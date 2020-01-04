Engine Features

Potent, 749cc, four-cylinder, fuel-injected engine uses over-square GSX-R750 architecture, so the power delivery is an excellent blend of strong low end and a muscular top end.

Using the K5 generation GSX-R engine architecture also permits a shorter chassis, which greatly enhances handling. This also makes the GSX-S750 the only motorcycle in its class with an engine with SuperSport lineage.

Ventilation holes are added to the bottom side of each cylinder in the GSX-S750 crankcase. The holes reduce pumping loss to help produce power and gain fuel economy.

Camshafts tuned specifically for the GSX-S750 deliver a dynamic wave of smooth torque and strong acceleration.

Throttle bodies with Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) system contribute to better throttle response and torque at the low- to mid-rpm range, while still producing peak performance.

Ten-hole, long-nose fuel injectors deliver finer atomized fuel to increase combustion efficiency.

Suzuki’s patented Throttle-body Integrated Idle Speed Control (TI-ISC) stabilizes the engine idle speed and helps lower emissions. The system is compact and lightweight.

The TI-ISC on the GSX-S750 has Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist feature that seamlessly adjusts engine speed during takeoff and low-speed riding to smooth the power delivery and to help reduce the possibility of the rider stalling the motorcycle.

A large capacity airbox is used to match the higher engine output. The air inlets have been designed to provide an exciting auditory experience.

The Engine Control Module (ECM) provides state-of-the-art engine management and has carefully developed settings to suit the intake and exhaust systems, resulting in linear throttle response and class-leading fuel economy.

Suzuki’s Advanced Traction Control System* lets the GSX-S750 rider control the throttle with more confidence in various riding conditions. As a result, the rider can enjoy sport riding with less anxiety. There are four traction control modes (1, 2, 3, and OFF) that the rider can easily adjust at rest or on the fly via a handlebar-mounted control. The difference between the modes are their sensitivity to road conditions.

• Mode 1 is the lowest sensitivity level – most suitable for skilled riders or in conditions that have good road surface grip (sport riding on good, smooth roads).

• Mode 2 is a moderate sensitivity level – suitable for most riders or in conditions that have varied road surface grip (city riding, regular road conditions).

• Mode 3 is the highest sensitivity level – suitable for road conditions where the grip may be limited (wet or cold surfaces).

• OFF disengages all traction control features.

The digital ignition fires iridium-type spark plugs that increase spark strength and combustion efficiency, contributing to higher power, more linear throttle response, easier engine start-up, and a more stable idle. These quality components also last longer than conventional spark plugs.

The stainless steel, 4-2-1 exhaust system helps the engine deliver a strong low- to mid-range punch with an exciting rush to redline. A larger catalyzer is in the mid-pipe to assist in emissions control without sacrificing performance.

Angular radiator shrouds efficiently guide cooling air to the high-capacity radiator. Additional heat is removed from the engine via the use of a lightweight and compact liquid-cooled oil cooler (like those used on GSX-R600 and 750 models).