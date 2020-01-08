2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000
The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000 is one of Suzuki’s most sporty bikes in its lineup. It was crafted to be one the King of the Sportbikes along with the GSX-R1000R. The bike is designed and built for a rider with some serious sport riding skills.
The model features an inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled 999.8cc engine that makes 199 hp and 87 lb-ft of torque. The bike is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s the same engine as is in the GSX-R1000R.
The GSX-R1000 is at home on a twisty road or a racetrack. It’s ready-for-action sportbike that can run all the way up to its 14,500 rpm redline happily. All this comes with a price tag of $15,599.
The motorcycle is available in either Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Black or a Pearl Glacier White/Glass Sparkle Black color scheme.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 15,599
- Key Features:
- Anti-lock Brakes
- Traction Control
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 999.8cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC
- Power: 199 hp
- Curb weight: 201 kg (443.0 lb.)
- Seat height: 32.5 Inch
Key Competitors
- 2020 Yamaha YZF R1
- 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R
- 2020 Ducati SuperSport
2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Specifications
Engine
|Engine
|999.8cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC
|Bore x Stroke
|76.0 mm x 55.1 mm (2.992 in. x 2.169 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.2:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection with Ride-by-Wire throttle bodies
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
Drivetrain
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Transmission
|6-speed constant mesh
|Final Drive
|Chain, DID 525HV3, 120 links
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
|Suspension Rear
|Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped
|Brakes Front
|Brembo, 4-piston, twin disc, ABS-equipped
|Brakes Rear
|Nissin, 1-piston, single disc, ABS-equipped
|Tires Front
|120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless
|Tires Rear
|190/55ZR17M/C (75W), tubeless
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.0 L (4.2 US gal.)
|Color
|Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Black No. 2 or Pearl Glacier White/Glass Sparkle Black
Electrical
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition (transistorized)
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|2075 mm (81.7 in.)
|Overall Width
|705 mm (27.8 in.)
|Overall Height
|1145 mm (45.1 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm (5.1 in.)
|Seat Height
|825 mm (32.5 in.)
|Curb Weight
|201 kg (443.0 lb.)
Warranty
|Warranty
|12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Features
Key Features
DOHC, inline-four engine produces great top-end power with a strong low- to mid-range pull thanks to the exclusive Suzuki Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system and the highly efficient 4-2-1 exhaust with a revised muffler and heat shield.
Advanced electronics include the Suzuki Bi-Directional Quick Shift System as standard equipment, an Inertia Measurement Unit, S-DMS adjustable engine output, and Traction Control* to increase track and street performance.
Twin-spar aluminum frame is lighter and more compact than the prior-generation GSX-R1000 for nimble handling with a high level of grip when cornering.
Advanced Showa suspension combines with ABS-equipped Brembo T-drive front brake rotors and four-piston calipers for extraordinary handling and stopping performance.
Aerodynamic fairing houses a bright LED headlight and Suzuki Ram Air Direct ducts that feed the engine to boost top end power.
The GSX-R1000 is available in a Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Black or a Pearl Glacier White/Glass Sparkle Black color scheme. Each version features complementary graphics and wheel trim.
Engine Features
The fairing lowers efficiently to guide cooling air to the high-capacity curved radiator. Twin cooling fans ensure good cooling at lower road speeds.
The compact, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999.8cc, inline-four cylinder engine is designed with a high level of top-end performance plus strong low- to mid-range power.
The crankshaft retains Suzuki’s Even Firing Order Engine legacy. Uneven firing order engines used in other motorcycles vibrate more, while the GSX-R1000 makes good, smooth, and reliable power at all engine speeds while emitting a screamer exhaust note.
The short-stroke engine has a 76.0mm bore versus a 55.1mm stroke yet is narrower than the prior-generation GSX-R1000 thanks to effective design.
The engine has been rotated back and positioned in the frame to create optimal chassis dimensions for precise handling and to balance the motorcycle’s weight.
The exclusive Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing System (SR-VVT) uses a centrifugal actuated mechanism on the intake camshaft sprocket to increase high engine rpm power without losing low- to mid-range power.
The Suzuki Racing Finger Follower valve train weighs less than a tappet-style valve train for reduced friction and increased valve response at higher engine speeds.
Titanium valves, two 31.5mm intake, and two 24mm exhaust valves are used for each cylinder. The lighter valves respond well to the finger follower’s arms and permit a 14,500 rpm redline that helps produce very high peak horsepower.
Aluminum pistons, 76.0mm in diameter, were engineered with use of Finite Element Method (FEM) analysis and are cast for optimal rigidity and weight.
Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)–coated cylinders are integrated into the upper crankcase to reduce friction and improve heat transfer and durability.
The high 13.2:1 compression ratio helps produce high horsepower. The cylinder head’s shallow combustion chamber minimizes heat produced during operation.
The EFI system uses Suzuki’s Ride-by-Wire Electronic Throttle Bodies, where the throttle valves are controlled by a servo motor for fast response to rider throttle grip input while delivering precise and smooth power.
The automatic Idle Speed Control (ISC) improves cold starting and stabilizes the engine idle regardless of engine temperature.
Complementing the four primary fuel injectors in the throttle bodies are four Suzuki Top Feed Injectors (S-TFI) that spray fuel from the top of the airbox directly into the intake funnels. This results in higher peak power, more efficient combustion, and a higher level of fueling control.
To increase top-end power without losing lower rpm performance, the airbox is equipped with stacked air intake funnels for the two outer cylinders. This simple design allows good air flow at all intake speeds without requiring a mechanism that adds weight or complexity.
A pair of Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intake ducts are used to exponentially increase the volumetric flow of air amount coming in the airbox as road speed increases.
The digital ignition fires iridium-type spark plugs that increase spark strength and combustion efficiency. These quality components also last longer than conventional spark plugs.
The 4-2-1 exhaust system is designed to help the engine deliver a wide range of performance with an exciting rush up to redline. The black finish titanium muffler, with brushed stainless steel heat shield, is tucked up high for good clearance at high lean angles while creating an exciting, distinctive sound.
The Suzuki Exhaust Tuning (SET) system valve in the mid-pipe helps control back-pressure and flow to the muffler to widen power delivery and reduce exhaust sounds without needing a larger silencer.
SET-Alpha exhaust valves in the balance tubes between the two outer and the two inner head pipes open at higher engine speeds and close at lower rpm to help the engine create high peak power without losing low- and mid-range horsepower.
The cooling system was designed using advanced analysis design so the coolant flows through the engine and radiator more efficiently. This design uses 400cc less coolant than the prior-generation GSX-R1000, but has better cooling efficiency while being more compact and lighter.
Additional heat is removed from the engine via the use of an air-cooled, radiator-style oil cooler mounted directly below the main radiator.
Transmission Features
The GSX-R1000 includes the Suzuki Bi-Directional Quick Shift System which was previously available only on the GSX-R1000R model. This system allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts when the motorcycle is used in competition.
The cassette-style, six-speed transmission lets riders precisely match the gear ratio to the riding condition. A cassette-style transmission can be easily removed from the crankcase as an assembly with the engine still in the frame, facilitating race track gear changes and simplified service.
Based on Suzuki’s race-proven close-ratio transmissions, the GSX-R1000 employs vertically staggered shafts to reduce overall engine length.
The primary gear ratio is lower compared to the prior-generation GSX-R1000 for stronger acceleration.
The shift linkage can be easily set up for reverse-pattern, GP-style shifting (even with the quick-shifter in use).
A programmable shift light is on the main panel to provide a visual alert to the rider to shift when a certain engine rpm is reached.
The GSX-R1000 is equipped with the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) multi-plate, wet clutch. SCAS works like a slipper clutch during downshifts while increasing pressure on the plates during acceleration. This smooths engine braking and lightens the clutch lever pull.
To reduce moving mass, a 525-size drive chain is used with a 45/17 final sprocket ratio that complement the large rear tire dimensions.
Advanced Electronic Features
A powerful, 32-bit dual processor Engine Control Module (ECM) blends Suzuki’s vast street-going EFI knowledge with the intelligence from Suzuki’s race-winning MotoGP program. GSX-R1000 riders will get sportbike performance without peer while simultaneously receiving polished street manners.
Using MotoGP knowledge, Suzuki has fitted an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to the GSX-R1000. The IMU provides six-direction, three-axis motion, and position information to the ECM so instantaneous adjustments can be made electronically to the engine and chassis components that influence performance.
The LCD multifunction instrument panel was inspired by the GSX-RR MotoGP dash. This panel is laid out so the rider can easily see the tachometer bar, speedometer digits, and other essential operational information. This effective display is critical, as it is the rider’s interface to the GSX-R1000’s advanced electronics.
The Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies are precisely opened by the ECM to match the throttle grip rotation of the rider’s hand and the refinement from the IMU-influenced electronics. The result is a strong, seamless engine power delivery from idle to redline.
The three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) system lets the rider select the engine’s power delivery characteristic to match riding ability and conditions.
The exclusive 10-mode Motion Track Traction Control System (MT-TCS)*, with IMU influence, increases rider confidence by allowing adjustments to the amount of intervention to match riding ability and surface conditions.
Exclusive to Suzuki, the Motion Track Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)** brings additional control to anti-lock braking. Like a conventional ABS system, the Motion Track Brake System provides the appropriate amount of braking force for the available traction. When the IMU detects the rear wheel lifting up from extreme braking forces, the ABS control module will adjust the front brake pressure to reduce the rear wheel lift.
The Suzuki Easy Start System simplifies startup for the GSX-R1000 rider as the ECM automatically cranks the engine for 1.5 seconds (or until it starts) with a momentary press of the starter button. There is no need to pull in the clutch lever if the transmission is in neutral. Once started, the ECM will control the electronic throttle bodies to maintain a consistent engine idle speed, whether the engine is cold or warm.
The innovative Suzuki Low RPM Assist System smooths takeoffs and reduces the chance of the rider stalling the motorcycle. If necessary, the ECM raises engine rpm slightly for a smoother start when the clutch is released, so it’s easier to ride away from a stop or navigate at very low speeds in traffic.
The Suzuki Bi-Directional Quick Shift System lets racers shift faster than ever before. By ignition timing manipulation on upshifts and electronic throttle body manipulation on downshifts; clutchless shifting helps deliver faster and more consistent lap times.
Chassis Features
Using lessons learning from Suzuki MotoGP chassis development, the engine angle of the GSX-R1000 was rotated backward six degrees. This had the joint effect of reducing the distance of the fork to the center of the chassis by 20 mm and increasing the swingarm length by 40 mm. This increases chassis stability and improves aerodynamics.
The aluminum twin-spar-style frame was designed using FEM analysis technology to place strength in the proper places as the frame is 10 percent lighter than the prior-generation GSX-R1000. The spars of the frame are set 20 mm closer to help improve aerodynamics and looks and to bring more comfort to the rider.
The aluminum Superbike-braced swingarm has equalized bracing to the main beams to provide balanced support and movement to the shock absorber, improving racetrack handling while conveying a consistent suspension feel to the rider.
Racetrack-developed links connect the single Showa Remote Reservoir Shock Absorber to the braced swingarm. With spring preload, rebound damping, plus high- and low-speed compression damping force adjustment the rider can tune the motorcycle to respond to riding style and weight.
Superb suspension action is delivered by the fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF), which is renowned for damping force control that maintains front tire contact with the surface so the rider gets good sensory feedback while riding at a variety of speeds.
Brembo Radial Mount Brake Calipers provide the rider with strong braking performance combined with superb feel.
Brembo T-drive Brake Rotors feature two methods of attaching the 320mm floating disc to the carrier. There are five conventional floating rotor spools that maintain the rotor’s relationship to the caliper and five new-design T-drive fasteners. This combed attachment technique allows the rotor to absorb more energy, so a high degree of braking force is available to a GSX-R1000 rider.
The front brakes are complemented by a 240mm rear disc brake with a Nissin single-piston caliper to help make sure you can have controlled stops.
Exclusive to Suzuki, the lightweight six-spoke wheels reduce unsprung mass and have been designed to handle the braking and drive forces that a GSX-R1000 can create.
The wheel rims have pinstripes punctuated by “R” logos that highlight the bike’s identity.
The GSX-R1000 comes with track-day-ready Bridgestone Racing Street RS11 low-mass tires. The tires’ tread pattern reduces wear and increases grip for improved high-speed cornering.
The aerodynamic bodywork was created by Suzuki styling designers and engineers using numerous wind tunnel tests to achieve a slippery shape and compelling appearance. Narrower than ever before, the GSX-R1000’s shape directly aids performance by improved handling and top speed on the racetrack.
The dual SRAD intake ducts are positioned closer to the center of the fairing nose, where air pressure is highest. The intake ducts are also larger, thanks to the compact LED headlight.
The reasonable sport riding position is created by a carefully crafted relationship between the clip-ons, footrests, and seat. Compared to the prior-generation GSX-R, the top of the fuel tank is lowered 21mm lower to make it easier for the rider to tuck in on a racetrack straightaway.
The seat height is an appropriate 825mm (32.48 inches) and contributes to the good rider interface that aids in guiding the motorcycle on the road or racetrack.
The passenger seat can be removed and exchanged with an optional color-matched solo tail cowl.
The shifter and rear brake pedal are adjustable in relationship to the footrests, and the hand controls are adjustable in relation to the grips. The front brake lever has a slot machined in the end to prevent wind pressure from applying the front brake.
Electrical Features
Controller Area Network wire harness (CAN Bus) allows for fast and precise communications between all of the GSX-R1000’s electronic systems. With a CAN Bus system, riders will experience swift and trouble-free electronic system operation while the size and complexity of the wiring are simplified.
The LCD multifunction instrument panel has an adjustable intensity, white color backlight for great nighttime visibility and is flanked by LED indicators that include the turn signals, high beam, traction control, and shift light, plus coolant temperature and oil pressure alerts.
The LED headlight is lightweight, bright, and distinctive. This low-electric draw light has a narrow, stacked shape to allow the SRAD ducts at the nose of the fairing access to the high-pressure air created at higher speeds.
The LED combination tail and brake light assembly has a very low electrical draw, and the vertically stacked shape permits the tail section to be narrow for better air flow at the back of the motorcycle. The license plate is also illuminated by an LED light.
The turn signals are lightweight and use incandescent bulbs with amber lenses, so the motorcycle’s turn indication is highly visible to other traffic.
The polyfunctional “Start/Stop” switch combines the engine stop and start functions. The switch is a fine complement to the Suzuki Easy Start System fitted to the GSX-R1000.
The GSX-R1000 is equipped with a lightweight and compact battery (YTZ10S, 12V8.6AH).
Additional Features
A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories are available, plus a large selection of GSX-R logo apparel.
12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.
**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.
