Engine Features

Class exclusive*, 645cc, DOHC, V-twin engine produces strong, torque-rich horsepower while conforming the latest emission requirements.

The engine’s 90-degree L-twin configuration has perfect primary balance so a heavy, power-robbing counter balancer is not needed.

The energy-efficient engine has unique pistons that were engineered with the use of Finite Element Method (FEM) analysis to achieve optimal rigidity and weight.

Each piston skirt has a special resin coating, and the other sliding parts are tinned for less friction and greater durability – a first for a Suzuki motorcycle.

Suzuki’s innovative L-shaped piston rings contribute to reduced blow-by gas, resulting in fewer emissions and greater combustion efficiency.

Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)–plated cylinders reduce friction and improve heat transfer and durability.

Both cylinder heads feature Suzuki’s original Dual Spark Technology for greater combustion efficiency, better fuel economy, and cleaner emissions.

The fuel-injection system employs Suzuki’s innovative Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) with 39mm throttle bodies. The secondary throttle valves are controlled by servo motor for smooth power delivery and optimum combustion efficiency.

Ten-hole, long-nose-type fuel injectors on each throttle body improve fuel atomization for better combustion efficiency while reducing fuel consumption.

The EFI system employs O2 feedback and a precise intake pressure sensor for optimum combustion efficiency in various conditions and reduces emissions to an incredibly low level.

Suzuki’s patented Throttle-body Integrated Idle Speed Control (TI-ISC) eases starting, stabilizes the engine idle speed, and helps lower emissions. The system is compact and lightweight.

The TI-ISC on the SV650X incorporates Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist feature that seamlessly adjusts engine speed during takeoff and low-speed running to smooth the power delivery and to help eliminate the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle.

The Engine Control Module (ECM) provides state-of-the-art engine management and has enhanced settings to suit the intake and exhaust systems, resulting in better fuel economy and linear throttle response.

Advanced, transistorized ignition control programming helps maintain more precise spark timing to the four iridium, long-life spark plugs.

The SV650X also features Suzuki’s Easy Start System that lets the rider start the motorcycle with a momentary press of the start switch without pulling in the clutch lever when the transmission is in neutral.

The air cleaner case design has high capacity and routes crankcase breather gas from the engine cover to help increase engine power. The air intake funnels have staggered lengths to heighten mid-range torque.

The exhaust system has a clean, functional appearance and lower weight. The 2-into-1 system has a catalyzer to further reduce emissions.

The exhaust muffler and its brushed stainless steel cover are positioned to allow ample lean angles when cornering.

The high-efficiency radiator employs a large cooling fan for exceptional cooling capacity. To further control temperature, the engine is also fitted with a coolant-cooled oil cooler that is compact and lightweight.

The close-ratio, six-speed transmission features carefully selected ratios that are equally well-suited for commuting or spirited riding.

The multiplate clutch has precise push rod actuation of the pressure plate for a light pull and consistent release point.