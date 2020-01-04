2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R BOSS

The 2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R BOSS is a large cruiser motorcycle from the company that offers plenty of power and attitude for the money. The Boulevard M109R BOSS takes the Boulevard line near the top of the large-displacement cruiser segment.

The model features a dual-spark 54-degree V-twin liquid-cooled engine with a displacement of 1,783cc. The twin-engine makes 128 hp and 118 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine and transmission combination make the motorcycle a torque-heavy cruiser. Pair that with its short wheelbase and you have something that’s hard to ignore.

The M109R BOSS was built to be a king of the Suzuki cruiser line. It’s a fantastic bike for cruising around or taking to the highway to make some miles of pavement disappear. The Boulevard M109R BOSS comes with a starting price tag of $15,199.

The motorcycle is available in either Pearl Glacier White No.2 / Glass Sparkle Black or Metallic Oort Gray No.3 / Glass Sparkle Black.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 15,199

15,199 Key Features: Fuel injection Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type: 1783cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 54˚, V-twin

1783cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 54˚, V-twin Power: 128 hp

128 hp Curb weight: 347 kg (764 lb.)

2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R BOSS Specifications

From Suzuki

Engine Engine 1783cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 54˚, V-twin Bore x Stroke 112.0 mm x 90.5 mm (4.409 in. x 3.563 in.) Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with SDTV Starter Electric Lubrication Wet sump Drivetrain Clutch Wet multi-plate type Transmission 5-speed constant mesh Final Drive Shaft drive Chassis Suspension Front Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Suspension Rear Link style, solo shock, coil spring, oil damped Brakes Front Disc brake, twin Brakes Rear Disc brake Tires Front 130/70R18 M/C (63V), tubeless Tires Rear 240/40R18 M/C (79V), tubeless Fuel Tank Capacity 19.5 L (5.2 US gal.) / 18.5 L (4.9 US gal.) CA model Color Pearl Glacier White No.2 / Glass Sparkle Black or Metallic Oort Gray No.3 / Glass Sparkle Black Electrical Ignition Electronic ignition (transistorized) Spark plugs NGK CR8EK or DENSO U24ETR x 2 Headlight 12V 60/55W H4 Tail Light LED Dimensions Overall Length 2450 mm (96.5 in.) Overall Width 875 mm (34.4 in.) Overall Height 1130 mm (44.5 in.) Wheelbase 1710 mm (67.3 in.) Ground Clearance 130 mm (5.1 in.) Seat Height 705 mm (27.8 in.) Curb Weight 347 kg (764 lb.) Warranty Warranty 12 month unlimited mileage limited warranty Extension Longer warranty coverage period with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

Key Features Choose from a pair of new, two-tone paint schemes on the 2020 Boulevard M109R B.O.S.S. – Pearl Glacier White/Glass Sparkle Black or the Metallic Oort Gray/Glass Sparkle Black treatment with contrasting graphics. Both high-quality color treatments visually announce that this is a serious muscle cruiser and true to Suzuki’s performance heritage. The deep, rich paint is flawlessly applied to a long, imposing muscle cruiser that’s unlike any other. From the distinctive headlight nacelle to drag-style handlebars and massive 240mm wide rear tire, this motorcycle is a class of one. The M109R’s bodywork is sleek and purposeful from nose to tail and looks even sleeker when the optional tail cowl is on in place of the passenger seat. The 109 cubic inch (1783cc), 54-degree, V-twin engine rumbles through a pair of large-diameter mufflers as it puts power through the shaft drive and down into the 240mm wide rear tire. Similar to the brakes from a Hayabusa, the M109R’s radial-mounted, dual front brakes deliver sure stopping performance. The large-diameter inverted fork and the 240 mm wide rear tire give the bike a tough, aggressive stance that also delivers a smooth, controlled ride. Engine Features The 109 cubic inch (1783cc), eight-valve, DOHC, 54-degree, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine is designed to produce a massive tractable power and responsive torque. Huge 4.4-inch (112mm) forged aluminum-alloy pistons. These are one of the largest reciprocating gasoline engine pistons being used in any production passenger car or motorcycle while featuring a race-proven design to reduce friction and inertial mass. Each of the large cylinders is lined with Suzuki’s race proven Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM) for optimum heat transfer, tighter piston-to-cylinder clearances, and reduced weight. Suzuki Advanced Sump System (SASS), a compact dry sump lubrication system, provides reduced engine height, a lower crankshaft position, and a lower center of gravity. Suzuki’s class-leading electronic fuel-injection system features the Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve system (SDTV) with 56mm throttle bodies, which maintains optimum air velocity for smooth low- to mid-range throttle response. A unique two-stage cam drive system creates a compact cylinder head design, reduces overall engine height, and creates a lower center of gravity. A dual spark plug per cylinder ignition system is controlled by a powerful 32-bit ECM for improved combustion efficiency and reduced exhaust emissions. A three-piece, 9.5-liter volume airbox (with dual intakes) includes two pleated fabric air cleaner elements located on both sides of the engine. The 2-1-2 stainless steel blacked-out exhaust system features Suzuki’s digitally controlled SET (Suzuki Exhaust Tuning) system for optimum engine performance and a powerful V-twin sound. Sculpted engine features blacked-out engine covers that complement the visually striking cylinders with symmetrical, highlighted cooling fins. A wide-ratio, constant-mesh five-speed transmission features a high fifth gear ratio for relaxed highway cruising. Low-maintenance shaft drive is clean-running and has minimal torque reaction as it efficiently transmits power to the massive 18-inch rear tire. Chassis Features A high-tensile steel double cradle frame is built to comfortably handle all the power and torque while delivering agile handling and a plush, smooth ride. The massive, low-profile 240/40 x 18 is the widest rear tire ever used on a Suzuki motorcycle. Blacked-out, inverted front forks feature race-proven cartridge internals with 46mm stanchion tubes and provide 5.1 inches of smooth wheel travel. Cast aluminum alloy swingarm works with a progressive linkage and a single rear shock absorber; adjustable spring preload to suit rider and passenger weight. Twin front fully floating disc-brakes with dual-piston calipers and a single-disc rear brake with a single dual-piston caliper are ready to haul the bike down from speed. Flat-bend, drag-style handlebars are mounted on pull-back risers to be positioned within a short distance from the seat to improve the rider/machine interface, aiding comfort and control. The long-stretch fuel tank holds a full 5.2 gallons of fuel (4.9 gallons for California model). The tank-mounted analog speedometer also features an LCD odometer, dual trip meters, a fuel gauge, and a clock. Instrument cluster including a digital tachometer, gear position indicator, and LED indicator lights is integrated into the top of the headlight cowl. Both rider and passenger seats are made for comfort, as they allow freedom of movement, accommodate riders of different sizes, and are well cushioned. A sporty solo-seat cover (included) can be quickly swapped for the passenger seat for an even more aggressive look or for use on solo rides. The M109R B.O.S.S. (Blacked Out Special Suzuki) features the following: • Blacked-out exhaust system, clutch cover, magneto cover, cylinder head covers, air cleaner cover, and final drive case. • Blacked-out handlebars, clutch and brake levers, handlebar switch cases, rearview mirrors, fuel tank/instrument cover, front and rear wheels, front and rear brake calipers, frame side covers, rear fender stays, sidestand, steering stem clamps, and front forks. • Clear tail light and turn signal lenses. Additional Features Genuine Suzuki accessory options for the M109R B.O.S.S. include a black finish engine guard set and trim-fitting, functional saddlebags. A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for Boulevard owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel. 12-month limited warranty. Longer warranty coverage period with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R BOSS Photos

2020 Suzuki Boulevard M109R BOSS Videos

