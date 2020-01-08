Engine Features

The fairing lowers efficiently to guide cooling air to the high-capacity curved radiator. Twin cooling fans ensure good cooling at lower road speeds.

The compact, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999.8cc, inline-four cylinder engine is designed with a high level of top-end performance plus strong low- to mid-range power.

The crankshaft retains Suzuki’s Even Firing Order Engine legacy. Uneven firing order engines used in other motorcycles vibrate more, while the GSX-R1000 makes good, smooth, and reliable power at all engine speeds while emitting a screamer exhaust note.

The short-stroke engine has a 76.0mm bore versus a 55.1mm stroke yet is narrower than the prior-generation GSX-R1000 thanks to effective design.

The engine has been rotated back and positioned in the frame to create optimal chassis dimensions for precise handling and to balance the motorcycle’s weight.

The exclusive Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing System (SR-VVT) uses a centrifugal actuated mechanism on the intake camshaft sprocket to increase high engine rpm power without losing low- to mid-range power.

The Suzuki Racing Finger Follower valve train weighs less than a tappet-style valve train for reduced friction and increased valve response at higher engine speeds.

Titanium valves, two 31.5mm intake, and two 24mm exhaust valves are used for each cylinder. The lighter valves respond well to the finger follower’s arms and permit a 14,500 rpm redline that helps produce very high peak horsepower.

Aluminum pistons, 76.0mm in diameter, were engineered with use of Finite Element Method (FEM) analysis and are cast for optimal rigidity and weight.

Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)–coated cylinders are integrated into the upper crankcase to reduce friction and improve heat transfer and durability.

The high 13.2:1 compression ratio helps produce high horsepower. The cylinder head’s shallow combustion chamber minimizes heat produced during operation.

The EFI system uses Suzuki’s Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle Bodies, where the throttle valves are controlled by a servo motor for fast response to rider throttle grip input while delivering precise and smooth power.

The automatic Idle Speed Control (ISC) improves cold starting and stabilizes the engine idle regardless of engine temperature.

Complementing the four primary fuel injectors in the throttle bodies are four Suzuki Top Feed Injectors (S-TFI) that spray fuel from the top of the airbox directly into the intake funnels. This results in higher peak power, more efficient combustion, and a higher level of fueling control.

To increase top-end power without losing lower rpm performance, the airbox is equipped with stacked air intake funnels for the two outer cylinders. This simple design allows good air flow at all intake speeds without requiring a mechanism that adds weight or complexity.

A pair of Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intake ducts are used to exponentially increase the volumetric flow of air amount coming in the airbox as road speed increases.

The digital ignition fires iridium-type spark plugs that increase spark strength and combustion efficiency. These quality components also last longer than conventional spark plugs.

The 4-2-1 exhaust system is designed to help the engine deliver a wide range of performance with an exciting rush up to redline. The black finish titanium muffler, with brushed stainless steel heat shield, is tucked up high for good clearance at high lean angles while creating an exciting, distinctive sound.

The Suzuki Exhaust Tuning (SET) system valve in the mid-pipe helps control back-pressure and flow to the muffler to widen power delivery and reduce exhaust sounds without needing a larger silencer.

SET-Alpha exhaust valves in the balance tubes between the two outer and the two inner head pipes open at higher engine speeds and close at lower rpm to help the engine create high peak power without losing low- and mid-range horsepower.

The cooling system was designed using advanced analysis design so the coolant flows through the engine and radiator more efficiently. This design uses 400cc less coolant than the prior-generation GSX-R1000, but has better cooling efficiency while being more compact and lighter.

Additional heat is removed from the engine via the use of an air-cooled, radiator-style oil cooler mounted directly below the main radiator.