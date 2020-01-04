2020 Suzuki SV650
The 2020 SV650 is a standard motorcycle from Suzuki that offers some sporty characteristics for a good price. The motorcycle offers surprisingly agile handling and has been a fantastic middle-weight option for years now.
The model features a dual-spark 90-degree V-twin engine. It has a displacement of 645cc. The two-hole engine makes 75 hp and 47 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The engine and transmission combination make it a peppy and fun bike to ride. Pair that with its short wheelbase and you have a true performer. There’s also an ABS version.
The SV650 was built to be a good all-around motorcycle. It can cruise around town, get you to work in the morning, or go all out on a twisty canyon road with ease. All that the SV650 offers comes with a starting price tag of $7,099.
The motorcycle is available in Metallic Mystic Silver (non-ABS) or Glass Sparkle Black (ABS only)
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 7,099
- Key Features:
- Fuel injection
- ABS
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90˚, V-twin
- Power: 75 hp
- Curb weight: 196 kg (432.0 lb.
- Seat height: 30.9 Inch
2020 Suzuki SV650 Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine
|645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90˚, V-twin
|Bore x Stroke
|81.0 mm x 62.6 mm (3.189 in. x 2.465 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|11.2:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection with SDTV
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|
Drivetrain
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Transmission
|6-speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive
|Chain, DID 520V0, 112 links
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
|Suspension Rear
|Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped
|Brakes Front
|Dual, 4-piston calipers, twin disc
|Brakes Rear
|Single, 1-piston caliper, single disc
|Tires Front
|120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless
|Tires Rear
|160/60ZR17M/C (69W), tubeless
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|14.5 L (3.8 US gal.)
|Color
|Metallic Mystic Silver
|
Electrical
|Ignition
|Electronic ignition (transistorized)
|Headlight
|12V, 60/55 W (H4)
|Tail Light
|LED
|
Dimensions
|Overall Length
|2140 mm (84.3 in.)
|Overall Width
|760 mm (29.9 in.)
|Overall Height
|1090 mm (42.9 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1445 mm (56.9 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm (5.3 in.)
|Seat Height
|785 mm (30.9 in.)
|Curb Weight
|196 kg (432.0 lb.)
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|12-month unlimited mileage limited warranty
|Extension
|Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
2020 Suzuki SV650 Features
Key Features
The 2020 SV650 ABS’s Glass Sparkle Black bodywork is accompanied by the frame and wheels in matching black metallic paint.
Visually stunning, the trellis-style frame is constructed of high-strength steel tubes so it contributes to the motorcycle’s low weight and trim chassis.
The trim, black bodywork is aesthetically pleasing while aiding comfort and maneuverability.
The muffler and its brushed stainless steel cover are positioned to permit ample lean angles when cornering.
Dual four-piston Tokico brake calipers up front grasp a pair of 290mm fully floating stainless steel rotors for great stopping performance. The compact Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)** matches the braking performance to the available traction.
Liquid-cooled, 645cc, four-stroke, DOHC, 90-degree, L-twin engine has perfect primary balance so it smoothly pulls with authority from idle up to the 10,000 rpm redline.
Advanced EFI system includes Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist feature that seamlessly adjusts engine speed during takeoff and low-speed running to smooth the power delivery and to help eliminate the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle.
Engine Features
Class exclusive*, 645cc, DOHC, V-twin engine produces strong, torque-rich horsepower while conforming the latest emission requirements.
The engine’s 90-degree L-twin configuration has perfect primary balance, so a heavy, power-robbing counter balancer is not needed.
The energy-efficient engine has unique pistons that were engineered with the use of Finite Element Method (FEM) analysis to achieve optimal rigidity and weight.
Each piston skirt has a special resin coating, and the other sliding parts are tinned for less friction and greater durability – a first for a Suzuki motorcycle.
Suzuki’s innovative L-shaped piston rings contribute to reduced blow-by gas, resulting in fewer emissions and greater combustion efficiency.
Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)–plated cylinders reduce friction and improve heat transfer and durability.
Both cylinder heads feature Suzuki’s original Dual Spark Technology for greater combustion efficiency, better fuel economy, and cleaner emission.
The fuel-injection system employs Suzuki’s innovative Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) with 39mm throttle bodies. The secondary throttle valves are controlled by servo motor for smooth power delivery and optimum combustion efficiency.
Ten-hole, long-nose-type fuel injectors on each throttle body improve fuel atomization for better combustion efficiency and while reducing fuel consumption.
The EFI system employs O2 feedback and a precise intake pressure sensor for optimum combustion efficiency in various conditions and reduces emissions to an incredibly low level.
Suzuki’s patented Throttle-body Integrated Idle Speed Control (TI-ISC) eases starting, stabilizes the engine idle speed, and helps lower emissions. The system is compact and lightweight.
The TI-ISC on the SV650 ABS incorporates Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist feature that seamlessly adjusts engine speed during takeoff and low-speed running to smooth the power delivery and to help eliminate the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle.
The Engine Control Module (ECM) provides state-of-the-art engine management and has enhanced settings to suit the intake and exhaust systems, resulting in better fuel economy and linear throttle response.
Advanced, transistorized ignition control programming helps maintain more precise spark timing to the four iridium, long-life spark plugs.
The SV650 ABS also features Suzuki’s Easy Start System that lets the rider start the motorcycle with a momentary press of the start switch without pulling in the clutch lever when the transmission is in neutral.
The air cleaner case design has high capacity and routes crankcase breather gas from the engine cover to help increase engine power. The air intake funnels have staggered lengths to heighten mid-range torque.
The exhaust system has a clean, functional appearance and lower weight. The 2-into-1 system has a catalyzer to further reduce emissions.
The location of the muffler and its brushed stainless steel cover allow ample lean angles when cornering.
The high-efficiency radiator employs a large cooling fan for exceptional cooling capacity. To further control temperature, the engine is also fitted with a coolant-cooled oil cooler that is compact and lightweight.
The close-ratio, six-speed transmission features carefully selected ratios that are equally well-suited for commuting or spirited riding.
The multi-plate clutch has precise push rod actuation of the pressure plate for a light pull and consistent release point.
Chassis Features
A bright, durable LED combination tail and brake light, plus front and rear amber-tinted turn signals, illuminate the riding route.
Attention to rider comfort and confidence includes a carefully shaped seat with a high-grip cover and integrated cargo retention loops that can pull out from under the seat.
The styling was conceived to express slim, lightweight design and to showcase the strength of V-twin engine. The clean, neatly shaped body lines are aimed to be appealing to a wide range of riders.
The compact, lightweight chassis is covered with slim bodywork to create a bike that’s agile and fun to ride on a variety of streets – such as city traffic, highway, rural roads, and winding roads.
The ready-to-ride weight of the 2020 SV650 ABS is a low 437 pounds.
The high-strength steel, trellis-style frame is key to the motorcycle’s trim and intelligent dimensions. The seat height is just 785mm (30.9 inches) and is the lowest in the 600–800cc street bike class.
The SV650 ABS’s fuel tank is short and narrow but maintains the same 3.8-gallon (14.5-liter) fuel capacity in both US and California versions.
The slim fuel tank and seat joint aid the rider in touching the ground better at stops.
The frame is mated to a steel, beam-type swingarm with a straightforward chain tension adjuster system.
The 41mm conventional-style front fork has a generous 125mm (4.9 inches) of wheel travel to provide a sporty but plush ride.
Link-type rear shock unit has a 63mm (2.48-inch) stroke and is tuned for a superb progressive feel and to react efficiently to varied road conditions while still delivering an agile and stable feel.
The rear shock’s spring pre-load is seven-way adjustable so you can easily adjust for a passenger or cargo.
The front brakes feature a pair of fully floating 290mm discs that are grasped by four-piston Tokico calipers for excellent braking performance. The compact Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)* ensures braking power matches available traction.
Five-spoke, cast aluminum alloy wheels are shod with lightweight, front and rear Dunlop radial tires for sharp handling and good mileage.
The Dunlop Road Smart III tires fitted to the SV650 ABS have great grip and all-around good tire performance.
The compact and lightweight instrument panel is a full LCD display, eliminating motor and needle mechanics.
The instrument panel has several features, including a tachometer, speedometer, odometer, dual trip meter, reserve trip meter, clock, coolant temperature/oil pressure indicator, ABS alert, and gear position, plus fuel consumption and driving range data.
Well-proportioned, tubular handlebars and mid-set foot controls create a sporting, yet ergonomically relaxed riding position.
The tastefully designed, round-shaped headlight is a multi-reflector type with a 12V 60/55-watt halogen bulb.
Additional Features
Stylized Suzuki “S” 3D emblems on the fuel tank and the fork upper bracket denote the quality, sophistication, and performance legacy of the brand.
A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for SV owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel.
12-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
*600-800cc, street bike class
**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please ride carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.
