Erik Buell’s FUELL is Bankrupt and the Katana Returns for MY2025

It’s official: We are in an EV market crisis.

New electric vehicle sales may be slightly up, but used EV prices are plummeting (via Forbes). Add to this the fact that dealerships are struggling to keep up with inventory (via The Economic Times), and it almost makes sense that grid capacities remain a niggling worry for many potential EV customers (via The Washington Post).

As for how the above is affecting the two-wheeled industry, Energica’s bankruptcy took a good chunk of last week’s news… and now, this week, we’ve got the name of yet another electric motorcycle brand filing for bankruptcy.

News of FUELL’s demise comes on the heels of the following news topics, all of which we’ll be diving into today:

Let’s start with what’s going on down at FUELL’s HQ, shall we?

Erik Buell’s FUELL has Declared Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

A view of FUELL’s electric bicycle and electric motorcycle. Media sourced from FUELL.

“Electric Market Crisis” Claims Another Marque

Remember when we talked about how Energica’s bankruptcy at the hands of Ideanomics reminded us of when Harley decided to let go of Buell (we covered the bones of their story here)?

Thanks to a lack of funds to pay for supplies, shipment costs and more, Erik Buell’s most recent motorcycle project is now defunct.

According to coverage from Elektrek, the company released the Flluid-1 as their first model, with crowdfunding supporting the reveal of a Flluid-2 and Flluid-3. The Indiegogo campaign to support the debut of the latter two models was met with FUELL’s ”failure to deliver at scale,” prompting initial inquiries that are now realized in the following letter that Elektrek’s Micah Toll has gleaned from FUELL’s lawyer.

For transparency, here’s the full letter below:

October 17, 2024 To the creditors of Fuell Inc, I am currently representing Fuell Inc. in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on October 16, 2024, as case #24-25492. A trustee has been appointed to liquidate the assets of the Company. All creditors will be advised to file claims in that proceeding as it appears that there may be assets for payment of unsecured claims after all of the secured claims are paid or otherwise dealt with. A copy of the Notice of the Case is posted nearby. Management regrets the Company has been forced to take this path. Unfortunately, the Company lacks funds to pay for the labor costs and other required services necessary to assemble and ship products to its customers, and additional funds cannot be raised to pay the Company’s outstanding current liabilities or to pay for the assembly and shipment of pre-ordered electric bicycles. I hasten to add that the Company has on hand what it believes to be the parts necessary for the assembly of the bulk of, if not all of the pre-ordered electric bicycles. After consultation, management has determined that a promptly filed Chapter 7 was the best way to provide value for the significant assets held by the Company, including, but not limited to, a purchase from the bankruptcy trustee of substantially all of the assets of Fuell Inc. by an interested party who may subsequently, with effort and negotiations, potentially restart the operations and move forward. Obviously, this is the route preferred by management, but it is complicated and fraught with risk. Any creditor or interested party that has such an interest should be contemplating retaining experienced bankruptcy counsel to negotiate with the Trustee for such a purchase. As the Company has little to no funds and no employees, it is unable to directly answer creditors’ questions concerning specific orders. Creditors may direct questions to the Trustee, who will be apprised of the situation. Since there are no employees at the Company to respond to questions at this time, current inquiries to the company will go unanswered. All known creditors will receive the notice of the bankruptcy filing and are advised to file claims. If you have placed a deposit for the purchase of a product, your claim may be entitled to priority to an extent. You may want to consult with a lawyer on this issue. Great effort is being made to provide enough information in the bankruptcy schedules so that there is at least a possibility that a potential purchaser of the assets may be able to restart the Company or otherwise redeploy the assets to produce the product intended. Current equity will lose everything that is been invested in the company through this chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. We trust that this information may be of some cold comfort to you as a creditor of the Company and will certainly give you an idea of what you can expect in the immediate future. As indicated above, you will be notified of the bankruptcy filing as a creditor or other interested party. If you have an interest in purchasing the assets through the bankruptcy process or know of anyone who may have such an interest, you may contact the Trustee or the undersigned to discuss potential avenues to accomplish that. Sincerely, PAULG. SWANSON Attorney at Law

The notice to Toll purportedly included a claims deadline date of December 26th for any riders wishing to do what they can for reimbursement.

A heads up that FUELL is currently attempting to restructure itself into some semblance of consolidation by filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings, which are currently going through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin under case number 24-25492 (via The Pack).

A hearing has been scheduled for the near future – date unknown – so we will be sure to keep you posted on the particulars. Remember – we could very well have a Deus Ex Machina ending involving a wealthy individual who would be able to buy up FUELL.

Until then, we wait.

Suzuki’s Katana Scheduled for Big Reveal

A view of Suzuki’s all-new 2025 Katana. Media sourced from Suzuki.

Mark Your Calendars for October 29th!

Suzuki is officially dropping their new Katana in a few days, and it will purportedly come with a new paint scheme… and a slight price increase.



According to coverage from Motorcycle Sports, Suzuki’s 2025 Katana will carry forward the traditional “Mystic Silver Metallic,” as well as a new hue called “Pearl Vigor Blue.” The color options accompany the following features (set as standard since the model was given a major overhaul back in 2022):

The Katana’s iconic vertically stacked LED headlight

S.I.R.S. (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System), including Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), adjustable traction control (STCS), and an up-and-down quickshifter

Suzuki Easy Start System

Suzuki’s Assist Clutch System

12L fuel capacity

474lb / 215kg (curb)

Power is rated at an increased 150hp @ 11,000rpm with 105Nm of torque available @ 9,250rpm; to this, we add a base MSRP of $10,123 USD (or $11,135.59 with tax included), reflecting an increase of +$368.73 for Suzuki’s 2025 model.

We’re expecting a nice list of accessories to be made available with the release of this new Katana, so stay tuned and keep in touch!

Honda Drops a Factory Custom Rebel 1100 DCT SE

Dual-Clutch Transmission and RoadSync FTW!

Honda’s numero uno rebel takes the stage with a premium variant that’s the first motorcycle in America to offer RoadSync!

According to Honda’s press release, the 2025 Rebel 1100 DCT SE includes all the benefits of the model we know and love, plus the following perks as standard:

Fork boots

Handlebar-end rear-view mirrors

A color-matched headlight fairing

A shorter front fender

Special saddle

Honda’s also been so kind as to update their base model Rebel with the following list (also present on the 1100 DCT SE):

Improved riding position

Meter with higher visibility

A charging outlet for electronic accessories

RoadSync (including hands-free navigation and weather checks)

Naturally, Honda’s decked out their most high-end Rebel with a special paint scheme called “Flare Orange Metallic;” the rest of Honda’s Rebel lineup includes the following color options:

Rebel 1100 DCT: Matte Black Metallic; Pearl Hawkeye Blue

Rebel 1100T DCT: Gray Metallic

Rebel 1100T: Gray Metallic

Rebel 1100: Matte Black Metallic; Pearl Hawkeye Blue

In case you’re considering buying, we have a list of how much all the model variants cost, courtesy of Honda:

Rebel 1100 DCT SE: $11,099 USD (MSRP)

Rebel 1100 DCT: $10,299 USD (MSRP)

Rebel 1100T DCT: $11,499 USD (MSRP)

Rebel 1100T: $10,799 USD (MSRP)

Rebel 1100: $9,599 USD (MSRP)

Naturally, all parties involved in the creation of the factory custom Rebel are more than a little excited about the results, Honda AMerica’s PR Manager included:

“Since its 2021 debut, Honda’s Rebel 1100 platform has proven to be a big hit with American cruiser customers, so we’re excited to both improve and deepen the roster for 2025. The entire platform now boasts more comfortable ergonomics and the new Rebel 1100 DCT SE comes straight from the dealership with premium styling features. It’s clear that Honda values cruiser customers and takes their needs seriously.” – Colin Miller, Manager of Public Relations, American Honda ( Honda )

The debut date o this model lineup is purportedly set for December, just i time for the new year!

Spy Shots Show Royal Enfield’s Electric Motorcycle is Converted to a Retro City Commuter

A view of Royal Enfield’s electric test bed, the “HIM-E.” Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

MCN Posits “Imminent Debut”

When we first heard of an electric Himalayan bike, we were sifting through news at EICMA 2023 and found a test bed that had been taken through rigorous testing in the Himalayas for 18 months prior to Milan’s great expo.

Today (and despite current EV market trends), we know Royal Enfield is serious about releasing this zero-emission beauty. To this effect, MCN’s Carl Stevens has released spy shots showing RE’s HIM-E electric test bed going through paces earlier this October in Barcelona.

Due to copyright (and general respect for MCN), we cannot post the spy shots here; instead, we’ll describe changes as we sees them.

Aesthetics have changed from an electric Himalayan to a retro-urban “city slicker,” with proportions somewhat on par with the Maeving RM1S.

Stevens posits that the range should be anywhere from 60 to 100 miles.

There is nothing visually to suggest that this bike won’t carry an unremovable battery.

Additional potential can be considered at the appearance of passenger pegs, girder forks a low saddle height, and what could be brackets for a navigator, potentially with turn-by-turn navigation.

We also consider this bike to carry the potential for accessibility with an A1 license.

We can only imagine – for now – at what price the bike will be listed. Royal Enfield has never published an electric motorcycle, yet they pride themselves on accessible rates that would, in theory, make this zero-emission machine a surprisingly eligible model for our markets.

Triumph Reveals a Tiger Sport 800

A view of Triumph’s all-new Tiger Sport 800. Media sourced from Triumph.

Featuring 40% More Power than a Tiger 660!

You heard right: Step aside, middleweight ADV beauties, Triumph’s brought a new kid to the block!.

The kid in question is none other than a higher-powered Tiger; despite being Euro5+-compliant, Triumph’s 2025 Tiger Sport 800 boasts 40% more powerful than the Tiger 660, and packs an impressive range of techy features to boot.

According to Triumph’s recent press release, perks include a new 800cc triple heart capable of 113hp peak power @ at 10,750rpm and 70lbft/83Nm of torque @ 8,250rpm. The punch includes the nifty fact that 90% of this model’s torque is available throughout the mid-range, creating a nice amount of yank for those highway hours – and at 472lbs and 60.1 mpg, the Tiger Sport 800 creates the penultimate commuting package.

Further along, the 800’s adjustable Showa suspension system works with radial brake calipers to deliver travel comfort and top-notch stoppage, while Triumph touts the Tiger Sport 800 carries a “low cost of ownership; a result of the lowest service workshop time in the category, reasonably priced Genuine Triumph Parts and a class-leading 10,000 miles/16,000km service interval.”

To the above, we add the following electronic rider aids:

Optimized Cornering ABS

Traction Control

Triumph Shift Assist

Bluetooth Connectivity

Three Rider Modes

Cruise Control

LED lights, an LCD screen, and TFT instruments complete with a turn-by-turn nav system and Bluetooth connectivity round off this brilliant bike, which we’re told comes with the potential to purchase “over 40 dedicated accessories.”

As for putting the customer first, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer put the company’s goals very nicely:

“We know this customer is very discerning and is looking for a bike that is exciting to ride but also delivers all the practical criteria that they need. That’s why we’ve developed a compelling package that includes smooth power delivery and a perfect balance of agility and stability, as well as an accessible seat height, comfortable upright riding position, and integrated luggage options, which are essential to customers in this category. We wanted the rider [to] feel immediate control and precision with every corner, so technology like the ride-by-wire throttle, Optimised Cornering ABS, and traction control, alongside three riding modes, delivers the optimum performance. This is further enhanced by the Triumph Shift Assist and Cruise Control, ensuring the Tiger Sport 800 has everything it needs for a rewarding yet comfortable ride.” – Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent, Triumph Motorcycles ( Triumph Motorcycles )

Expect Triumph’s new Tiger Sport 800 to be available in dealerships from March of next year (2025) at a minimum MSRP of $12,495 USD, or $14,995 CAD.

