000R’s swingarm pivot features an adjustable location so the chassis can be better tuned for competition use (please use the standard position for street riding).

Racetrack-developed links connect the single Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Light (BFRC-lite) shock to the braced swingarm. The BFRC-lite’s innovative design controls damping force outside of the shock body to not only control how the suspension strokes but helps smooth reaction over bumpy surfaces or when the chassis is pitched during braking. This produces a superb level of response in a racetrack environment and sets a new standard for rider feedback and comfort during street riding.

The Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) uses race-level technology to bring excellent damping force responsiveness not seen in a SuperSport motorcycle before. This suspension’s design controls damping force outside of the spring chamber so the fork precisely maintains consistent damping regardless of its stroking action. With the BFF the rider enjoys an unparalleled level of surface feedback and ride compliance.

The GSX-R1000R is also fitted with a lightweight, race-ready upper triple clamp in conjunction with the BFF fork.

Brembo Radial Mount Brake Calipers provide the rider with strong braking performance combined with superb feel as well as up front, stainless steel brake lines to improve feel and brake response.

Brembo T-drive Brake Rotors feature two methods of attaching the 320mm floating disc to the carrier. There are five conventional floating rotor spools that maintain the rotor’s relationship to the caliper, and there are five new-design T-drive fasteners that enable the rotor to absorb more braking energy than a disc with conventional spools alone. As a result of the larger-diameter discs, and the energy they can absorb, the GSX-R1000R has more braking force available to the rider than ever before.

The front brakes are complemented by a 240mm rear disc brake with a Nissin single-piston caliper to help make sure the rider can have controlled stops.

Like conventional ABS, the Motion Track Brake System provides the appropriate amount of braking force for the available traction, with additional chassis pitch input from the IMU. When the IMU detects the rear wheel lifting up from extreme braking forces, or the motorcycle is leaned over, the ABS system will adjust the front brake to help settle the chassis and maintain braking.

Unique to Suzuki, the lightweight six-spoke wheels reduce unsprung mass and have been designed to handle the braking and drive forces that a GSX-R1000R can create.

The GSX-R1000R comes with track-day-ready Bridgestone Racing Street RS11 low-mass tires. The tires’ tread pattern reduces wear and increases grip for improved high-speed cornering.

The aerodynamic bodywork was created by Suzuki styling designers and engineers using numerous wind tunnel tests to achieve a slippery shape and compelling appearance. Narrower than ever before, the GSX-R1000R’s shape directly aids performance by improved handling and top speed on the racetrack.

The dual SRAD intake ducts are positioned close to the center of the fairing nose, where air pressure is highest. The intake ducts are also larger, thanks to the compact LED headlight.

The reasonable sport riding position is created by a carefully crafted relationship between the clip-ons, footrests, and seat. Compared to the prior-generation GSX-R, the top of the fuel tank is 21mm lower to make it easier for the rider to tuck in on a racetrack straightaway.

The seat height is an appropriate 825mm (32.48 inches) and contributes to the good rider interface that aids in guiding the motorcycle on the road or racetrack.

The passenger seat can be removed and exchanged with an optional color-matched solo tail cowl.

The shifter and rear brake pedal are adjustable in relationship to the footrests, and the hand controls are adjustable in relation to the grips. The front brake lever has a slot machined in the end to prevent wind pressure from applying the front brake.