2020 Suzuki GSX-S750
The 2020 GSX-S750 is a naked sport bike from Suzuki that’s a fantastic middleweight machine for the money. The motorcycle offers a sporty seating position and performance that’s designed to thrill you no matter what street you ride on.
The model features a liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 749cc that makes 113 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, and this combination makes it a fantastic option in the middleweight naked category. If you want ABS, you’ll have to go with the GSX-S750Z
The GSX-S750 was built for sporty riding. It’s at home on a twisty road. The bike isn’t as hardcore as some of the other GSX models, but it offers a good mix of comfort and sportiness. All this comes with a price tag of $8,499.
The motorcycle is available in only a Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint job.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 8,499
- Key Features:
- Traction Control
- Fuel Injection
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 749cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC
- Power: 113 hp
- Curb weight: 211 kg (465 lb.)
- Seat height: 32.3 Inch
2020 Suzuki GSX-S750 Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine
|749cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder, DOHC
|Bore x Stroke
|72.0 mm x 46.0 mm (2.834 in.x 1.811 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|12.3:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection with SDTV
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|
Drivetrain
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Transmission
|6-speed constant mesh
|Final Drive
|Chain, RK 525, 114 links
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
|Suspension Rear
|Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped
|Brakes Front
|Nissin, 4-piston caliper, twin disc
|Brakes Rear
|Nissin, 1-piston caliper, single disc
|Tires Rear
|180/55ZR17M/C (73W), tubeless
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.0 L (4.22 US gal.)
|Color
|Metallic Matte Black No. 2
|
Electrical
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition (transistorized)
|Spark Plugs
|NGK CR9EIA-9 or DENSO IU27D (x 4)
|Headlight
|12V 60/55W H4
|Tail Light
|LED
|
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|2125 mm (83.7 in.)
|Overall Width
|785 mm (30.9 in.)
|Overall Width
|1055 mm (41.5 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1455 mm (57.3 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm (5.3 in.)
|Seat Height
|820 mm (32.3 in.)
|Curb Weight
|211 kg (465 lb.)
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|12 month unlimited mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
2020 Suzuki GSX-S750 Features
Key Features
The fuel-injected, 749cc, four-cylinder engine uses GSX-R architecture to deliver a torque-rich sportbike experience.
Suzuki Advanced Traction Control* lets the rider select sensitivity to match road conditions. Changes can be made on the fly so the rider can adapt the power delivery to changing conditions.
The unique chassis integrates the best qualities of a tubular girder streetbike frame and a twin-spar sportbike frame, and is fitted with KYB suspension to provide precise handling.
The front Nissin Monobloc, four-piston brake calipers and twin, wave-style brake rotors bring strong and consistent braking performance.
Metallic Matte Black paint covers the GSX-S1000–inspired street-fighter bodywork that helps create an ergonomically comfortable, yet sporty riding position.
Engine Features
Potent, 749cc, four-cylinder, fuel-injected engine uses over-square GSX-R750 architecture, so the power delivery is an excellent blend of strong low end and a muscular top end.
Using the K5 generation GSX-R engine architecture also permits a shorter chassis, which greatly enhances handling. This also makes the GSX-S750 the only motorcycle in its class with an engine with SuperSport lineage.
Ventilation holes are added to the bottom side of each cylinder in the GSX-S750 crankcase. The holes reduce pumping loss to help produce power and gain fuel economy.
Camshafts tuned specifically for the GSX-S750 deliver a dynamic wave of smooth torque and strong acceleration.
Throttle bodies with Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) system contribute to better throttle response and torque at the low- to mid-rpm range, while still producing peak performance.
Ten-hole, long-nose fuel injectors deliver finer atomized fuel to increase combustion efficiency.
Suzuki’s patented Throttle-body Integrated Idle Speed Control (TI-ISC) stabilizes the engine idle speed and helps lower emissions. The system is compact and lightweight.
The TI-ISC on the GSX-S750 has Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist feature that seamlessly adjusts engine speed during takeoff and low-speed riding to smooth the power delivery and to help reduce the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle.
A large capacity airbox is used to match the higher engine output. The air inlets have been designed to provide an exciting auditory experience.
The Engine Control Module (ECM) provides state-of-the-art engine management and has carefully developed settings to suit the intake and exhaust systems, resulting in linear throttle response and class-leading fuel economy.
Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System* lets the GSX-S750 rider control the throttle with more confidence in various riding conditions. As a result, the rider can enjoy sport riding with less anxiety. There are four traction control modes (1, 2, 3, and OFF) that the rider can easily adjust at rest or on the fly via a handlebar-mounted control. The difference between the modes are their sensitivity to road conditions.
• Mode 1 is the lowest sensitivity level – most suitable for skilled riders or in conditions that have good road surface grip (sport riding on good, smooth roads).
• Mode 2 is a moderate sensitivity level – suitable for most riders or in conditions that have varied road surface grip (city riding, regular road conditions).
• Mode 3 is the highest sensitivity level – suitable for road conditions where the grip may be limited (wet or cold surfaces).
• OFF disengages all traction control features.
The digital ignition fires iridium-type spark plugs that increase spark strength and combustion efficiency, contributing to higher power, more linear throttle response, easier engine start-up, and a more stable idle. These quality components also last longer than conventional spark plugs.
The stainless steel, 4-2-1 exhaust system helps the engine deliver a strong low- to mid-range punch with an exciting rush to redline. A larger catalyzer is in the mid-pipe to assist in emissions control without sacrificing performance.
Angular radiator shrouds efficiently guide cooling air to the high-capacity radiator. Additional heat is removed from the engine via the use of a lightweight and compact liquid-cooled oil cooler (like those used on GSX-R600 and 750 models).
Transmission Features
The race-proven, six-speed, close-ratio transmission features vertically staggered shafts to reduce overall engine length.
The shorter, final gear ratio enables the new GSX-S750 to accelerate quicker than the prior model while the additional engine power maintains the same top speed potential.
Large diameter, wet multi-plate clutch is derived from a GSX-R750 design to easily transmit power while the rack-and-pinion clutch release provides the rider with superb friction-point feel.
The ingenious shift linkage helps the rider easily and quickly select the best gear for the riding conditions.
The strong drive chain uses O-rings to preserve internal lubrication so power is transmitted smoothly and quietly.
Chassis Features
With styling influenced by the GSX-S1000, but with its own aggressive turn, the GSX-S750 bodywork looks wild and forceful, yet keeps the rider comfortable at all times.
The new headlight nacelle provides a visual focal point, while the under-cowl connects the chassis styling to the engine and new exhaust system.
Frame design combines the advantages of a compact tubular-style street bike frame and a twin-spar sportbike frame to deliver a dynamic ride. A reasonable sport riding position is created by a carefully crafted relationship between the handlebars, footrests, and seat.
Large-diameter, matte black tapered handlebars damp vibration while adding style and good control leverage for the rider.
The low seat height of 820mm (32.2 inches) contributes to the sporty, yet upright riding position and aids rider confidence at stops.
Four-piston Nissin Monobloc brake calipers squeeze twin, 310mm wave-style brake rotors up front with a single-piston rear caliper out back to help deliver controlled stops.
The inverted KYB fork features a spring preload-adjustable design, which provides a solid foundation for the Nissin radial-mount brake calipers.
The trapezoidal, beam-type swingarm tapers down to precise chain adjusters that add strength and style.
Link-type rear suspension, with a single shock absorber working through a progressive linkage, has seven-way adjustable spring preload.
Developed directly for the GSX-S750 models, the 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels from TPR hold Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 radial tires that deliver increased grip and stability.
The black finish, aluminum hand and foot controls provide excellent action and contribute to the motorcycle’s sporty style.
Electrical Features
This GSX-S750 has the Suzuki’s Easy Start System that requires just a simple touch of the starter button to fire up the engine (without pulling the clutch lever if the transmission is in neutral).
Distinctively shaped headlight nacelle contains a bright 60/55-watt H4 halogen bulb. The tail section houses an integrated LED taillight with a dual-pane, red/clear lens.
Similar to the GSX-S1000, the new lightweight and compact instrument panel uses an LCD display that includes speedometer, tachometer, odometer, dual trip meters, gear position, coolant temperatures, driving range, average fuel consumption, instantaneous fuel consumption, traction control, and a clock function.
The display has an adjustable-intensity, white color backlight for great nighttime visibility and is flanked by LED indicators for the turn signals, high beam, malfunction, and traction control, plus coolant temperature and oil pressure alerts.
A three-phase charging system, with an oil-cooled stator, keeps the maintenance-free battery up to charge for trouble-free operation.
Additional Features
A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories are available for the GSX-S750, such as a solo seat cowl and sport screen, plus a large selection of logo apparel.
12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.
